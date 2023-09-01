Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Porwal Auto Components Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300MP1992PLC006912 and registration number is 006912. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 107.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Porwal Auto Components Ltd. is ₹49.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Porwal Auto Components Ltd. is 128.79 and PB ratio of Porwal Auto Components Ltd. is 0.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Porwal Auto Components Ltd. is ₹33.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Porwal Auto Components Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Porwal Auto Components Ltd. is ₹35.58 and 52-week low of Porwal Auto Components Ltd. is ₹17.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.