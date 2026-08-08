What is the share price of Porwal Auto Components? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Porwal Auto Components is ₹55.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Porwal Auto Components? The Porwal Auto Components is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Porwal Auto Components? The market cap of Porwal Auto Components is ₹83.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Porwal Auto Components? Today’s highest and lowest price of Porwal Auto Components are ₹56.89 and ₹54.66.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Porwal Auto Components? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Porwal Auto Components stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Porwal Auto Components is ₹70.88 and 52-week low of Porwal Auto Components is ₹42.30 as on .

How has the Porwal Auto Components performed historically in terms of returns? The Porwal Auto Components has shown returns of 0.82% over the past day, -3.33% for the past month, -0.2% over 3 months, 1.98% over 1 year, 32.41% across 3 years, and 13.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Porwal Auto Components? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Porwal Auto Components are 6.95 and 1.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global