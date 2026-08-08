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Porwal Auto Components Share Price

NSE
BSE

PORWAL AUTO COMPONENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Porwal Auto Components along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹55.50 Closed
0.82₹ 0.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Porwal Auto Components Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.66₹56.89
₹55.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.30₹70.88
₹55.50
Open Price
₹56.89
Prev. Close
₹55.05
Volume
464

Source: Dion Global

Porwal Auto Components Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Porwal Auto Components		0.93-3.33-0.20-14.711.9832.4113.90
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5915.3416.7516.2220.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-4.27-13.29-1.0414.524.622.75
Minda Corporation		2.364.4333.6021.8355.2534.3740.09
JBM Auto		-1.33-3.424.228.806.16-1.2045.36
ASK Automotive		19.7535.1639.1440.0435.1726.8415.33
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7515.260.7910.7965.2759.5259.91
Pricol		5.8218.3119.0824.3072.2138.8552.41
SJS Enterprises		-0.827.5618.7730.14102.6555.0636.02
Sharda Motor Industries		8.165.743.88-0.67-9.5929.2224.27
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-4.95-12.08-16.9321.5614.2725.67
Sandhar Technologies		6.04-1.7326.1320.1549.4822.0419.86
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.599.2545.2269.1771.354.9311.78
NDR Auto Components		1.34-4.602.078.58-14.9056.6655.19
Studds Accessories		-1.33-5.96-9.56-14.80-22.38-8.10-4.94
Bharat Seats		8.712.6219.5643.38124.8458.3038.59
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-25.7945.6838.1660.292.1510.68
Precision Camshafts		1.74-3.15-12.30-7.11-17.70-17.228.75
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-20.20-13.018.64-9.1911.9728.11
Munjal Auto Industries		0.44-1.7419.0330.8541.7722.329.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Porwal Auto Components has gained 1.98% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Porwal Auto Components has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).

Porwal Auto Components Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Porwal Auto Components Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
554.7454.23
1054.1954.31
2054.954.23
5052.6253.52
10052.0653.35
20054.6753.68

Source: Dion Global

Porwal Auto Components Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Porwal Auto Components remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Porwal Auto Components Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTPorwal Auto Comp - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting (5Th/2026-2027) Under Regulation 29(1) And (2) O
Jul 28, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTPorwal Auto Comp - Reminder Letter To Shareholders-Unclaimed Dividend For The FY 2018-19
Jul 14, 2026, 02:11 AM IST ISTPorwal Auto Comp - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of The SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) Regulation
Jul 10, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTPorwal Auto Comp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 10, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTPorwal Auto Comp - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Porwal Auto Components Limited(T

Source: Dion Global

About Porwal Auto Components

Porwal Auto Components Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300MP1992PLC006912 and registration number is 006912. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 142.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mukesh Jain
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Devendra Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gautam Chand Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naveen Dhiman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohit Handoo
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shalu Anand
    Independent Director

FAQs on Porwal Auto Components Share Price

What is the share price of Porwal Auto Components?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Porwal Auto Components is ₹55.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Porwal Auto Components?

The Porwal Auto Components is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Porwal Auto Components?

The market cap of Porwal Auto Components is ₹83.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Porwal Auto Components?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Porwal Auto Components are ₹56.89 and ₹54.66.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Porwal Auto Components?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Porwal Auto Components stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Porwal Auto Components is ₹70.88 and 52-week low of Porwal Auto Components is ₹42.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Porwal Auto Components performed historically in terms of returns?

The Porwal Auto Components has shown returns of 0.82% over the past day, -3.33% for the past month, -0.2% over 3 months, 1.98% over 1 year, 32.41% across 3 years, and 13.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Porwal Auto Components?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Porwal Auto Components are 6.95 and 1.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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