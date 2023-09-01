Porwal Auto Components Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300MP1992PLC006912 and registration number is 006912. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 107.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.