Here's the live share price of Porwal Auto Components along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Porwal Auto Components
|0.93
|-3.33
|-0.20
|-14.71
|1.98
|32.41
|13.90
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.59
|15.34
|16.75
|16.22
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-4.27
|-13.29
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.43
|33.60
|21.83
|55.25
|34.37
|40.09
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-3.42
|4.22
|8.80
|6.16
|-1.20
|45.36
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|35.16
|39.14
|40.04
|35.17
|26.84
|15.33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|15.26
|0.79
|10.79
|65.27
|59.52
|59.91
|Pricol
|5.82
|18.31
|19.08
|24.30
|72.21
|38.85
|52.41
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|7.56
|18.77
|30.14
|102.65
|55.06
|36.02
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|5.74
|3.88
|-0.67
|-9.59
|29.22
|24.27
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-4.95
|-12.08
|-16.93
|21.56
|14.27
|25.67
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|-1.73
|26.13
|20.15
|49.48
|22.04
|19.86
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|9.25
|45.22
|69.17
|71.35
|4.93
|11.78
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-4.60
|2.07
|8.58
|-14.90
|56.66
|55.19
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-9.56
|-14.80
|-22.38
|-8.10
|-4.94
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|2.62
|19.56
|43.38
|124.84
|58.30
|38.59
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-25.79
|45.68
|38.16
|60.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-3.15
|-12.30
|-7.11
|-17.70
|-17.22
|8.75
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-20.20
|-13.01
|8.64
|-9.19
|11.97
|28.11
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|-1.74
|19.03
|30.85
|41.77
|22.32
|9.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Porwal Auto Components has gained 1.98% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Porwal Auto Components has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|54.74
|54.23
|10
|54.19
|54.31
|20
|54.9
|54.23
|50
|52.62
|53.52
|100
|52.06
|53.35
|200
|54.67
|53.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Porwal Auto Components remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Porwal Auto Comp - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting (5Th/2026-2027) Under Regulation 29(1) And (2) O
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Porwal Auto Comp - Reminder Letter To Shareholders-Unclaimed Dividend For The FY 2018-19
|Jul 14, 2026, 02:11 AM IST IST
|Porwal Auto Comp - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of The SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) Regulation
|Jul 10, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|Porwal Auto Comp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 10, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Porwal Auto Comp - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Porwal Auto Components Limited(T
Source: Dion Global
Porwal Auto Components Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300MP1992PLC006912 and registration number is 006912. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 142.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Porwal Auto Components is ₹55.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Porwal Auto Components is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Porwal Auto Components is ₹83.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Porwal Auto Components are ₹56.89 and ₹54.66.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Porwal Auto Components stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Porwal Auto Components is ₹70.88 and 52-week low of Porwal Auto Components is ₹42.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Porwal Auto Components has shown returns of 0.82% over the past day, -3.33% for the past month, -0.2% over 3 months, 1.98% over 1 year, 32.41% across 3 years, and 13.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Porwal Auto Components are 6.95 and 1.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global