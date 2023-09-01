Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Porwal Auto Components Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PORWAL AUTO COMPONENTS LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹33.10 Closed
-2.3-0.78
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Porwal Auto Components Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.35₹34.50
₹33.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.70₹35.58
₹33.10
Open Price
₹34.50
Prev. Close
₹33.88
Volume
22,607

Porwal Auto Components Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R134.28
  • R235.47
  • R336.43
  • Pivot
    33.32
  • S132.13
  • S231.17
  • S329.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.7733.19
  • 1028.2531.8
  • 2028.629.68
  • 5025.4227.24
  • 10023.5425.98
  • 20023.2125.07

Porwal Auto Components Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.3330.3740.7943.9849.77141.78-33.53
2.63-3.4413.2833.036.9655.857.69
-1.587.3687.09164.15266.541,509.90969.14
11.6713.7922.0367.7953.00362.38127.16
7.9919.3044.1873.0292.84732.88481.44
8.931.2436.6358.6052.15334.96103.89
24.1417.6628.8068.7631.14432.96158.80
4.583.3710.7454.9354.9354.9354.93
0.41-2.7322.6746.1543.81291.2181.53
9.843.4366.67171.00103.75647.10280.16
-4.113.1038.4975.0475.3666.904.47
11.154.8031.0866.9642.4537.4937.49
0.26-8.5768.4499.0960.83170.5730.83
-0.5014.9886.9096.2057.19359.7886.22
0.6310.4655.0065.2566.02146.7889.09
12.5528.7332.85102.96147.01491.65642.94
4.35-0.4227.5336.92-3.081,831.19609.00
-3.562.8417.4344.8512.876.33-10.85
16.2737.1433.4033.4033.4033.4033.40
8.2523.1233.4432.36-23.6389.10-39.31

Porwal Auto Components Ltd. Share Holdings

Porwal Auto Components Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Porwal Auto Components Ltd.

Porwal Auto Components Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300MP1992PLC006912 and registration number is 006912. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 107.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Surendra Utsavlal Jain
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Devendra Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Utsavlal Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nitin Dafria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surajmal Kucheria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh C Kashyap
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rajni Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Porwal Auto Components Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Porwal Auto Components Ltd.?

The market cap of Porwal Auto Components Ltd. is ₹49.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Porwal Auto Components Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Porwal Auto Components Ltd. is 128.79 and PB ratio of Porwal Auto Components Ltd. is 0.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Porwal Auto Components Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Porwal Auto Components Ltd. is ₹33.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Porwal Auto Components Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Porwal Auto Components Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Porwal Auto Components Ltd. is ₹35.58 and 52-week low of Porwal Auto Components Ltd. is ₹17.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data