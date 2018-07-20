Porinju unfazed amid smallcap, midcap mayhem, says good time to buy stocks

“Inflow into local equity mutual funds remains positive but started slowing in Q118; inflow in Q2 did not slow further,” UBS said.

Amid the ongoing bloodbath in the smallcap and midcap space even as investors turn jittery, ace stock picker Porinju Veliyath is unfazed and says that it’s a good time to buy shares in the space. Notably, UBS recently reiterated it’s underweight staance on SMIDs (small caps and midcaps) for 2018 in an environment of rising rates and moderating flow (see Fading rate and flow support: underweight SMIDs).

“Inflow into local equity mutual funds remains positive but started slowing in Q118; inflow in Q2 did not slow further. Our analysis suggests SMID schemes have not seen outflow yet. However, Portfolio Management Services (PMS) schemes (high-net-worth individuals are the investors) have started to see outflow,” UBS said in a note.

In an interview to CNBC TV18 yesterday, Porinju Veliyath, MD, Equity Intelligence India, said it was safe to selectively pick midcap and smallcap stocks, as some of these stocks offered high margins of safety compared to blue chip stocks. Taking stock of the current volatility in the space, Porinju said that some structural changes in the economy could also be leading to pain in the market.

“The legal system in India is very poor. This is the biggest challenge when investing in small and midcaps and that is why one has to be very smart and extra effort is required to identify companies,” he told the channel. According to his assessment, 12-months down the line the midcaps will outperform large caps.

“Smart investors have started exploring values in the big-potential small & mid-cap space regardless of the challenging environment. Stock-picking without ‘caps’ is the best long-term strategy,” he tweeted recently.

In a recent letter to shareholders, Raamdeo Agrawal of Motilal Oswal advised investors to differentiate between quotational loss and permanent loss of capital. “Permanent Capital Loss refers to a massive fall in stock price because the value of the underlying business is significantly eroded. The proxy for value is a company’s profits and profitability. Value erosion (i.e. lower profits), and hence, Permanent Capital Loss in a stock may happen due to a variety of reasons, both industry-specific and/or company specific,” he explained.