POPULAR ESTATE MANAGEMENT LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹24.56 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Popular Estate Management Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.56₹24.56
₹24.56
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.98₹28.83
₹24.56
Open Price
₹24.56
Prev. Close
₹24.56
Volume
0

Popular Estate Management Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.56
  • R224.56
  • R324.56
  • Pivot
    24.56
  • S124.56
  • S224.56
  • S324.56

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.125.47
  • 105.9925.68
  • 206.2124.15
  • 506.5418.74
  • 1007.6614.75
  • 2009.8413.58

Popular Estate Management Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.9519.98160.72160.72160.72105.35104.67
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Popular Estate Management Ltd. Share Holdings

Popular Estate Management Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Oct, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Popular Estate Management Ltd.

Popular Estate Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1994PLC023287 and registration number is 023287. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Natverlal Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rameshbhai Revabhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mehul B Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikram Chhaganlal Patel
    Director
  • Ms. Saritaben Natwarbhai Patel
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Het Dashrathbhai Patel
    Director

FAQs on Popular Estate Management Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Popular Estate Management Ltd.?

The market cap of Popular Estate Management Ltd. is ₹34.38 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Popular Estate Management Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Popular Estate Management Ltd. is -35.09 and PB ratio of Popular Estate Management Ltd. is 0.79 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Popular Estate Management Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Popular Estate Management Ltd. is ₹24.56 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Popular Estate Management Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Popular Estate Management Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Popular Estate Management Ltd. is ₹28.83 and 52-week low of Popular Estate Management Ltd. is ₹8.98 as on Aug 31, 2023.

