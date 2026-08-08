What is the share price of Popular Estate Management? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Popular Estate Management is ₹17.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Popular Estate Management? The Popular Estate Management is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Popular Estate Management? The market cap of Popular Estate Management is ₹24.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Popular Estate Management? Today’s highest and lowest price of Popular Estate Management are ₹18.90 and ₹17.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Popular Estate Management? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Popular Estate Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Popular Estate Management is ₹25.77 and 52-week low of Popular Estate Management is ₹12.62 as on .

How has the Popular Estate Management performed historically in terms of returns? The Popular Estate Management has shown returns of -2.78% over the past day, 1.16% for the past month, 2.94% over 3 months, -20.45% over 1 year, -10.18% across 3 years, and 22.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Popular Estate Management? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Popular Estate Management are -84.54 and 0.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global