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Popular Estate Management Share Price

NSE
BSE

POPULAR ESTATE MANAGEMENT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Popular Estate Management along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.50 Closed
-2.78₹ -0.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Popular Estate Management Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.50₹18.90
₹17.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.62₹25.77
₹17.50
Open Price
₹18.90
Prev. Close
₹18.00
Volume
5

Source: Dion Global

Popular Estate Management Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Popular Estate Management		2.521.162.94-2.51-20.45-10.1822.79
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Popular Estate Management has declined 20.45% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Popular Estate Management has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Popular Estate Management Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Popular Estate Management Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.8517.76
1017.317.56
2016.9717.39
5017.6217.4
10017.2717.84
20019.3718.88

Source: Dion Global

Popular Estate Management Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Popular Estate Management remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Popular Estate Management Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 02, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTPopular Estate Mgt. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results, Took Note Of Compliances
Jul 28, 2026, 04:36 AM IST ISTPopular Estate Mgt. - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Internal Auditor
Jul 14, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTPopular Estate Mgt. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 17, 2026, 08:31 PM IST ISTPopular Estate Mgt. - DECLARATION PURSUANT TO REGULATION 33(3)(D) OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015 WITH RESPECT TO AUDIT REPO
May 12, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTPopular Estate Mgt. - Integrated Governance For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March,2026

Source: Dion Global

About Popular Estate Management

Popular Estate Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1994PLC023287 and registration number is 023287. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vikram Chhaganlal Patel
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Het Dashrathbhai Patel
    Director
  • Ms. Saritaben Natwarbhai Patel
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Shaishav Kaushik Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jignesh Shirish Vasavada
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishalkumar Rameshbhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Popular Estate Management Share Price

What is the share price of Popular Estate Management?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Popular Estate Management is ₹17.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Popular Estate Management?

The Popular Estate Management is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Popular Estate Management?

The market cap of Popular Estate Management is ₹24.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Popular Estate Management?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Popular Estate Management are ₹18.90 and ₹17.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Popular Estate Management?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Popular Estate Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Popular Estate Management is ₹25.77 and 52-week low of Popular Estate Management is ₹12.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Popular Estate Management performed historically in terms of returns?

The Popular Estate Management has shown returns of -2.78% over the past day, 1.16% for the past month, 2.94% over 3 months, -20.45% over 1 year, -10.18% across 3 years, and 22.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Popular Estate Management?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Popular Estate Management are -84.54 and 0.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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