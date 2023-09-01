Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.95
|19.98
|160.72
|160.72
|160.72
|105.35
|104.67
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.86
|6.73
|23.17
|32.00
|32.87
|183.30
|199.68
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.23
|11.86
|9.98
|6.36
|6.69
|118.86
|132.04
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.04
|-1.23
|-0.90
|26.33
|54.42
|357.63
|282.21
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.28
|15.64
|65.80
|92.60
|56.58
|797.94
|387.26
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Popular Estate Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1994PLC023287 and registration number is 023287. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Popular Estate Management Ltd. is ₹34.38 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Popular Estate Management Ltd. is -35.09 and PB ratio of Popular Estate Management Ltd. is 0.79 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Popular Estate Management Ltd. is ₹24.56 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Popular Estate Management Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Popular Estate Management Ltd. is ₹28.83 and 52-week low of Popular Estate Management Ltd. is ₹8.98 as on Aug 31, 2023.