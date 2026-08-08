Here's the live share price of Popular Estate Management along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Popular Estate Management
|2.52
|1.16
|2.94
|-2.51
|-20.45
|-10.18
|22.79
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Popular Estate Management has declined 20.45% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Popular Estate Management has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.85
|17.76
|10
|17.3
|17.56
|20
|16.97
|17.39
|50
|17.62
|17.4
|100
|17.27
|17.84
|200
|19.37
|18.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Popular Estate Management remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|Popular Estate Mgt. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results, Took Note Of Compliances
|Jul 28, 2026, 04:36 AM IST IST
|Popular Estate Mgt. - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Internal Auditor
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Popular Estate Mgt. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 17, 2026, 08:31 PM IST IST
|Popular Estate Mgt. - DECLARATION PURSUANT TO REGULATION 33(3)(D) OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015 WITH RESPECT TO AUDIT REPO
|May 12, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|Popular Estate Mgt. - Integrated Governance For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March,2026
Source: Dion Global
Popular Estate Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1994PLC023287 and registration number is 023287. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Popular Estate Management is ₹17.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Popular Estate Management is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Popular Estate Management is ₹24.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Popular Estate Management are ₹18.90 and ₹17.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Popular Estate Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Popular Estate Management is ₹25.77 and 52-week low of Popular Estate Management is ₹12.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Popular Estate Management has shown returns of -2.78% over the past day, 1.16% for the past month, 2.94% over 3 months, -20.45% over 1 year, -10.18% across 3 years, and 22.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Popular Estate Management are -84.54 and 0.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global