Popees Cares Share Price

NSE
BSE

POPEES CARES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Popees Cares along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.77 Closed
-0.08₹ -0.01
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Popees Cares Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.77₹11.77
₹11.77
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.07₹74.72
₹11.77
Open Price
₹11.77
Prev. Close
₹11.78
Volume
50

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Popees Cares has gained 40.63% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -82.92%.

Popees Cares’s current P/E of -21.80x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Popees Cares Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Popees Cares		0-2.00-18.55-58.04-82.2258.9738.26
Page Industries		-6.10-7.81-16.20-30.99-23.10-5.761.48
Pearl Global Industries		-2.89-15.42-9.4420.9415.0292.6578.56
Arvind Fashions		-1.25-11.40-9.61-17.1516.5517.6221.74
Gokaldas Exports		-8.67-6.91-24.58-11.89-14.5117.4051.13
Kitex Garments		-10.75-13.53-16.13-10.2810.3351.1436.58
Lux Industries		-4.00-9.11-24.65-32.68-31.13-12.68-12.94
S P Apparels		-0.42-6.62-9.96-3.215.3828.0931.85
SBC Exports		-0.0910.8520.3460.11153.4565.98103.31
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.22-6.81-25.67-9.040.94-2.3118.24
Bizotic Commercial		-1.00-0.351.74185.341,136.7879.5342.07
Thomas Scott (India)		-6.03-10.32-14.67-11.72-18.3389.86118.23
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		1.42-11.24-29.24-32.49-31.0035.3916.58
Zodiac Clothing Company		-1.78-7.35-12.45-24.04-13.30-4.82-5.84
VIP Clothing		-8.55-20.69-38.51-43.61-38.67-22.286.81
Filatex Fashions		-4.55-32.26-41.67-61.11-58.82-60.71-17.75
Fractal Industries		1.131.131.131.131.130.370.22
Spice Islands Industries		-1.769.51162.76214.78648.55212.34128.26
Indian Terrain Fashions		-4.31-11.53-15.93-14.39-10.91-15.98-3.69
Active Clothing Co		-8.70-10.73-12.22-33.30-18.8932.3556.53

Over the last one year, Popees Cares has declined 82.22% compared to peers like Page Industries (-23.10%), Pearl Global Industries (15.02%), Arvind Fashions (16.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Popees Cares has outperformed peers relative to Page Industries (1.48%) and Pearl Global Industries (78.56%).

Popees Cares Financials

Income Statement
Ratios

Popees Cares Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.912
1012.3712.4
2013.1113.42
5018.0418.79
10027.7429.97
20048.9952.25

Popees Cares Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Popees Cares remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 78.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Popees Cares Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 3:00 AM ISTPopees Cares - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Feb 25, 2026, 2:11 AM ISTPopees Cares - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Feb 24, 2026, 8:55 PM ISTPopees Cares - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Feb 23, 2026, 4:09 PM ISTPopees Cares - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Feb 11, 2026, 9:23 PM ISTPopees Cares - Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results Ending 31St December 2025.

About Popees Cares

Popees Cares Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120TN1994PLC029226 and registration number is 029226. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mrs. Linta Purayidathil Jose
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shaju Thomas
    Director
  • Mr. Suresh Thekkemalaikkal Ramakrish Achary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sivadas Chettoor
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Indu Kamala Ravindran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Omkar Mundhra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sumita Mishra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Popees Cares Share Price

What is the share price of Popees Cares?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Popees Cares is ₹11.77 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Popees Cares?

The Popees Cares is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Popees Cares?

The market cap of Popees Cares is ₹7.14 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Popees Cares?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Popees Cares are ₹11.77 and ₹11.77.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Popees Cares?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Popees Cares stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Popees Cares is ₹74.72 and 52-week low of Popees Cares is ₹11.07 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Popees Cares performed historically in terms of returns?

The Popees Cares has shown returns of -0.08% over the past day, -4.0% for the past month, -18.55% over 3 months, -82.92% over 1 year, 59.15% across 3 years, and 40.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Popees Cares?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Popees Cares are -21.80 and -8.03 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

