The Poonawalla Fincorp is buzzing in trade today, October 12, after the non-banking financial company’s (NBFC) net profit for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27) surged over five times year-on-year.

The share price of Poonawalla Fincorp soared over 8% in early trade today, before giving up some of the gains. Its net profit for Q2FY27 jumped over five times year-on-year to Rs 374.85 crore. Its total revenue from operations rose 70% to Rs 2,624.84 crore.

Global investment bank Jefferies has retained its ‘Buy’ recommendation on the stock and has a price target of Rs 560 apiece. This implies an upside of nearly 21% from the stock’s current price of Rs 462.90 apiece.

Domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock while brokerage Emkay Global retained its ‘Reduce’ recommendation. Brokerage JM Financial upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Add’.

Jefferies on Poonawalla Fincorp: New products to drive growth

The NBFC’s profit growth for the quarter was led by better net interest margins (NIM). The growth in its assets under management (AUM) also continued, rising 55% YoY, led by growth in disbursements. Jefferies has projected a 40% growth in AUM on a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) basis over FY26 to FY28. This growth will be driven by strategic reset and as new products scale.

Jefferies has raised its FY27 and FY28 estimated earnings per share (EPS) view by 8% and 6%, respectively, as stronger growth, higher NIMs, and lower credit cost estimates more than offset lower fee income estimates. The proposed commission caps by IRDAI remain a risk to Poonawalla Fincorp’s fee income.

“We expect credit cost to decline over FY26–29E (2.7% in FY26) due to fading legacy stress, lower new slippages and portfolio mix,” Jefferies said, adding that strong growth and ROE expansion can support premium valuations.

Motiall Oswal on Poonawalla Fincorp: Strong momentum

Motilal Oswal has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and has a target price of Rs 570 apiece. This implies an upside of 23% from the current price. The brokerage has also raised its FY27 and FY28 EPS estimates by 3% each, to factor in slightly higher NIM.

“Poonawalla Fincorp remains disciplined in its growth approach, with management highlighting strong business momentum across newer product segments. Disbursements continue to gain traction sequentially, supported by an expanding presence and a wider distribution network. We expect PFL to deliver an AUM CAGR of 44% over FY26-28E,” it said.

Motilal Oswal expects NIM to expand 7.7% in FY27, and 7.9% in FY28, including the benefit of primary equity capital raised at the beginning of FY27.

Emkay Global on Poonawalla Fincorp: AI-led productivity

Emkay Global retained its ‘Reduce’ rating on the stock and has a price target of Rs 410 apiece. This implies a downside of 11% from the stock’s current price.

“The management expects strong growth momentum to continue, targeting a 35–40% AUM CAGR over the medium term, driven by scaling new businesses, aggressive gold loan branch expansion, and deeper digital cross-selling. The focus remains firmly on structural, predictable profitability, which is expected to be supported by margin expansion led by strong pricing power, with incremental disbursement yields ~200bps higher than the portfolio yield,” the brokerage said.

“Operating leverage is projected to build over the next two years, balancing front-loaded opex with significant AI-driven productivity gains (84 live enterprise AI projects that are actively lowering acquisition costs and enhancing operational efficiency). Finally, on asset quality, the management expects credit costs to improve, attributing the portfolio’s resilience to rigorous, AI-backed cohort calibration, and superior early-vintage performance,” it added.

JM Financial on Poonawalla Fincorp: Attractive entry point

Brokerage JM Financial has upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Add’ and has raised its target price by 4% to Rs 550. This implies an upside of nearly 19%.

“Stock price has corrected 5–9% over the last one–two months leading to correction in current valuation to 2.2x of FY28E. The current multiple largely captures the growth opportunity, but it does not adequately reflect the potential improvement in return ratios and franchise quality, offering an attractive entry point,” JM Financial said.

“Factoring in margin expansion, improving operating efficiency and moderating credit costs, we are raising FY27/28 EPS estimates by ~3%/4% and increasing target price by 4% to INR 550 (from INR 530), valuing the stock at 2.7x FY28E BVPS,” it said.

Poonawalla Fincorp: What next for investors

Most brokerage reports indicate that the current earnings performance captures the growth opportunity. However, the street is awaiting potential improvement in return ratios and franchise quality and many analysts see the current levels as a good entry point for the stock.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.