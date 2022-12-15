Adar Poonawalla-led NBFC Poonawalla Fincorp shares rose nearly 1% on Wednesday after the company announced it would sell its housing arm to TPG Group for Rs 3,900 crore. The company’s board approved the sale of Poonawalla Housing Finance to Perseus SG Pte, an entity affiliated with TPG Global, LLC.

Poonawalla Fincorp shares opened at Rs 307.50, over 1% up from its previous close. The shares were trading 1.40 points up at Rs 303.50. Its shares touched a 52-week high of Rs 343.75 on December 13, 2022, and a low of Rs 182.65 on December 20, 2021. It has risen more than 40% in the past year and over 25% in the last six months. At the current market price, it has a total market capitalisation of Rs 23,175.45 crore. It touched an intraday low of Rs 301.60 and a high of Rs 308.00.

