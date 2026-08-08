What is the share price of Poona Dal & Oil Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poona Dal & Oil Industries is ₹62.77 as on .

What kind of stock is Poona Dal & Oil Industries? The Poona Dal & Oil Industries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Poona Dal & Oil Industries? The market cap of Poona Dal & Oil Industries is ₹35.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Poona Dal & Oil Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Poona Dal & Oil Industries are ₹63.60 and ₹60.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Poona Dal & Oil Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Poona Dal & Oil Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Poona Dal & Oil Industries is ₹93.20 and 52-week low of Poona Dal & Oil Industries is ₹57.00 as on .

How has the Poona Dal & Oil Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Poona Dal & Oil Industries has shown returns of -1.31% over the past day, -2.26% for the past month, -2.88% over 3 months, -3.43% over 1 year, 6.48% across 3 years, and 0.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Poona Dal & Oil Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Poona Dal & Oil Industries are 25.36 and 0.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global