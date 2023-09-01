Follow Us

Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd. Share Price

POONA DAL & OIL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | BSE
₹56.00 Closed
2.871.56
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹53.67₹56.90
₹56.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹48.00₹62.90
₹56.00
Open Price
₹55.53
Prev. Close
₹54.44
Volume
7,483

Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R157.38
  • R258.75
  • R360.61
  • Pivot
    55.52
  • S154.15
  • S252.29
  • S350.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 557.8754.06
  • 1057.9753.74
  • 2058.0953.36
  • 5057.0252.91
  • 10057.6852.88
  • 20058.9653.55

Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.7910.158.026.08064.2230.23
-5.67-14.70-20.26-7.12-48.4332.9032.90
-1.52-7.5419.5831.412.95104.2812,959.94
2.65-1.562.8112.17-4.31174.46142.47
6.2715.9430.58108.4660.17179.50929.74
-0.77-6.693.05-5.026.3615.8923.99
1.51-5.3211.66-2.1024.70663.13728.13
6.814.096.8018.0838.00920.70339.59
-1.104.2525.6625.6625.6625.6625.66
-7.8321.2912.0216.66-15.171,534.62622.79
1.27-0.0178.1182.7465.35117.41127.33
1.95-0.552.56-4.61-0.7790.19144.52
-0.763.843.2513.809.28298.31176.63
2.591.234.1930.98-33.98190.00200.00
50.9449.2536.522.5919.80375.06375.06
0.04-2.92-0.92-12.18-51.96256.29265.99
2.892.1345.772,388.182,506.6716,000.0022,900.00
1.57-0.115.240.7810.12-7.57250.00
-8.513.112.074.31-20.299,737.4010,154.24
-1.5810.9723.308.73-14.1964.9717.54

Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd.

Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15313PN1993PLC070263 and registration number is 070263. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 242.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction
  • Address
    E 2, Kurkumbh MIDC, Kurkumbh, Pune District Maharashtra 412208
  • Contact
    00

Management

  • Mr. Pradip P Parakh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh V Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ajinkya Ghogardare
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kewalchand M Muthiyan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Lizy George
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd. is ₹31.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd. is 27.32 and PB ratio of Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd. is 0.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd. is ₹56.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd. is ₹62.90 and 52-week low of Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd. is ₹48.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

