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Poona Dal & Oil Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

POONA DAL & OIL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Poona Dal & Oil Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹62.77 Closed
-1.31₹ -0.83
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Poona Dal & Oil Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹60.15₹63.60
₹62.77
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.00₹93.20
₹62.77
Open Price
₹63.55
Prev. Close
₹63.60
Volume
1,532

Source: Dion Global

Poona Dal & Oil Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Poona Dal & Oil Industries		2.85-2.53-1.61-0.52-1.156.480.13
Marico		-0.662.923.9714.5422.8814.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-12.84-22.74-32.91-40.75-7.8-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.98.6-4.67-6.68-22.47-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.997.412.8611.9816.7765.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.52-4.1530.153.9757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-11.78-34.7811.81239.55216.198.38
Sundrop Brands		1.887.10.325.79-15.34-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9246.74128.5596.15112.5104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.838.339.6126.81-7.662-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.1-7.854.1213.65-7.8519.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.514.86-2.121.08-113.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-0.320.5315.45-1.288.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-12.8723.14-9.15-33.78-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5812.91-14.6724.25169-32.4323.4
Integrated Proteins		0.45-4.1325.44410.28212.7136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.6-3.3611.2636.73-17.09-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-1.92-19.05-22.76-30.28-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.66-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-10.13-20.72-22.49-38.13-45.56-27.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Poona Dal & Oil Industries has declined 1.15% compared to peers like Marico (22.88%), Patanjali Foods (-40.75%), AWL Agri Business (-22.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Poona Dal & Oil Industries has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Poona Dal & Oil Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Poona Dal & Oil Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
562.1762.92
1062.2162.73
2062.9362.89
5063.7463.6
10064.8264.57
20067.0666.11

Source: Dion Global

Poona Dal & Oil Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Poona Dal & Oil Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Poona Dal & Oil Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTPoona Dal & Oil Ind. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 24, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTPoona Dal & Oil Ind. - Intimation Annual General Meeting O And Book Closure- Poona Dal And Oil Industries Limited
Jul 24, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTPoona Dal & Oil Ind. - Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 17, 2026, 08:54 PM IST ISTPoona Dal & Oil Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th J
Jul 15, 2026, 01:32 AM IST ISTPoona Dal & Oil Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Poona Dal & Oil Industries

Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15313PN1993PLC070263 and registration number is 070263. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 140.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sujit D Parakh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rupesh Lohade
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ankita Pradeep Shirsat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satyen Suresh Gathani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Poona Dal & Oil Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Poona Dal & Oil Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poona Dal & Oil Industries is ₹62.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Poona Dal & Oil Industries?

The Poona Dal & Oil Industries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Poona Dal & Oil Industries?

The market cap of Poona Dal & Oil Industries is ₹35.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Poona Dal & Oil Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Poona Dal & Oil Industries are ₹63.60 and ₹60.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Poona Dal & Oil Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Poona Dal & Oil Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Poona Dal & Oil Industries is ₹93.20 and 52-week low of Poona Dal & Oil Industries is ₹57.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Poona Dal & Oil Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Poona Dal & Oil Industries has shown returns of -1.31% over the past day, -2.26% for the past month, -2.88% over 3 months, -3.43% over 1 year, 6.48% across 3 years, and 0.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Poona Dal & Oil Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Poona Dal & Oil Industries are 25.36 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Poona Dal & Oil Industries News

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