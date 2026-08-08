Here's the live share price of Poona Dal & Oil Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Poona Dal & Oil Industries
|2.85
|-2.53
|-1.61
|-0.52
|-1.15
|6.48
|0.13
|Marico
|-0.66
|2.92
|3.97
|14.54
|22.88
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-12.84
|-22.74
|-32.91
|-40.75
|-7.8
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.9
|8.6
|-4.67
|-6.68
|-22.47
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|7.41
|2.86
|11.98
|16.77
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.52
|-4.15
|30.1
|53.97
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-11.78
|-34.78
|11.81
|239.55
|216.1
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|7.1
|0.32
|5.79
|-15.34
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|46.74
|128.55
|96.15
|112.5
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|8.33
|9.61
|26.81
|-7.66
|2
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.1
|-7.85
|4.12
|13.65
|-7.85
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.5
|14.86
|-2.1
|21.08
|-11
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-0.32
|0.53
|15.45
|-1.28
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-12.87
|23.14
|-9.15
|-33.78
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|12.91
|-14.67
|24.25
|169
|-32.43
|23.4
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-4.13
|25.44
|410.28
|212.7
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.6
|-3.36
|11.26
|36.73
|-17.09
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-1.92
|-19.05
|-22.76
|-30.28
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.6
|6
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-10.13
|-20.72
|-22.49
|-38.13
|-45.56
|-27.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Poona Dal & Oil Industries has declined 1.15% compared to peers like Marico (22.88%), Patanjali Foods (-40.75%), AWL Agri Business (-22.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Poona Dal & Oil Industries has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|62.17
|62.92
|10
|62.21
|62.73
|20
|62.93
|62.89
|50
|63.74
|63.6
|100
|64.82
|64.57
|200
|67.06
|66.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Poona Dal & Oil Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Poona Dal & Oil Ind. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Poona Dal & Oil Ind. - Intimation Annual General Meeting O And Book Closure- Poona Dal And Oil Industries Limited
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Poona Dal & Oil Ind. - Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 08:54 PM IST IST
|Poona Dal & Oil Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th J
|Jul 15, 2026, 01:32 AM IST IST
|Poona Dal & Oil Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15313PN1993PLC070263 and registration number is 070263. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 140.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poona Dal & Oil Industries is ₹62.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Poona Dal & Oil Industries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Poona Dal & Oil Industries is ₹35.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Poona Dal & Oil Industries are ₹63.60 and ₹60.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Poona Dal & Oil Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Poona Dal & Oil Industries is ₹93.20 and 52-week low of Poona Dal & Oil Industries is ₹57.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Poona Dal & Oil Industries has shown returns of -1.31% over the past day, -2.26% for the past month, -2.88% over 3 months, -3.43% over 1 year, 6.48% across 3 years, and 0.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Poona Dal & Oil Industries are 25.36 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global