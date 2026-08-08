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Poojaa Precision Engg. Share Price

NSE
BSE

POOJAA PRECISION ENGG.

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Poojaa Precision Engg. along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹453.15 Closed
-3.68₹ -17.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Poojaa Precision Engg. Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹447.00₹470.00
₹453.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹447.00₹504.00
₹453.15
Open Price
₹455.00
Prev. Close
₹470.45
Volume
3,70,800

Source: Dion Global

Poojaa Precision Engg. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Poojaa Precision Engg.		-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-2.80-1.69
AIA Engineering		4.300.6119.2616.9351.8010.5919.48
Jayaswal Neco Industries		7.165.95-19.7518.8375.3447.4632.23
Electrosteel Castings		0.89-7.42-21.87-3.25-30.074.8913.99
Kirloskar Industries		-4.23-6.1112.6315.48-9.231.5020.30
Steel Cast		6.525.8213.0138.9861.6346.3146.85
Rhetan TMT		8.8422.2824.4730.8196.1852.7179.85
Alicon Castalloy		11.6014.692.16-5.39-13.85-4.43-2.69
Investment & Precision Castings		5.4241.7184.03126.36130.8472.8648.03
Nelcast		3.59-10.49-12.984.46-27.830.517.05
Uni Abex Alloy Products		3.24-14.6250.4657.5943.4442.8344.49
Synergy Green Industries		0.534.007.309.1516.8245.7329.16
Captain Technocast		2.276.3634.2932.98-0.7864.4980.18
Kalyani Cast-Tech		1.051.6318.1560.3350.5940.4322.60
Magna Electrocastings		2.69-0.141.2820.99-0.7033.7346.46
Simplex Castings		1.78-4.0017.255.4336.38112.8251.33
Nitin Castings		-8.22-13.27-15.99-18.01-22.35-1.3234.62
National Fittings		14.2912.5817.32-2.94-4.9219.1825.41
DCM		-10.77-17.19-3.04-8.79-18.77-0.057.17
Gujarat Intrux		0.96-3.67-4.13-3.100.8430.7327.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Poojaa Precision Engg. has declined 8.18% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Poojaa Precision Engg. has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).

Poojaa Precision Engg. Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Poojaa Precision Engg. Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5291.830
10145.910
2072.960
5029.180
10014.590
2007.30

Source: Dion Global

Poojaa Precision Engg. Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
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Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Poojaa Precision Engg. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 01:51 PM IST ISTPoojaa Precision Eng - Listing of Equity Shares of Poojaa Precision Engg. Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Poojaa Precision Engg.

Poojaa Precision Engg. Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27310MH1992PLC068151 and registration number is 068151. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 293.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sanket Anil Kulkarni
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahul Sohanlal Ranka
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Vaishali Dakshendra Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind Sadashiv Mokashi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Viren Ajit Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gautam Pradyot Doshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Poojaa Precision Engg. Share Price

What is the share price of Poojaa Precision Engg.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poojaa Precision Engg. is ₹453.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Poojaa Precision Engg.?

The Poojaa Precision Engg. is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Poojaa Precision Engg.?

The market cap of Poojaa Precision Engg. is ₹903.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Poojaa Precision Engg.?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Poojaa Precision Engg. are ₹470.00 and ₹447.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Poojaa Precision Engg.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Poojaa Precision Engg. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Poojaa Precision Engg. is ₹504.00 and 52-week low of Poojaa Precision Engg. is ₹447.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Poojaa Precision Engg. performed historically in terms of returns?

The Poojaa Precision Engg. has shown returns of -4.11% over the past day, -8.59% for the past month, -8.59% over 3 months, -8.59% over 1 year, -2.95% across 3 years, and -1.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Poojaa Precision Engg.?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Poojaa Precision Engg. are 0.00 and 6.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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