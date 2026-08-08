What is the share price of Poojaa Precision Engg.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poojaa Precision Engg. is ₹453.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Poojaa Precision Engg.? The Poojaa Precision Engg. is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Poojaa Precision Engg.? The market cap of Poojaa Precision Engg. is ₹903.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Poojaa Precision Engg.? Today’s highest and lowest price of Poojaa Precision Engg. are ₹470.00 and ₹447.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Poojaa Precision Engg.? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Poojaa Precision Engg. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Poojaa Precision Engg. is ₹504.00 and 52-week low of Poojaa Precision Engg. is ₹447.00 as on .

How has the Poojaa Precision Engg. performed historically in terms of returns? The Poojaa Precision Engg. has shown returns of -4.11% over the past day, -8.59% for the past month, -8.59% over 3 months, -8.59% over 1 year, -2.95% across 3 years, and -1.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Poojaa Precision Engg.? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Poojaa Precision Engg. are 0.00 and 6.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global