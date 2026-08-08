Here's the live share price of Poojaa Precision Engg. along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Poojaa Precision Engg.
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-2.80
|-1.69
|AIA Engineering
|4.30
|0.61
|19.26
|16.93
|51.80
|10.59
|19.48
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|7.16
|5.95
|-19.75
|18.83
|75.34
|47.46
|32.23
|Electrosteel Castings
|0.89
|-7.42
|-21.87
|-3.25
|-30.07
|4.89
|13.99
|Kirloskar Industries
|-4.23
|-6.11
|12.63
|15.48
|-9.23
|1.50
|20.30
|Steel Cast
|6.52
|5.82
|13.01
|38.98
|61.63
|46.31
|46.85
|Rhetan TMT
|8.84
|22.28
|24.47
|30.81
|96.18
|52.71
|79.85
|Alicon Castalloy
|11.60
|14.69
|2.16
|-5.39
|-13.85
|-4.43
|-2.69
|Investment & Precision Castings
|5.42
|41.71
|84.03
|126.36
|130.84
|72.86
|48.03
|Nelcast
|3.59
|-10.49
|-12.98
|4.46
|-27.83
|0.51
|7.05
|Uni Abex Alloy Products
|3.24
|-14.62
|50.46
|57.59
|43.44
|42.83
|44.49
|Synergy Green Industries
|0.53
|4.00
|7.30
|9.15
|16.82
|45.73
|29.16
|Captain Technocast
|2.27
|6.36
|34.29
|32.98
|-0.78
|64.49
|80.18
|Kalyani Cast-Tech
|1.05
|1.63
|18.15
|60.33
|50.59
|40.43
|22.60
|Magna Electrocastings
|2.69
|-0.14
|1.28
|20.99
|-0.70
|33.73
|46.46
|Simplex Castings
|1.78
|-4.00
|17.25
|5.43
|36.38
|112.82
|51.33
|Nitin Castings
|-8.22
|-13.27
|-15.99
|-18.01
|-22.35
|-1.32
|34.62
|National Fittings
|14.29
|12.58
|17.32
|-2.94
|-4.92
|19.18
|25.41
|DCM
|-10.77
|-17.19
|-3.04
|-8.79
|-18.77
|-0.05
|7.17
|Gujarat Intrux
|0.96
|-3.67
|-4.13
|-3.10
|0.84
|30.73
|27.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Poojaa Precision Engg. has declined 8.18% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Poojaa Precision Engg. has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|291.83
|0
|10
|145.91
|0
|20
|72.96
|0
|50
|29.18
|0
|100
|14.59
|0
|200
|7.3
|0
Source: Dion Global
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:51 PM IST IST
|Poojaa Precision Eng - Listing of Equity Shares of Poojaa Precision Engg. Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Poojaa Precision Engg. Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27310MH1992PLC068151 and registration number is 068151. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 293.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poojaa Precision Engg. is ₹453.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Poojaa Precision Engg. is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Poojaa Precision Engg. is ₹903.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Poojaa Precision Engg. are ₹470.00 and ₹447.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Poojaa Precision Engg. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Poojaa Precision Engg. is ₹504.00 and 52-week low of Poojaa Precision Engg. is ₹447.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Poojaa Precision Engg. has shown returns of -4.11% over the past day, -8.59% for the past month, -8.59% over 3 months, -8.59% over 1 year, -2.95% across 3 years, and -1.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Poojaa Precision Engg. are 0.00 and 6.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global