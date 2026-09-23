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Pooja Logistics Share Price

Sector
Service

Pooja Logistics has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 23, 2026 and will close on Sep 25, 2026. The price band has been set at 109.00-115.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Pooja Logistics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Pooja Logistics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aegis Logistics		7.636.1933.17142.2884.462.5542.9
Container Corporation of India		-3.45-9.57-1.410.21-15.11-7.39-3.48
Delhivery		2.44-3.15-10.974.7-7.940.04-4.29
Shadowfax Technologies		17.388.7228.57153.22157.3637.0420.81
Horizon Industrial Parks		-1.55-9.28-9.28-9.28-9.28-3.2-1.93
BlackBuck		1.382.648.535.685.4433.6218.99
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		4.05-0.51-4.0438.621.66-14.74-8.02
VRL Logistics		2.871.1421.4721.641.55-6.017.88
Mahindra Logistics		3.37-0.698.2914.79.944.21-9.97
Sindhu Trade Links		2.460.37-4.298.21-18.38-4.750.39
Gateway Distriparks		-0.4-2.9-16.477.84-18.27-14.96-6.29
Skyways Air Services		17.13.793.793.793.791.250.75
TCI Express		-1.65-10.94-9.82.88-32.43-30.79-20.86
Allcargo Logistics		-5.78-1827.8442.13-66.62-45.16-30.15
Allcargo Global		-2.040.58-33.3-33.3-33.3-12.63-7.78
Navkar Corporation		-2.4-8.24-18.2111.38-29.4514.6915.89
Tejas Cargo India		2.445.537.6948.3337.735.7220.11
Shree Vasu Logistics		9.7711.8123.22747.1674.666.08
Western Carriers (India)		4.0310.24-7.4911.59-34.33-15.81-9.81

Source: Dion Global

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About Pooja Logistics

Pooja Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U60300DL2011PLC228491 and registration number is 228491. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 133.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Khanna
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Anu Khanna
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Lakshay Dua
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Garima Seth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakash Chandra Tamta
    Independent Director

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