Pooja Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U60300DL2011PLC228491 and registration number is 228491. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 133.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.