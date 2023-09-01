Follow Us

Pooja Entertainment and Films Ltd. Share Price

POOJA ENTERTAINMENT AND FILMS LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹237.85 Closed
4.9911.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pooja Entertainment and Films Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹216.00₹237.85
₹237.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹149.40₹250.00
₹237.85
Open Price
₹237.85
Prev. Close
₹226.55
Volume
9,318

Pooja Entertainment and Films Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1245.13
  • R2252.42
  • R3266.98
  • Pivot
    230.57
  • S1223.28
  • S2208.72
  • S3201.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5184.77209.72
  • 10184.22200.72
  • 20188.69194.75
  • 50194.61187.26
  • 100169181.68
  • 200165.66178.07

Pooja Entertainment and Films Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
27.5319.5544.1542.300.66721.59594.45
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.3415.9436.5040.7123.3732.71-20.73
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Pooja Entertainment and Films Ltd. Share Holdings

Pooja Entertainment and Films Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Pooja Entertainment and Films Ltd.

Pooja Entertainment and Films Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1986PLC040559 and registration number is 040559. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and music publishing activities.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Puja Bhagnani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vashu L Bhagnani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Deepshikha Deshmukh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Habibulla Sayed
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narendrakumar B Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pooja Entertainment and Films Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pooja Entertainment and Films Ltd.?

The market cap of Pooja Entertainment and Films Ltd. is ₹118.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pooja Entertainment and Films Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pooja Entertainment and Films Ltd. is 64.13 and PB ratio of Pooja Entertainment and Films Ltd. is 3.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pooja Entertainment and Films Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pooja Entertainment and Films Ltd. is ₹237.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pooja Entertainment and Films Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pooja Entertainment and Films Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pooja Entertainment and Films Ltd. is ₹250.00 and 52-week low of Pooja Entertainment and Films Ltd. is ₹149.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

