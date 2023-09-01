What is the Market Cap of Pooja Entertainment and Films Ltd.? The market cap of Pooja Entertainment and Films Ltd. is ₹118.94 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pooja Entertainment and Films Ltd.? P/E ratio of Pooja Entertainment and Films Ltd. is 64.13 and PB ratio of Pooja Entertainment and Films Ltd. is 3.1 as on .

What is the share price of Pooja Entertainment and Films Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pooja Entertainment and Films Ltd. is ₹237.85 as on .