Here's the live share price of Polytex India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Polytex India
|0
|3.74
|-21.06
|-18.91
|7.77
|9.14
|-0.14
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Polytex India has gained 7.77% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Polytex India has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.07
|4.14
|10
|4.19
|4.29
|20
|4.76
|4.6
|50
|5.1
|4.99
|100
|5.29
|5.33
|200
|6.06
|5.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Polytex India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 63.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:55 AM IST IST
|Polytex India Lt - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:50 PM IST IST
|Polytex India Lt - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 17, 2026, 12:57 AM IST IST
|Polytex India Lt - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 16.05.2026
|May 11, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Polytex India Lt - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting_16.05.2026
|Apr 25, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Polytex India Lt - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Source: Dion Global
Polytex India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1987PLC042092 and registration number is 042092. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polytex India is ₹4.16 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Polytex India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Polytex India is ₹5.62 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Polytex India are ₹4.41 and ₹4.16.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polytex India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polytex India is ₹6.52 and 52-week low of Polytex India is ₹3.70 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Polytex India has shown returns of -0.95% over the past day, 3.74% for the past month, -21.06% over 3 months, 7.77% over 1 year, 9.14% across 3 years, and -0.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polytex India are -38.88 and 2.41 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global