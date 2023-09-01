Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Polytex India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1987PLC042092 and registration number is 042092. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Polytex India Ltd. is ₹4.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Polytex India Ltd. is -54.36 and PB ratio of Polytex India Ltd. is 1.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polytex India Ltd. is ₹2.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polytex India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polytex India Ltd. is ₹4.80 and 52-week low of Polytex India Ltd. is ₹2.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.