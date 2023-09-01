Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Polytex India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

POLYTEX INDIA LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.99 Closed
1.010.03
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Polytex India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.82₹2.99
₹2.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.63₹4.80
₹2.99
Open Price
₹2.82
Prev. Close
₹2.96
Volume
1,476

Polytex India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.05
  • R23.1
  • R33.22
  • Pivot
    2.93
  • S12.88
  • S22.76
  • S32.71

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.492.85
  • 103.752.86
  • 203.92.91
  • 504.033.03
  • 1003.793.19
  • 2004.743.42

Polytex India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.65-8.00-8.56-21.93-35.14433.93-31.58
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Polytex India Ltd. Share Holdings

Polytex India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Polytex India Ltd.

Polytex India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1987PLC042092 and registration number is 042092. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Mulji Kariya
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Jegna Arvind Kariya
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Kapil Purohit
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Mrs. Deepa Jayramdas Lakhwani
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Mrs. Heena Gurmukhdas Kukreja
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Polytex India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Polytex India Ltd.?

The market cap of Polytex India Ltd. is ₹4.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Polytex India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Polytex India Ltd. is -54.36 and PB ratio of Polytex India Ltd. is 1.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Polytex India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polytex India Ltd. is ₹2.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polytex India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polytex India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polytex India Ltd. is ₹4.80 and 52-week low of Polytex India Ltd. is ₹2.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data