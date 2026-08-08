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Polytex India Share Price

NSE
BSE

POLYTEX INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Polytex India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.16 Closed
-0.95₹ -0.04
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Polytex India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.16₹4.41
₹4.16
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.70₹6.52
₹4.16
Open Price
₹4.18
Prev. Close
₹4.20
Volume
316

Source: Dion Global

Polytex India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Polytex India		03.74-21.06-18.917.779.14-0.14
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Polytex India has gained 7.77% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Polytex India has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Polytex India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Polytex India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.074.14
104.194.29
204.764.6
505.14.99
1005.295.33
2006.065.44

Source: Dion Global

Polytex India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Polytex India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 63.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Polytex India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 03:55 AM IST ISTPolytex India Lt - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting
Jul 15, 2026, 08:50 PM IST ISTPolytex India Lt - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 17, 2026, 12:57 AM IST ISTPolytex India Lt - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 16.05.2026
May 11, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTPolytex India Lt - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting_16.05.2026
Apr 25, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTPolytex India Lt - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A

Source: Dion Global

About Polytex India

Polytex India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1987PLC042092 and registration number is 042092. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Mulji Kariya
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Jegna Arvind Kariya
    Director
  • Mr. Kapil Purohit
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Deepa Jayramdas Lakhwani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Heena Gurmukhdas Kukreja
    Independent Director

FAQs on Polytex India Share Price

What is the share price of Polytex India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polytex India is ₹4.16 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Polytex India?

The Polytex India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Polytex India?

The market cap of Polytex India is ₹5.62 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Polytex India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Polytex India are ₹4.41 and ₹4.16.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polytex India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polytex India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polytex India is ₹6.52 and 52-week low of Polytex India is ₹3.70 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Polytex India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Polytex India has shown returns of -0.95% over the past day, 3.74% for the past month, -21.06% over 3 months, 7.77% over 1 year, 9.14% across 3 years, and -0.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Polytex India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polytex India are -38.88 and 2.41 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Polytex India News

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