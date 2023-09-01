What is the Market Cap of Polytex India Ltd.? The market cap of Polytex India Ltd. is ₹4.04 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Polytex India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Polytex India Ltd. is -54.36 and PB ratio of Polytex India Ltd. is 1.47 as on .

What is the share price of Polytex India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polytex India Ltd. is ₹2.99 as on .