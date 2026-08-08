What is the share price of Polytex India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polytex India is ₹4.16 as on .

What kind of stock is Polytex India? The Polytex India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Polytex India? The market cap of Polytex India is ₹5.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Polytex India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Polytex India are ₹4.41 and ₹4.16.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polytex India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polytex India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polytex India is ₹6.52 and 52-week low of Polytex India is ₹3.70 as on .

How has the Polytex India performed historically in terms of returns? The Polytex India has shown returns of -0.95% over the past day, 3.74% for the past month, -21.06% over 3 months, 7.77% over 1 year, 9.14% across 3 years, and -0.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Polytex India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polytex India are -38.88 and 2.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global