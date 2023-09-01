Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Polyspin Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909TN1985PLC011683 and registration number is 011683. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 276.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Polyspin Exports Ltd. is ₹49.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Polyspin Exports Ltd. is -17.97 and PB ratio of Polyspin Exports Ltd. is 0.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polyspin Exports Ltd. is ₹49.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polyspin Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polyspin Exports Ltd. is ₹69.95 and 52-week low of Polyspin Exports Ltd. is ₹40.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.