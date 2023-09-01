Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Polyspin Exports Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

POLYSPIN EXPORTS LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹49.75 Closed
1.530.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Polyspin Exports Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.25₹49.75
₹49.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.60₹69.95
₹49.75
Open Price
₹49.00
Prev. Close
₹49.00
Volume
8,181

Polyspin Exports Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R150.25
  • R250.75
  • R351.75
  • Pivot
    49.25
  • S148.75
  • S247.75
  • S347.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 554.5549.89
  • 1053.9550.2
  • 2055.2450.66
  • 5056.7351.67
  • 10058.6553
  • 20063.5255.21

Polyspin Exports Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.66-5.95-7.01-10.84-9.0529.7623.14
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Polyspin Exports Ltd. Share Holdings

Polyspin Exports Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Polyspin Exports Ltd.

Polyspin Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909TN1985PLC011683 and registration number is 011683. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 276.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R Ramji
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. S R Subramanian
    Director
  • Mr. S V Ravi
    Director
  • Mrs. Durga Ramji
    Director
  • Mr. S R Venkatanarayana Raja
    Director
  • Mr. V S Jagdish
    Director
  • Mr. R Sundaram
    Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Devarajan
    Director

FAQs on Polyspin Exports Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Polyspin Exports Ltd.?

The market cap of Polyspin Exports Ltd. is ₹49.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Polyspin Exports Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Polyspin Exports Ltd. is -17.97 and PB ratio of Polyspin Exports Ltd. is 0.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Polyspin Exports Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polyspin Exports Ltd. is ₹49.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polyspin Exports Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polyspin Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polyspin Exports Ltd. is ₹69.95 and 52-week low of Polyspin Exports Ltd. is ₹40.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data