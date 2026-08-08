What is the share price of Polyspin Exports? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polyspin Exports is ₹30.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Polyspin Exports? The Polyspin Exports is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Polyspin Exports? The market cap of Polyspin Exports is ₹30.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Polyspin Exports? Today’s highest and lowest price of Polyspin Exports are ₹30.00 and ₹27.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polyspin Exports? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polyspin Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polyspin Exports is ₹42.98 and 52-week low of Polyspin Exports is ₹25.00 as on .

How has the Polyspin Exports performed historically in terms of returns? The Polyspin Exports has shown returns of 6.12% over the past day, 0.4% for the past month, 0.67% over 3 months, -9.12% over 1 year, -17.78% across 3 years, and -19.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Polyspin Exports? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polyspin Exports are 5.40 and 0.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global