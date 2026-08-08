Here's the live share price of Polyspin Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Polyspin Exports
|7.10
|0.40
|0.67
|-13.42
|-9.12
|-17.78
|-19.52
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Polyspin Exports has declined 9.12% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Polyspin Exports has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|28.46
|28.88
|10
|28.92
|28.9
|20
|29.22
|29.04
|50
|29.47
|29.3
|100
|29.06
|29.82
|200
|31.51
|31.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Polyspin Exports saw a rise in promoter holding to 47.04%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:05 PM IST IST
|Polyspin Exports - Board Meeting Intimation for Unudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
|Jul 28, 2026, 08:16 PM IST IST
|Polyspin Exports - Notice Of 41St Annual General Meeting And Annual Report For The Year 2025 - 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 07:05 PM IST IST
|Polyspin Exports - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 25, 2026, 03:30 PM IST IST
|Polyspin Exports - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 02, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|Polyspin Exports - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Polyspin Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909TN1985PLC011683 and registration number is 011683. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 225.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polyspin Exports is ₹30.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Polyspin Exports is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Polyspin Exports is ₹30.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Polyspin Exports are ₹30.00 and ₹27.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polyspin Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polyspin Exports is ₹42.98 and 52-week low of Polyspin Exports is ₹25.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Polyspin Exports has shown returns of 6.12% over the past day, 0.4% for the past month, 0.67% over 3 months, -9.12% over 1 year, -17.78% across 3 years, and -19.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polyspin Exports are 5.40 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global