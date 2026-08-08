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Polyspin Exports Share Price

NSE
BSE

POLYSPIN EXPORTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Polyspin Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹30.00 Closed
6.12₹ 1.73
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Polyspin Exports Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.25₹30.00
₹30.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.00₹42.98
₹30.00
Open Price
₹28.00
Prev. Close
₹28.27
Volume
2,970

Source: Dion Global

Polyspin Exports Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Polyspin Exports		7.100.400.67-13.42-9.12-17.78-19.52
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Polyspin Exports has declined 9.12% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Polyspin Exports has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Polyspin Exports Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Polyspin Exports Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
528.4628.88
1028.9228.9
2029.2229.04
5029.4729.3
10029.0629.82
20031.5131.32

Source: Dion Global

Polyspin Exports Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Polyspin Exports saw a rise in promoter holding to 47.04%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Polyspin Exports Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 05:05 PM IST ISTPolyspin Exports - Board Meeting Intimation for Unudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
Jul 28, 2026, 08:16 PM IST ISTPolyspin Exports - Notice Of 41St Annual General Meeting And Annual Report For The Year 2025 - 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 07:05 PM IST ISTPolyspin Exports - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 25, 2026, 03:30 PM IST ISTPolyspin Exports - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 02, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTPolyspin Exports - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Polyspin Exports

Polyspin Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909TN1985PLC011683 and registration number is 011683. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 225.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Durga Ramji
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S R Subramanian
    Director
  • Mr. S V Ravi
    Director
  • Mrs. Shwetha Ramji
    Director
  • Mr. S R Venkatanarayana Raja
    Director
  • Mr. V S Jagdish
    Director
  • Mr. R Sundaram
    Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Devarajan
    Director

FAQs on Polyspin Exports Share Price

What is the share price of Polyspin Exports?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polyspin Exports is ₹30.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Polyspin Exports?

The Polyspin Exports is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Polyspin Exports?

The market cap of Polyspin Exports is ₹30.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Polyspin Exports?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Polyspin Exports are ₹30.00 and ₹27.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polyspin Exports?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polyspin Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polyspin Exports is ₹42.98 and 52-week low of Polyspin Exports is ₹25.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Polyspin Exports performed historically in terms of returns?

The Polyspin Exports has shown returns of 6.12% over the past day, 0.4% for the past month, 0.67% over 3 months, -9.12% over 1 year, -17.78% across 3 years, and -19.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Polyspin Exports?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polyspin Exports are 5.40 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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