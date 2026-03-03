Facebook Pixel Code
Polysil Irrigation Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

POLYSIL IRRIGATION SYSTEMS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
Theme
Water Management

Here's the live share price of Polysil Irrigation Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹200.00 Closed
-3.85₹ -8.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Polysil Irrigation Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹197.60₹201.00
₹200.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.25₹356.75
₹200.00
Open Price
₹197.60
Prev. Close
₹208.00
Volume
54,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Polysil Irrigation Systems has gained 29.82% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 1161.83%.

Polysil Irrigation Systems’s current P/E of -249.07x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Polysil Irrigation Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Polysil Irrigation Systems		2.72-10.31-43.1813.641,215.7954.4829.82
Jain Irrigation Systems		1.95-4.28-19.40-37.57-35.027.129.96
R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems		-48.15-41.36-19.90-13.7364.88162.4991.73
Mahindra EPC Irrigation		-7.09-10.55-12.70-31.36-2.806.01-6.43

Over the last one year, Polysil Irrigation Systems has gained 1215.79% compared to peers like Jain Irrigation Systems (-35.02%), R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems (64.88%), Mahindra EPC Irrigation (-2.80%). From a 5 year perspective, Polysil Irrigation Systems has underperformed peers relative to Jain Irrigation Systems (9.96%) and R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems (91.73%).

Polysil Irrigation Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Polysil Irrigation Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5199.05203.77
10200.35203.39
20207.59208.37
50236.56228.69
100265.93231.37
200189.62197.02

Polysil Irrigation Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Polysil Irrigation Systems saw a drop in promoter holding to 28.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 72.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Polysil Irrigation Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Polysil Irrigation Systems fact sheet for more information

About Polysil Irrigation Systems

Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17100GJ1985PLC127398 and registration number is 127398. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Micro Irrigation Systems. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Bharatkumar Patel
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Prafulbhai Radadia
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Mona Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parshottam Donga
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Kapadiya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Polysil Irrigation Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Polysil Irrigation Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polysil Irrigation Systems is ₹200.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Polysil Irrigation Systems?

The Polysil Irrigation Systems is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Polysil Irrigation Systems?

The market cap of Polysil Irrigation Systems is ₹450.10 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Polysil Irrigation Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Polysil Irrigation Systems are ₹201.00 and ₹197.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polysil Irrigation Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polysil Irrigation Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polysil Irrigation Systems is ₹356.75 and 52-week low of Polysil Irrigation Systems is ₹14.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Polysil Irrigation Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Polysil Irrigation Systems has shown returns of -3.85% over the past day, -9.5% for the past month, -41.69% over 3 months, 1161.83% over 1 year, 54.48% across 3 years, and 29.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Polysil Irrigation Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polysil Irrigation Systems are -249.07 and 11.14 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

