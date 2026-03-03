Here's the live share price of Polysil Irrigation Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Polysil Irrigation Systems has gained 29.82% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 1161.83%.
Polysil Irrigation Systems’s current P/E of -249.07x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Polysil Irrigation Systems
|2.72
|-10.31
|-43.18
|13.64
|1,215.79
|54.48
|29.82
|Jain Irrigation Systems
|1.95
|-4.28
|-19.40
|-37.57
|-35.02
|7.12
|9.96
|R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems
|-48.15
|-41.36
|-19.90
|-13.73
|64.88
|162.49
|91.73
|Mahindra EPC Irrigation
|-7.09
|-10.55
|-12.70
|-31.36
|-2.80
|6.01
|-6.43
Over the last one year, Polysil Irrigation Systems has gained 1215.79% compared to peers like Jain Irrigation Systems (-35.02%), R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems (64.88%), Mahindra EPC Irrigation (-2.80%). From a 5 year perspective, Polysil Irrigation Systems has underperformed peers relative to Jain Irrigation Systems (9.96%) and R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems (91.73%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|199.05
|203.77
|10
|200.35
|203.39
|20
|207.59
|208.37
|50
|236.56
|228.69
|100
|265.93
|231.37
|200
|189.62
|197.02
In the latest quarter, Polysil Irrigation Systems saw a drop in promoter holding to 28.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 72.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Polysil Irrigation Systems fact sheet for more information
Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17100GJ1985PLC127398 and registration number is 127398. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Micro Irrigation Systems. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polysil Irrigation Systems is ₹200.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Polysil Irrigation Systems is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Polysil Irrigation Systems is ₹450.10 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Polysil Irrigation Systems are ₹201.00 and ₹197.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polysil Irrigation Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polysil Irrigation Systems is ₹356.75 and 52-week low of Polysil Irrigation Systems is ₹14.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Polysil Irrigation Systems has shown returns of -3.85% over the past day, -9.5% for the past month, -41.69% over 3 months, 1161.83% over 1 year, 54.48% across 3 years, and 29.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polysil Irrigation Systems are -249.07 and 11.14 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.