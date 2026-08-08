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Polymechplast Machines Share Price

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BSE

POLYMECHPLAST MACHINES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Polymechplast Machines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹49.00 Closed
1.66₹ 0.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Polymechplast Machines Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.00₹50.00
₹49.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.00₹66.99
₹49.00
Open Price
₹49.50
Prev. Close
₹48.20
Volume
418

Source: Dion Global

Polymechplast Machines Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Polymechplast Machines		3.90-4.71-8.43-1.57-19.24-10.28-2.62
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Polymechplast Machines has declined 19.24% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Polymechplast Machines has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Polymechplast Machines Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Polymechplast Machines Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
548.3447.63
1049.5148.42
2050.0749.38
5051.750.62
10051.0651.23
20051.8152.63

Source: Dion Global

Polymechplast Machines Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Polymechplast Machines remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 63.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Polymechplast Machines Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTPolymechplast Ma - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday, 12Th August, 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTPolymechplast Ma - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 19, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTPolymechplast Ma - Intimation Regarding Change In Branch Address Of Registrar & Share Transfer Agent (MCS Share Transfer Agen
May 21, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTPolymechplast Ma - AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31-MARCH-2026
May 21, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTPolymechplast Ma - INTIMATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INTERNAL AUDITORS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2026-27

Source: Dion Global

About Polymechplast Machines

Polymechplast Machines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310GJ1987PLC009517 and registration number is 009517. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 68.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahendrabhai Bhuva
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Himmatlal Bhuva
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anand Bhuva
    Additional Executive Director
  • Mrs. Asmani Surve
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chirag Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Shah
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Polymechplast Machines Share Price

What is the share price of Polymechplast Machines?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polymechplast Machines is ₹49.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Polymechplast Machines?

The Polymechplast Machines is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Polymechplast Machines?

The market cap of Polymechplast Machines is ₹27.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Polymechplast Machines?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Polymechplast Machines are ₹50.00 and ₹49.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polymechplast Machines?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polymechplast Machines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polymechplast Machines is ₹66.99 and 52-week low of Polymechplast Machines is ₹44.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Polymechplast Machines performed historically in terms of returns?

The Polymechplast Machines has shown returns of 1.66% over the past day, -4.71% for the past month, -8.43% over 3 months, -19.24% over 1 year, -10.28% across 3 years, and -2.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Polymechplast Machines?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polymechplast Machines are 8.57 and 0.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.04 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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