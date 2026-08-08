What is the share price of Polymechplast Machines? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polymechplast Machines is ₹49.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Polymechplast Machines? The Polymechplast Machines is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Polymechplast Machines? The market cap of Polymechplast Machines is ₹27.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Polymechplast Machines? Today’s highest and lowest price of Polymechplast Machines are ₹50.00 and ₹49.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polymechplast Machines? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polymechplast Machines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polymechplast Machines is ₹66.99 and 52-week low of Polymechplast Machines is ₹44.00 as on .

How has the Polymechplast Machines performed historically in terms of returns? The Polymechplast Machines has shown returns of 1.66% over the past day, -4.71% for the past month, -8.43% over 3 months, -19.24% over 1 year, -10.28% across 3 years, and -2.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Polymechplast Machines? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polymechplast Machines are 8.57 and 0.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.04 per annum.

Source: Dion Global