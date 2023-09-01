Follow Us

Polymechplast Machines Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

POLYMECHPLAST MACHINES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹58.00 Closed
-0.12-0.07
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Polymechplast Machines Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹56.19₹58.85
₹58.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.50₹101.60
₹58.00
Open Price
₹58.00
Prev. Close
₹58.07
Volume
7,743

Polymechplast Machines Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R159.17
  • R260.34
  • R361.83
  • Pivot
    57.68
  • S156.51
  • S255.02
  • S353.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 590.1257.95
  • 1082.1358.1
  • 2074.2858.55
  • 5071.4459
  • 10068.9760.22
  • 20075.5362.99

Polymechplast Machines Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.47-7.13-0.50-8.66-20.87138.6839.76
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.898.3247.4067.71182.52658.871,257.96
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.01-3.8132.3828.5625.7049.39-47.75
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
15.2022.7385.73120.14105.721,834.12733.48
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.315.7922.9926.3867.95571.80256.79
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

Polymechplast Machines Ltd. Share Holdings

Polymechplast Machines Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Polymechplast Machines Ltd.

Polymechplast Machines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310GJ1987PLC009517 and registration number is 009517. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. H D Pathak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A N Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M R Bhuva
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. H P Bhuva
    Executive Director

FAQs on Polymechplast Machines Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Polymechplast Machines Ltd.?

The market cap of Polymechplast Machines Ltd. is ₹32.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Polymechplast Machines Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Polymechplast Machines Ltd. is 51.88 and PB ratio of Polymechplast Machines Ltd. is 1.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Polymechplast Machines Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polymechplast Machines Ltd. is ₹58.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polymechplast Machines Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polymechplast Machines Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polymechplast Machines Ltd. is ₹101.60 and 52-week low of Polymechplast Machines Ltd. is ₹52.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

