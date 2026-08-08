Here's the live share price of Polymechplast Machines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Polymechplast Machines
|3.90
|-4.71
|-8.43
|-1.57
|-19.24
|-10.28
|-2.62
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Polymechplast Machines has declined 19.24% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Polymechplast Machines has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|48.34
|47.63
|10
|49.51
|48.42
|20
|50.07
|49.38
|50
|51.7
|50.62
|100
|51.06
|51.23
|200
|51.81
|52.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Polymechplast Machines remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 63.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Polymechplast Ma - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday, 12Th August, 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|Polymechplast Ma - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 19, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Polymechplast Ma - Intimation Regarding Change In Branch Address Of Registrar & Share Transfer Agent (MCS Share Transfer Agen
|May 21, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Polymechplast Ma - AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31-MARCH-2026
|May 21, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Polymechplast Ma - INTIMATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INTERNAL AUDITORS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2026-27
Source: Dion Global
Polymechplast Machines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310GJ1987PLC009517 and registration number is 009517. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 68.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polymechplast Machines is ₹49.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Polymechplast Machines is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Polymechplast Machines is ₹27.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Polymechplast Machines are ₹50.00 and ₹49.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polymechplast Machines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polymechplast Machines is ₹66.99 and 52-week low of Polymechplast Machines is ₹44.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Polymechplast Machines has shown returns of 1.66% over the past day, -4.71% for the past month, -8.43% over 3 months, -19.24% over 1 year, -10.28% across 3 years, and -2.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polymechplast Machines are 8.57 and 0.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.04 per annum.
Source: Dion Global