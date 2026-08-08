What is the share price of Polymac Thermoformers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polymac Thermoformers is ₹8.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Polymac Thermoformers? The Polymac Thermoformers is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Polymac Thermoformers? The market cap of Polymac Thermoformers is ₹4.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Polymac Thermoformers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Polymac Thermoformers are ₹8.40 and ₹8.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polymac Thermoformers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polymac Thermoformers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polymac Thermoformers is ₹20.31 and 52-week low of Polymac Thermoformers is ₹6.70 as on .

How has the Polymac Thermoformers performed historically in terms of returns? The Polymac Thermoformers has shown returns of 9.66% over the past day, -23.64% for the past month, -39.66% over 3 months, -44.07% over 1 year, -36.31% across 3 years, and -15.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Polymac Thermoformers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polymac Thermoformers are 0.00 and 0.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global