Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.54
|0.69
|-5.17
|-0.09
|-10.15
|243.62
|-1.52
|-1.96
|23.94
|58.30
|61.65
|124.32
|228.33
|273.25
|4.42
|25.59
|58.33
|99.23
|73.05
|124.13
|176.79
|4.24
|-10.30
|6.76
|33.78
|15.66
|92.95
|26.08
|-0.87
|-5.84
|0.39
|2.38
|2.82
|239.60
|205.86
|-2.35
|6.74
|20.16
|71.85
|69.19
|417.85
|178.55
|1.82
|6.80
|19.47
|14.73
|15.16
|108.66
|42.54
|-2.03
|13.99
|52.51
|166.69
|341.77
|456.83
|456.83
|2.88
|33.63
|34.44
|61.23
|-10.31
|204.22
|50.73
|2.62
|-6.99
|8.76
|17.41
|2.92
|370.73
|138.40
|1.69
|11.43
|28.63
|46.92
|51.42
|47.79
|-43.07
|3.80
|8.89
|36.49
|56.18
|7.63
|35.57
|-4.72
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|8.11
|-1.50
|-5.44
|83.57
|342.18
|589.90
|173.26
|2.66
|25.55
|51.65
|94.83
|203.45
|716.62
|716.62
|0.62
|-3.23
|-8.42
|30.43
|21.43
|239.15
|25.08
|5.61
|-5.61
|10.11
|26.07
|32.58
|61.89
|-56.18
|22.65
|39.42
|46.23
|80.98
|67.53
|882.34
|307.48
|23.63
|25.17
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|-2.17
|-0.92
|-3.35
|44.38
|296.48
|354.95
|75.12
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|28 May, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
Polymac Thermoformers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1999 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25201WB1999PLC090774 and registration number is 090774. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Polymac Thermoformers Ltd. is ₹15.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Polymac Thermoformers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Polymac Thermoformers Ltd. is 1.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polymac Thermoformers Ltd. is ₹32.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polymac Thermoformers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polymac Thermoformers Ltd. is ₹43.25 and 52-week low of Polymac Thermoformers Ltd. is ₹28.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.