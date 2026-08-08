Here's the live share price of Polymac Thermoformers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Polymac Thermoformers
|9.66
|-23.64
|-39.66
|-51.02
|-44.07
|-36.31
|-15.06
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Polymac Thermoformers has declined 44.07% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Polymac Thermoformers has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.14
|7.73
|10
|7.59
|8.12
|20
|10.2
|9.62
|50
|13.89
|12.41
|100
|15.08
|14.57
|200
|17.12
|18.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Polymac Thermoformers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 74.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:55 AM IST IST
|Polymac Thermoformer - Intimation Of Book Closure For The Annual General Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, The 27Th Day Of Augu
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Polymac Thermoformer - Notice Of Annual General Meeting For The F.Y. 2025-2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Polymac Thermoformer - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Polymac Thermoformer - Board Meeting Outcome for Regulation 30 (Disclosure Of Event Or Information) Of The Securities And Exc
|Jul 25, 2026, 04:02 AM IST IST
|Polymac Thermoformer - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, 29Th July,
Source: Dion Global
Polymac Thermoformers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1999 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25201WB1999PLC090774 and registration number is 090774. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polymac Thermoformers is ₹8.40 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The Polymac Thermoformers is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Polymac Thermoformers is ₹4.02 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Polymac Thermoformers are ₹8.40 and ₹8.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polymac Thermoformers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polymac Thermoformers is ₹20.31 and 52-week low of Polymac Thermoformers is ₹6.70 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The Polymac Thermoformers has shown returns of 9.66% over the past day, -23.64% for the past month, -39.66% over 3 months, -44.07% over 1 year, -36.31% across 3 years, and -15.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polymac Thermoformers are 0.00 and 0.38 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global