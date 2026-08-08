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Polymac Thermoformers Share Price

NSE
BSE

POLYMAC THERMOFORMERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Polymac Thermoformers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.40 Closed
9.66₹ 0.74
As on Aug 04, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Polymac Thermoformers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.40₹8.40
₹8.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.70₹20.31
₹8.40
Open Price
₹8.40
Prev. Close
₹7.66
Volume
800

Source: Dion Global

Polymac Thermoformers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Polymac Thermoformers		9.66-23.64-39.66-51.02-44.07-36.31-15.06
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Polymac Thermoformers has declined 44.07% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Polymac Thermoformers has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Polymac Thermoformers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Polymac Thermoformers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.147.73
107.598.12
2010.29.62
5013.8912.41
10015.0814.57
20017.1218.5

Source: Dion Global

Polymac Thermoformers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Polymac Thermoformers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 74.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Polymac Thermoformers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 12:55 AM IST ISTPolymac Thermoformer - Intimation Of Book Closure For The Annual General Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, The 27Th Day Of Augu
Aug 01, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTPolymac Thermoformer - Notice Of Annual General Meeting For The F.Y. 2025-2026
Aug 01, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTPolymac Thermoformer - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 29, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTPolymac Thermoformer - Board Meeting Outcome for Regulation 30 (Disclosure Of Event Or Information) Of The Securities And Exc
Jul 25, 2026, 04:02 AM IST ISTPolymac Thermoformer - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, 29Th July,

Source: Dion Global

About Polymac Thermoformers

Polymac Thermoformers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1999 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25201WB1999PLC090774 and registration number is 090774. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Titas Bose
    Director
  • Mr. Puspjeet Kumar
    Director
  • Mrs. Neha Modi
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Polymac Thermoformers Share Price

What is the share price of Polymac Thermoformers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polymac Thermoformers is ₹8.40 as on Aug 04, 2026.

What kind of stock is Polymac Thermoformers?

The Polymac Thermoformers is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Polymac Thermoformers?

The market cap of Polymac Thermoformers is ₹4.02 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Polymac Thermoformers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Polymac Thermoformers are ₹8.40 and ₹8.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polymac Thermoformers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polymac Thermoformers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polymac Thermoformers is ₹20.31 and 52-week low of Polymac Thermoformers is ₹6.70 as on Aug 04, 2026.

How has the Polymac Thermoformers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Polymac Thermoformers has shown returns of 9.66% over the past day, -23.64% for the past month, -39.66% over 3 months, -44.07% over 1 year, -36.31% across 3 years, and -15.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Polymac Thermoformers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polymac Thermoformers are 0.00 and 0.38 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Polymac Thermoformers News

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