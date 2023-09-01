Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Polymac Thermoformers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

POLYMAC THERMOFORMERS LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹32.30 Closed
0.620.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Polymac Thermoformers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.99₹32.35
₹32.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.30₹43.25
₹32.30
Open Price
₹31.99
Prev. Close
₹32.10
Volume
38,400

Polymac Thermoformers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R132.44
  • R232.57
  • R332.8
  • Pivot
    32.21
  • S132.08
  • S231.85
  • S331.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 536.1232.06
  • 1036.0932.04
  • 2036.0832.02
  • 5036.1832.2
  • 10035.7132.63
  • 20034.9733.27

Polymac Thermoformers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.540.69-5.17-0.09-10.15243.62-1.52
-1.9623.9458.3061.65124.32228.33273.25
4.4225.5958.3399.2373.05124.13176.79
4.24-10.306.7633.7815.6692.9526.08
-0.87-5.840.392.382.82239.60205.86
-2.356.7420.1671.8569.19417.85178.55
1.826.8019.4714.7315.16108.6642.54
-2.0313.9952.51166.69341.77456.83456.83
2.8833.6334.4461.23-10.31204.2250.73
2.62-6.998.7617.412.92370.73138.40
1.6911.4328.6346.9251.4247.79-43.07
3.808.8936.4956.187.6335.57-4.72
-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05
8.11-1.50-5.4483.57342.18589.90173.26
2.6625.5551.6594.83203.45716.62716.62
0.62-3.23-8.4230.4321.43239.1525.08
5.61-5.6110.1126.0732.5861.89-56.18
22.6539.4246.2380.9867.53882.34307.48
23.6325.1774.0674.0674.0674.0674.06
-2.17-0.92-3.3544.38296.48354.9575.12

Polymac Thermoformers Ltd. Share Holdings

Polymac Thermoformers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
28 May, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend

About Polymac Thermoformers Ltd.

Polymac Thermoformers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1999 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25201WB1999PLC090774 and registration number is 090774. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amit Rathi
    Director
  • Mr. Puspjeet Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Agarwal
    Director
  • Mrs. Sunita Shroff
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Polymac Thermoformers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Polymac Thermoformers Ltd.?

The market cap of Polymac Thermoformers Ltd. is ₹15.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Polymac Thermoformers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Polymac Thermoformers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Polymac Thermoformers Ltd. is 1.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Polymac Thermoformers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polymac Thermoformers Ltd. is ₹32.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polymac Thermoformers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polymac Thermoformers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polymac Thermoformers Ltd. is ₹43.25 and 52-week low of Polymac Thermoformers Ltd. is ₹28.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data