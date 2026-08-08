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Polycon International Share Price

NSE
BSE

POLYCON INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Polycon International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.00 Closed
-2.73₹ -0.59
As on Aug 05, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Polycon International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.00₹22.66
₹21.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.45₹35.00
₹21.00
Open Price
₹22.66
Prev. Close
₹21.59
Volume
15

Source: Dion Global

Polycon International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Polycon International		-2.87-7.004.48-29.86-0.0511.3326.05
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Polycon International has declined 0.05% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Polycon International has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Polycon International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Polycon International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
522.3421.81
1023.7722.36
2022.822.59
5021.7222.4
10022.7323.03
20025.4723.95

Source: Dion Global

Polycon International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Polycon International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 50.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Polycon International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 07:30 PM IST ISTPolycon Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
Jul 13, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTPolycon Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 02:47 AM IST ISTPolycon Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting -Audited Financial Results.
May 30, 2026, 02:40 AM IST ISTPolycon Intl. - Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31-03-2026
May 19, 2026, 06:37 PM IST ISTPolycon Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarte

Source: Dion Global

About Polycon International

Polycon International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28992RJ1991PLC006265 and registration number is 006265. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Baid
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Varun Baid
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prashant Singh Vohra
    Non Independent Director
  • Mrs. Archana Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Polycon International Share Price

What is the share price of Polycon International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polycon International is ₹21.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.

What kind of stock is Polycon International?

The Polycon International is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Polycon International?

The market cap of Polycon International is ₹10.27 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Polycon International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Polycon International are ₹22.66 and ₹21.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polycon International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polycon International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polycon International is ₹35.00 and 52-week low of Polycon International is ₹15.45 as on Aug 05, 2026.

How has the Polycon International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Polycon International has shown returns of -2.73% over the past day, -7.0% for the past month, 4.48% over 3 months, -0.05% over 1 year, 11.33% across 3 years, and 26.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Polycon International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polycon International are -3.57 and 18.38 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Polycon International News

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