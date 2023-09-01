Polycon International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28992RJ1991PLC006265 and registration number is 006265. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.