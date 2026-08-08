Here's the live share price of Polycon International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Polycon International
|-2.87
|-7.00
|4.48
|-29.86
|-0.05
|11.33
|26.05
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Polycon International has declined 0.05% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Polycon International has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|22.34
|21.81
|10
|23.77
|22.36
|20
|22.8
|22.59
|50
|21.72
|22.4
|100
|22.73
|23.03
|200
|25.47
|23.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Polycon International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 50.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:30 PM IST IST
|Polycon Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Polycon Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 02:47 AM IST IST
|Polycon Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting -Audited Financial Results.
|May 30, 2026, 02:40 AM IST IST
|Polycon Intl. - Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31-03-2026
|May 19, 2026, 06:37 PM IST IST
|Polycon Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarte
Source: Dion Global
Polycon International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28992RJ1991PLC006265 and registration number is 006265. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polycon International is ₹21.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Polycon International is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Polycon International is ₹10.27 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Polycon International are ₹22.66 and ₹21.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polycon International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polycon International is ₹35.00 and 52-week low of Polycon International is ₹15.45 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Polycon International has shown returns of -2.73% over the past day, -7.0% for the past month, 4.48% over 3 months, -0.05% over 1 year, 11.33% across 3 years, and 26.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polycon International are -3.57 and 18.38 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global