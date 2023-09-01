Follow Us

Polycon International Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

POLYCON INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.50 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Polycon International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.50₹15.50
₹15.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.46₹20.20
₹15.50
Open Price
₹15.50
Prev. Close
₹15.50
Volume
0

Polycon International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.5
  • R215.5
  • R315.5
  • Pivot
    15.5
  • S115.5
  • S215.5
  • S315.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.3415.18
  • 109.1215.08
  • 209.4115.2
  • 5010.5915.04
  • 10011.7114.14
  • 2009.9813.02

Polycon International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
01.64-13.8913.6474.16189.1840.91
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Polycon International Ltd. Share Holdings

Polycon International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Polycon International Ltd.

Polycon International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28992RJ1991PLC006265 and registration number is 006265. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Baid
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Varun Baid
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Tiyana Sacheti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Adarsh Singhania
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamal Kumar Bordia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prashant Singh Vohra
    Non Independent Director

FAQs on Polycon International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Polycon International Ltd.?

The market cap of Polycon International Ltd. is ₹7.58 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Polycon International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Polycon International Ltd. is -30.69 and PB ratio of Polycon International Ltd. is 2.35 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Polycon International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polycon International Ltd. is ₹15.50 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polycon International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polycon International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polycon International Ltd. is ₹20.20 and 52-week low of Polycon International Ltd. is ₹8.46 as on Aug 30, 2023.

