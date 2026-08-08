What is the share price of Polycon International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polycon International is ₹21.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Polycon International? The Polycon International is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Polycon International? The market cap of Polycon International is ₹10.27 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Polycon International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Polycon International are ₹22.66 and ₹21.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polycon International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polycon International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polycon International is ₹35.00 and 52-week low of Polycon International is ₹15.45 as on .

How has the Polycon International performed historically in terms of returns? The Polycon International has shown returns of -2.73% over the past day, -7.0% for the past month, 4.48% over 3 months, -0.05% over 1 year, 11.33% across 3 years, and 26.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Polycon International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polycon International are -3.57 and 18.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global