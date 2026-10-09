The Indian cables and wires (C&W) industry has been rattled with the entry of Ultravolt, the Aditya Birla Group’s foray into the sector. The brand, housed under UltraTech Cement, was already the second-largest player in the wires segment by capacity during launch.

Amidst this, global investment bank Jefferies has listed its key buys in the sector as Polycab and Finolex Cables.

Jefferies has assigned a price target of Rs 11,100 for Polycab, implying an upside of 35% from the stock’s current price of Rs 8,216 apiece. For Finolex, Jefferies has set a target price of Rs 1,410 apiece, implying a marginal upside.

The global investment bank expects sales growth of 18%-20% for both the companies in the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27). This growth will mainly be driven by higher prices and healthy demand.

Jefferies on C&W sector: Healthy demand

Demand in the sector remains healthy, driven mainly by the power and real-estate sectors. Data centers and the solar industry can also be seen as the emerging drivers of demand, Jefferies said.

“Power Cables requirement is ramping up – projects from state govts, electricity boards, select private sectors. State govts are key drivers for Power T&D (transmission and distribution) products. While states like Maharashtra, Gujarat are growing C&W offtake steadily, states in East, NEast India could see good growth in near future,” it added.

The premiumisation of the residential sector is also a key catalyst, especially in metro cities. Moreover, the use of copper cables in data centers is required for ensuring steady power supply. Within the solar industry, cables and aluminum armored cables are seeing strong offtake, Jefferies said.

The extra-high-voltage (EHV) cable industry appears as a high demand opportunity for C&W players, although the process to lay and commission EHC cable is complex. “Buyers want to ensure proper manufacturing process to guarantee performance of the cable. Margin of EHV Cables are generally higher than traditional cables, but can vary from product to product.”

Jefferies on C&W sector: Normal channel inventory

The industry’s channel inventory is largely normal at around 35-40 days. There is no major change in stocking patterns despite volatile copper prices. Also, there is no material demand pushback as cables and wires are merely a small fraction of total cost of a large project, wherein completion deadlines are sacrosanct.

Jefferies on C&W sector: Price hikes

The industry is not facing any major challenges within the end-user sectors for procuring raw materials or labor. With the sharp jump in copper and aluminium prices in the last one year, Jefferies estimates the C&W industry to have hiked prices by 20%.

Copper prices have risen by 38% in the last 12 months and aluminium prices have climbed by 16%. The increase in raw material costs has “largely” been passed on to end consumers without any major disruption to demand, Jefferies said.

Jefferies on C&W sector: Competition

New entrants in the sector are likely to push incumbents to widen their product offerings such as new applications and niche categories, which are currently imported. The Indian C&W industry is estimated at Rs 90,000 crore and is expected to grow four times by 2035.

“In power transmission, HV, EHV cables require performance certificate from end-user entities, with approx ~4Y of approval waiting period. Cable manufacturing requires higher technical specifications. Earlier, select companies which tried to expand from Wires into Cables faced challenges in expertise and scale of investment,” Jefferies said.

Jefferies on Finolex: Key risks

The global investment bank views a slowdown in construction, tepid traction in new products, and raw material volatility as key risks to Polycab’s growth. It also identified supply chain issues and the family dispute with the Finolex Group as other major risk factors.

Jefferies on Polycab: Key risks

A lower traction in cables and wires or the fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) vertical and slowdown in construction activity or capital expenditure pose risks to Polycab. Other key risks include input cost volatility and a delay in passing this on, and an extended disruption due to the Middle East conflict.

Jefferies positive on cable and wires

Jefferies remains positive on the cables and wires sector, mainly due to firm demand and the ability of major players to pass on input cost increases. Jefferies’ top buys in the sector are Polycab and Finolex Cables.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.