Polycab shares surge 5%: Market share hits 31% – Motilal Oswal, Nuvama, and JM Financial see 16% upside
Polycab shares jumped nearly 5% after Q4FY26 results. Motilal Oswal, JM Financial and Nuvama maintain ‘Buy’ ratings with up to 16% upside potential. Here’s why brokerages remain bullish on the electrical and cable stock.
Post the Q4 result, major brokerage houses continue to remain positive on the stock. Motilal Oswal, JM Financial and Nuvama have all maintained their ‘Buy’ ratings on Polycab after the Q4FY26 results, though their target prices and upside expectations differ slightly.
According to the brokerage reports, the long-term factor for the company continues to revolve around market share gains in the cable and wire business, expansion in exports, strong growth in fast-moving electrical goods and capacity expansion under its long-term growth strategy.
JM Financial has also maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and set a target price of Rs 9,700. This indicates an upside potential of around 15%.
#Demand slowdown seen as temporary
JM Financial added in its report that the March quarter was impacted by several external disruptions including restrictions on construction activity and geopolitical uncertainty.
JM Financial stated, “Demand was impacted due to several factors including restrictions on construction activities through West/North India, geopolitical tensions and a high base of March 2026.”
The brokerage also noted that uncertainty around gas availability affected industrial operations and delayed private capital expenditure plans.
The brokerage highlighted that Polycab continues to strengthen its position in the organised market.
The report stated, “A notable positive is a 300-400bps YoY gain in market share.”
#Solar products emerge as a major growth area
Another major highlight for JM Financial was the strong performance in the company’s FMEG business, especially solar products.
According to the brokerage house report, “Solar products drive strong FMEG growth.”
The report added that solar products have now become the largest category within the FMEG segment, supported by demand from government schemes and increasing premiumisation across categories like fans and lighting.
JM Financial also believes the company’s current capacity utilisation levels provide enough room to handle future demand recovery.
Nuvama has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Polycab with a revised target price of Rs 9,740, implying nearly 16% upside potential.
#Cable and wire business remains the core strength
According to the Nuvama report, the company’s cable and wire business continued to perform strongly despite a weaker export mix and lower operating leverage.
Nuvama stated, “C&W volume grew in low single-digit YoY in 4Q while it grew 18% in FY26, highest among peers.”
The brokerage also highlighted that Polycab’s organised market share has expanded sharply over the last few years.
According to the report, the company’s market share has now reached nearly 30-31% compared to 26-27% in FY25.
#Focus remains on Project Spring roadmap
Nuvama also highlighted the company’s long-term growth roadmap under “Project Spring”.
The brokerage noted, “Management reiterated its Project Spring guidance: 1.5x market growth in C&W with ~11-13% long term EBITDA margin.”
The report added that the company is targeting strong export growth in markets like the United States, Europe and South America by FY30.
What investors need to know
According to the brokerage reports, the near-term environment for Polycab remains mixed due to global uncertainty, commodity price volatility and some slowdown in demand during March.
Brokerage House
Rating
Target Price
Upside Potential
Motilal Oswal
Buy
Rs 9,800
16%
JM Financial
Buy
Rs 9,700
15%
Nuvama
Buy
Rs 9,740
16%
However, all three brokerages continue to remain positive on the company’s long-term growth trajectory. Market share gains in the cable and wire business, expansion in exports, premiumisation in electrical products and aggressive capacity expansion continue to remain the key themes.
Disclaimer: The investment ratings, target prices, and analysis provided in this article represent the views of external brokerage houses and do not constitute a direct recommendation to buy or sell the stock. Investing in equities involves market risks, and specific financial instruments such as consumer durable stocks can be subject to volatility based on commodity prices and regulatory changes. Readers are advised to consult with a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions based on this report.
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