Polycab IPO sees huge demand, subscribed nearly 52 times on final day

By: | Published: April 10, 2019 12:59 AM

Qualified institutional buyers bid for 92.4 times the shares offered to them, high net-worth individuals bid for 110.42 times their allocation and retail investors bid for 4.32 times.

The initial public offering (IPO) of wires and cables manufacturer Polycab India was subscribed over 52 times on Tuesday, the final day of the share sale, with investors bidding for 91.36 crore shares of the 1.76 crore shares offered to them. Qualified institutional buyers bid for 92.4 times the shares offered to them, high net-worth individuals bid for 110.42 times their allocation and retail investors bid for 4.32 times.

The initial public offer comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 400 crore and offers for sale of up to 17,582,000 equity shares by the investor as well as promoter selling shareholders. Polycab India, on April 4, had raised Rs 401 crore from anchor investors.  The issue was opened for subscription on April 5, with a price band at Rs 533-538 per share.

Prabhudas Lilladher has recommend a ‘Subscribe’ rating to Polycab, given leadership with most versatile product range in cables and wires, strong distribution with 2,800 distributors and over 0.1 million retail touch points. Strong manufacturing base, diversification into premium FMEG segment with presence in fans, lighting, switchgears and switches and likely reduction in working capital due to channel financing.

“Although FMEG is just 8% of sales, strong brand would enable faster scale up in the coming years. A recent export order of $137 million for an upcoming refinery is a testimony of quality and growth potential in wires and cable business,” added Prabhudas Lilladher in a report.

