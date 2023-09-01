Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.82
|8.19
|6.44
|33.47
|4.73
|46.72
|-9.78
|6.30
|2.02
|9.13
|3.33
|-19.96
|23.52
|130.48
|1.92
|2.11
|11.17
|34.73
|8.42
|13.36
|16.72
|7.59
|16.17
|30.24
|34.52
|19.22
|429.95
|416.46
|9.28
|-18.40
|-28.30
|-23.27
|-40.53
|536.50
|135.15
|2.10
|-2.48
|-4.55
|-0.32
|-44.12
|-47.65
|-52.42
|8.55
|16.56
|39.16
|30.27
|18.10
|72.54
|70.68
|16.93
|19.87
|31.22
|35.01
|-8.79
|25.27
|-30.09
|7.52
|7.55
|48.46
|49.67
|8.36
|23.92
|-12.57
|3.34
|7.71
|26.27
|27.79
|-6.52
|25.26
|10.65
|2.60
|0.32
|-6.63
|-15.17
|-32.67
|1,727.37
|1,754.70
|-1.96
|30.70
|19.56
|33.98
|10.36
|90.03
|135.19
|6.01
|7.69
|11.44
|35.00
|40.39
|95.93
|47.96
|4.80
|15.47
|21.37
|32.88
|-9.43
|95.83
|106.70
|-6.79
|-4.14
|2.42
|57.58
|55.27
|180.38
|53.88
|-5.09
|0.77
|17.78
|19.90
|-22.33
|19.43
|-14.68
|1.74
|-2.74
|-7.62
|-7.80
|55.69
|663.18
|537.72
|5.58
|1.39
|10.00
|9.49
|-20.19
|6.32
|-49.77
|-0.80
|28.40
|24.92
|28.52
|-5.42
|45.59
|-32.17
|3.87
|23.19
|44.63
|46.45
|26.26
|26.26
|26.26
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Polson Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1938 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15203PN1938PLC002879 and registration number is 002879. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Polson Ltd. is ₹152.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Polson Ltd. is 30.32 and PB ratio of Polson Ltd. is 1.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polson Ltd. is ₹12,700.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polson Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polson Ltd. is ₹13,500.00 and 52-week low of Polson Ltd. is ₹9,132.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.