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Polson Share Price

NSE
BSE

POLSON

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments

Here's the live share price of Polson along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10,870.00 Closed
-2.95₹ -330.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Polson Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10,835.00₹11,200.00
₹10,870.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9,530.00₹12,937.00
₹10,870.00
Open Price
₹11,189.90
Prev. Close
₹11,200.00
Volume
12

Source: Dion Global

Polson Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Polson		0.65-0.76-7.69-5.49-13.58-2.95-3.06
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		11.8823.4717.8717.88-21.9029.0910.26
Kiri Industries		3.4411.85-0.88-17.20-25.2615.09-4.22
Indokem		7.1325.47-1.58-11.5588.0989.8976.25
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-3.537.097.833.25-13.76-8.38-0.38
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		3.00-3.674.8514.4314.1129.9417.52
Ultramarine & Pigments		6.418.19-1.05-7.55-21.122.900.81
Sudarshan Colorants India		15.0716.1014.7513.15-28.98-2.80-6.82
Bhageria Industries		0.92-0.9325.7833.8419.7612.47-2.97
Amal		0.8719.6029.2733.86-25.7840.1817.78
Sadhana Nitro Chem		15.4110.0411.6483.4974.51-45.36-15.41
Bodal Chemicals		-2.7312.56-5.3634.010.98-3.52-9.55
Vipul Organics		2.40-4.9620.2915.299.8740.4015.34
Asahi Songwon Colors		-6.7743.9441.1861.4925.8417.800.04
Dynemic Products		0.7615.7910.0920.00-23.26-3.97-14.71
Poddar Pigments		0.8510.594.364.28-7.27-7.59-6.80
Indian Toners & Developers		0.94-18.39-8.20-3.23-8.04-8.435.62
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-0.37-6.20-15.64-31.91-52.57-29.5527.64
AksharChem (India)		15.2421.5936.6426.6011.463.69-9.34
Jaysynth Orgochem		-0.085.12-4.85-6.03-39.9334.2317.86

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Polson has declined 13.58% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Polson has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).

Polson Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Polson Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510,682.5110,809.1
1010,599.5610,736.5
2010,656.310,754.42
5011,072.0810,925.94
10011,111.2811,113.86
20011,449.3711,466.71

Source: Dion Global

Polson Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Polson remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.21%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Polson Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:31 PM IST ISTPolson - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting On August 14, 2026
Jul 20, 2026, 04:50 PM IST ISTPolson - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 20, 2026, 04:47 PM IST ISTPolson - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 18, 2026, 05:12 PM IST ISTPolson - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 18, 2026, 05:05 PM IST ISTPolson - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Polson

Polson Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1938 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15203PN1938PLC002879 and registration number is 002879. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Agarwal
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Amol Kapadia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhau Lambore
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Bhavin Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Youhaan Kapadia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Alka Dhuri
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Polson Share Price

What is the share price of Polson?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polson is ₹10,870.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Polson?

The Polson is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Polson?

The market cap of Polson is ₹130.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Polson?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Polson are ₹11,200.00 and ₹10,835.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polson?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polson stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polson is ₹12,937.00 and 52-week low of Polson is ₹9,530.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Polson performed historically in terms of returns?

The Polson has shown returns of -2.95% over the past day, -0.76% for the past month, -7.69% over 3 months, -13.58% over 1 year, -2.95% across 3 years, and -3.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Polson?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polson are 27.51 and 0.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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