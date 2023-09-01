Follow Us

Polson Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

POLSON LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | BSE
₹12,700.00 Closed
3.82467.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Polson Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12,360.00₹12,887.80
₹12,700.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9,132.00₹13,500.00
₹12,700.00
Open Price
₹12,545.00
Prev. Close
₹12,232.50
Volume
84

Polson Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112,938.53
  • R213,177.07
  • R313,466.33
  • Pivot
    12,649.27
  • S112,410.73
  • S212,121.47
  • S311,882.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511,094.0512,353.9
  • 1011,145.6212,306.61
  • 2011,203.1112,182.51
  • 5011,668.2811,969.59
  • 10010,923.4311,667.26
  • 20011,149.4311,353.21

Polson Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.828.196.4433.474.7346.72-9.78
6.302.029.133.33-19.9623.52130.48
1.922.1111.1734.738.4213.3616.72
7.5916.1730.2434.5219.22429.95416.46
9.28-18.40-28.30-23.27-40.53536.50135.15
2.10-2.48-4.55-0.32-44.12-47.65-52.42
8.5516.5639.1630.2718.1072.5470.68
16.9319.8731.2235.01-8.7925.27-30.09
7.527.5548.4649.678.3623.92-12.57
3.347.7126.2727.79-6.5225.2610.65
2.600.32-6.63-15.17-32.671,727.371,754.70
-1.9630.7019.5633.9810.3690.03135.19
6.017.6911.4435.0040.3995.9347.96
4.8015.4721.3732.88-9.4395.83106.70
-6.79-4.142.4257.5855.27180.3853.88
-5.090.7717.7819.90-22.3319.43-14.68
1.74-2.74-7.62-7.8055.69663.18537.72
5.581.3910.009.49-20.196.32-49.77
-0.8028.4024.9228.52-5.4245.59-32.17
3.8723.1944.6346.4526.2626.2626.26

Polson Ltd. Share Holdings

Polson Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Polson Ltd.

Polson Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1938 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15203PN1938PLC002879 and registration number is 002879. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amol Kapadia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pravin D Samant
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sushila Kapadia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhau Lambore
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Polson Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Polson Ltd.?

The market cap of Polson Ltd. is ₹152.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Polson Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Polson Ltd. is 30.32 and PB ratio of Polson Ltd. is 1.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Polson Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polson Ltd. is ₹12,700.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polson Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polson Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polson Ltd. is ₹13,500.00 and 52-week low of Polson Ltd. is ₹9,132.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

