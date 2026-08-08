Here's the live share price of Polson along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Polson
|0.65
|-0.76
|-7.69
|-5.49
|-13.58
|-2.95
|-3.06
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|11.88
|23.47
|17.87
|17.88
|-21.90
|29.09
|10.26
|Kiri Industries
|3.44
|11.85
|-0.88
|-17.20
|-25.26
|15.09
|-4.22
|Indokem
|7.13
|25.47
|-1.58
|-11.55
|88.09
|89.89
|76.25
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-3.53
|7.09
|7.83
|3.25
|-13.76
|-8.38
|-0.38
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|3.00
|-3.67
|4.85
|14.43
|14.11
|29.94
|17.52
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|6.41
|8.19
|-1.05
|-7.55
|-21.12
|2.90
|0.81
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|15.07
|16.10
|14.75
|13.15
|-28.98
|-2.80
|-6.82
|Bhageria Industries
|0.92
|-0.93
|25.78
|33.84
|19.76
|12.47
|-2.97
|Amal
|0.87
|19.60
|29.27
|33.86
|-25.78
|40.18
|17.78
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|15.41
|10.04
|11.64
|83.49
|74.51
|-45.36
|-15.41
|Bodal Chemicals
|-2.73
|12.56
|-5.36
|34.01
|0.98
|-3.52
|-9.55
|Vipul Organics
|2.40
|-4.96
|20.29
|15.29
|9.87
|40.40
|15.34
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-6.77
|43.94
|41.18
|61.49
|25.84
|17.80
|0.04
|Dynemic Products
|0.76
|15.79
|10.09
|20.00
|-23.26
|-3.97
|-14.71
|Poddar Pigments
|0.85
|10.59
|4.36
|4.28
|-7.27
|-7.59
|-6.80
|Indian Toners & Developers
|0.94
|-18.39
|-8.20
|-3.23
|-8.04
|-8.43
|5.62
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-0.37
|-6.20
|-15.64
|-31.91
|-52.57
|-29.55
|27.64
|AksharChem (India)
|15.24
|21.59
|36.64
|26.60
|11.46
|3.69
|-9.34
|Jaysynth Orgochem
|-0.08
|5.12
|-4.85
|-6.03
|-39.93
|34.23
|17.86
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Polson has declined 13.58% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Polson has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10,682.51
|10,809.1
|10
|10,599.56
|10,736.5
|20
|10,656.3
|10,754.42
|50
|11,072.08
|10,925.94
|100
|11,111.28
|11,113.86
|200
|11,449.37
|11,466.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Polson remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.21%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:31 PM IST IST
|Polson - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting On August 14, 2026
|Jul 20, 2026, 04:50 PM IST IST
|Polson - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 20, 2026, 04:47 PM IST IST
|Polson - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 18, 2026, 05:12 PM IST IST
|Polson - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 18, 2026, 05:05 PM IST IST
|Polson - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Polson Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1938 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15203PN1938PLC002879 and registration number is 002879. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polson is ₹10,870.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Polson is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Polson is ₹130.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Polson are ₹11,200.00 and ₹10,835.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polson stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polson is ₹12,937.00 and 52-week low of Polson is ₹9,530.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Polson has shown returns of -2.95% over the past day, -0.76% for the past month, -7.69% over 3 months, -13.58% over 1 year, -2.95% across 3 years, and -3.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polson are 27.51 and 0.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global