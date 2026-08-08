What is the share price of Polson? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polson is ₹10,870.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Polson? The Polson is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Polson? The market cap of Polson is ₹130.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Polson? Today’s highest and lowest price of Polson are ₹11,200.00 and ₹10,835.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polson? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polson stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polson is ₹12,937.00 and 52-week low of Polson is ₹9,530.00 as on .

How has the Polson performed historically in terms of returns? The Polson has shown returns of -2.95% over the past day, -0.76% for the past month, -7.69% over 3 months, -13.58% over 1 year, -2.95% across 3 years, and -3.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Polson? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polson are 27.51 and 0.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global