MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Jun, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Polo Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101HR1994PLC032355 and registration number is 032355. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Polo Hotels Ltd. is ₹20.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Polo Hotels Ltd. is -22.9 and PB ratio of Polo Hotels Ltd. is 0.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polo Hotels Ltd. is ₹9.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polo Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polo Hotels Ltd. is ₹14.33 and 52-week low of Polo Hotels Ltd. is ₹4.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.