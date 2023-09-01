Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Polo Hotels Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

POLO HOTELS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.00 Closed
-1.1-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Polo Hotels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.65₹9.55
₹9.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.25₹14.33
₹9.00
Open Price
₹8.92
Prev. Close
₹9.10
Volume
27,437

Polo Hotels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.48
  • R29.97
  • R310.38
  • Pivot
    9.07
  • S18.58
  • S28.17
  • S37.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.748.97
  • 104.658.97
  • 204.859.15
  • 505.259.86
  • 1005.910.11
  • 2005.959.4

Polo Hotels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.89-3.33-30.077.0298.68275.0022.28
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16

Polo Hotels Ltd. Share Holdings

Polo Hotels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Jun, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Polo Hotels Ltd.

Polo Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101HR1994PLC032355 and registration number is 032355. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. A R Dahiya
    Chairman
  • Mr. Amardeep Dahiya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Devinder Singh Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Gurmukh Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Vikash Tibrewal
    Director
  • Mrs. Prem Dahiya
    Director
  • Mr. Gurpreet Singh Toor
    Director

FAQs on Polo Hotels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Polo Hotels Ltd.?

The market cap of Polo Hotels Ltd. is ₹20.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Polo Hotels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Polo Hotels Ltd. is -22.9 and PB ratio of Polo Hotels Ltd. is 0.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Polo Hotels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polo Hotels Ltd. is ₹9.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polo Hotels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polo Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polo Hotels Ltd. is ₹14.33 and 52-week low of Polo Hotels Ltd. is ₹4.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data