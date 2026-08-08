What is the share price of Polo Hotels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polo Hotels is ₹9.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Polo Hotels? The Polo Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Polo Hotels? The market cap of Polo Hotels is ₹20.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Polo Hotels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Polo Hotels are ₹9.15 and ₹8.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polo Hotels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polo Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polo Hotels is ₹14.74 and 52-week low of Polo Hotels is ₹7.94 as on .

How has the Polo Hotels performed historically in terms of returns? The Polo Hotels has shown returns of 0.55% over the past day, 0.66% for the past month, -20.57% over 3 months, 8.93% over 1 year, 4.02% across 3 years, and 19.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Polo Hotels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polo Hotels are -27.73 and 0.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global