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Polo Hotels Share Price

NSE
BSE

POLO HOTELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Polo Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.15 Closed
0.55₹ 0.05
As on Jan 20, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Polo Hotels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.90₹9.15
₹9.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.94₹14.74
₹9.15
Open Price
₹9.15
Prev. Close
₹9.10
Volume
16,425

Source: Dion Global

Polo Hotels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Polo Hotels		0.550.66-20.57-5.968.934.0219.66
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Polo Hotels has gained 8.93% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Polo Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Polo Hotels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Polo Hotels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.29.19
109.339.29
209.419.45
5010.089.75
1009.829.81
2009.59.7

Source: Dion Global

Polo Hotels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Polo Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 48.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Polo Hotels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 08, 2024, 10:41 PM IST ISTPolo Hotels - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Admission of application by Tribunal
May 01, 2024, 12:08 AM IST ISTPolo Hotels - Compliance Certificate Under Reg 40(10)
Apr 13, 2024, 10:24 PM IST ISTPolo Hotels - Compliance Certificate -Regulation 7(3) Of The SEBI Regulations 2015 For The Year Ended On 31St March 2024
Feb 10, 2024, 07:54 PM IST ISTPolo Hotels - Results-Delay in Financial Results
Feb 10, 2024, 07:27 PM IST ISTPolo Hotels - Compliance For The Quarter Ended On December 31, 2023.

Source: Dion Global

About Polo Hotels

Polo Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101HR1994PLC032355 and registration number is 032355. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2023.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. A R Dahiya
    Chairman
  • Mr. Amardeep Dahiya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Devinder Singh Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Gurmukh Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Vikash Tibrewal
    Director
  • Mrs. Prem Dahiya
    Director
  • Mr. Gurpreet Singh Toor
    Director

FAQs on Polo Hotels Share Price

What is the share price of Polo Hotels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polo Hotels is ₹9.15 as on Jan 20, 2026.

What kind of stock is Polo Hotels?

The Polo Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Polo Hotels?

The market cap of Polo Hotels is ₹20.47 Cr as on Jan 20, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Polo Hotels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Polo Hotels are ₹9.15 and ₹8.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polo Hotels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polo Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polo Hotels is ₹14.74 and 52-week low of Polo Hotels is ₹7.94 as on Jan 20, 2026.

How has the Polo Hotels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Polo Hotels has shown returns of 0.55% over the past day, 0.66% for the past month, -20.57% over 3 months, 8.93% over 1 year, 4.02% across 3 years, and 19.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Polo Hotels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polo Hotels are -27.73 and 0.33 on Jan 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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