Here's the live share price of Polo Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Polo Hotels
|0.55
|0.66
|-20.57
|-5.96
|8.93
|4.02
|19.66
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Polo Hotels has gained 8.93% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Polo Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.2
|9.19
|10
|9.33
|9.29
|20
|9.41
|9.45
|50
|10.08
|9.75
|100
|9.82
|9.81
|200
|9.5
|9.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Polo Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 48.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 08, 2024, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Polo Hotels - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Admission of application by Tribunal
|May 01, 2024, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Polo Hotels - Compliance Certificate Under Reg 40(10)
|Apr 13, 2024, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Polo Hotels - Compliance Certificate -Regulation 7(3) Of The SEBI Regulations 2015 For The Year Ended On 31St March 2024
|Feb 10, 2024, 07:54 PM IST IST
|Polo Hotels - Results-Delay in Financial Results
|Feb 10, 2024, 07:27 PM IST IST
|Polo Hotels - Compliance For The Quarter Ended On December 31, 2023.
Source: Dion Global
Polo Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101HR1994PLC032355 and registration number is 032355. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2023.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polo Hotels is ₹9.15 as on Jan 20, 2026.
The Polo Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Polo Hotels is ₹20.47 Cr as on Jan 20, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Polo Hotels are ₹9.15 and ₹8.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polo Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polo Hotels is ₹14.74 and 52-week low of Polo Hotels is ₹7.94 as on Jan 20, 2026.
The Polo Hotels has shown returns of 0.55% over the past day, 0.66% for the past month, -20.57% over 3 months, 8.93% over 1 year, 4.02% across 3 years, and 19.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polo Hotels are -27.73 and 0.33 on Jan 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global