Poll worries muddy waters for bond investors in India

Doubts over how India will vote in a coming election and fears that the government will overspend persuading people to extend its mandate is keeping investors wary of buying bonds despite the lure of low inflation and possible interest rate cuts.

“There is obviously increasing uncertainty going into the general election and that is making investors generally a bit more cautious,” said Leong Lin-Jing, investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments in Singapore.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil an Interim Budget that is expected to be full of goodies for rural and urban middle class voters.

Direct cash transfers to farmers, interest-free loans and income tax cuts might help the ruling BJP’s chances in a general election that must be held by May. But pre-election largesse won’t reassure investors wanting more commitment to fiscal consolidation.

Investors have generally liked Modi’s pro-business stance, and his government’s earlier fiscal conservatism. And the size of the BJP’s parliamentary majority at the last election bred confidence in Modi’s ability to deliver on policies.

But the BJP’s defeat in state polls last month, and recent opinion polls that show it could be forced to form a coalition with partners who could make it harder to press forward with economic reforms and revert to fiscal prudence. “It is really about having a stable leadership,” said Mitul Kotecha, senior emerging market strategist at TD Securities in Singapore. “If there is no clear mandate at the elections then implementation of reforms could take a hit and prompt foreign capital outflows from India’s bond and equity markets.”

And if the opposition Congress were to form the next coalition government it could adopt populist measures even more worrying for investors. Earlier this week, the Congress announced plans for a universal basic income scheme to support 300 million poor, which some analysts reckon would cost around Rs 1 lakh crore annually, and also potentially ignite inflation.