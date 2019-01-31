Poll worries muddy waters for bond investors in India

By: | Published: January 31, 2019 3:07 AM

Pre-election largesse won’t reassure investors wanting more commitment to fiscal consolidation.

Investors have generally liked Modi’s pro-business stance, and his government’s earlier fiscal conservatism.

Doubts over how India will vote in a coming election and fears that the government will overspend persuading people to extend its mandate is keeping investors wary of buying bonds despite the lure of low inflation and possible interest rate cuts.

“There is obviously increasing uncertainty going into the general election and that is making investors generally a bit more cautious,” said Leong Lin-Jing, investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments in Singapore.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil an Interim Budget that is expected to be full of goodies for rural and urban middle class voters.

Direct cash transfers to farmers, interest-free loans and income tax cuts might help the ruling BJP’s chances in a general election that must be held by May. But pre-election largesse won’t reassure investors wanting more commitment to fiscal consolidation.

Investors have generally liked Modi’s pro-business stance, and his government’s earlier fiscal conservatism. And the size of the BJP’s parliamentary majority at the last election bred confidence in Modi’s ability to deliver on policies.

But the BJP’s defeat in state polls last month, and recent opinion polls that show it could be forced to form a coalition with partners who could make it harder to press forward with economic reforms and revert to fiscal prudence. “It is really about having a stable leadership,” said Mitul Kotecha, senior emerging market strategist at TD Securities in Singapore. “If there is no clear mandate at the elections then implementation of reforms could take a hit and prompt foreign capital outflows from India’s bond and equity markets.”

And if the opposition Congress were to form the next coalition government it could adopt populist measures even more worrying for investors. Earlier this week, the Congress announced plans for a universal basic income scheme to support 300 million poor, which some analysts reckon would cost around Rs 1 lakh crore annually, and also potentially ignite inflation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Poll worries muddy waters for bond investors in India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition