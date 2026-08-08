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Poddar Housing and Development Share Price

NSE
BSE

PODDAR HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT

Poddar Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Theme
NBFC

Here's the live share price of Poddar Housing and Development along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹49.21 Closed
4.99₹ 2.34
As on Jun 30, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Poddar Housing and Development Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.20₹49.21
₹49.21
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.35₹98.60
₹49.21
Open Price
₹49.20
Prev. Close
₹46.87
Volume
881

Source: Dion Global

Poddar Housing and Development Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Poddar Housing and Development		015.7323.30-24.87-45.17-34.21-24.08
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Poddar Housing and Development has declined 45.17% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Poddar Housing and Development has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Poddar Housing and Development Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Poddar Housing and Development Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
544.7545.22
1040.5343.38
2042.5145.4
5057.7354.57
10066.1964.58
20081.2277.91

Source: Dion Global

Poddar Housing and Development Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Poddar Housing and Development remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Poddar Housing and Development Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 06:45 PM IST ISTPoddar Hsg. & Dev. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 05082026
Jul 30, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTPoddar Hsg. & Dev. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
Jul 16, 2026, 05:57 AM IST ISTPoddar Hsg. & Dev. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Apr 20, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTPoddar Hsg. & Dev. - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Apr 20, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTPoddar Hsg. & Dev. - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR

Source: Dion Global

About Poddar Housing and Development

Poddar Housing and Development Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH1982PLC143066 and registration number is 143066. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Richard Wilson
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rohitashwa Poddar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Suman Kumar Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Uma Shanker Sharda
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Meenakshi Saini
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Poddar Housing and Development Share Price

What is the share price of Poddar Housing and Development?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poddar Housing and Development is ₹49.21 as on Jun 30, 2025.

What kind of stock is Poddar Housing and Development?

The Poddar Housing and Development is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Poddar Housing and Development?

The market cap of Poddar Housing and Development is ₹35.76 Cr as on Jun 30, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Poddar Housing and Development?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Poddar Housing and Development are ₹49.21 and ₹49.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Poddar Housing and Development?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Poddar Housing and Development stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Poddar Housing and Development is ₹98.60 and 52-week low of Poddar Housing and Development is ₹33.35 as on Jun 30, 2025.

How has the Poddar Housing and Development performed historically in terms of returns?

The Poddar Housing and Development has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 15.73% for the past month, 23.3% over 3 months, -45.17% over 1 year, -34.21% across 3 years, and -24.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Poddar Housing and Development?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Poddar Housing and Development are -0.81 and 0.40 on Jun 30, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Poddar Housing and Development News

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