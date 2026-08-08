Here's the live share price of Poddar Housing and Development along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Poddar Housing and Development
|0
|15.73
|23.30
|-24.87
|-45.17
|-34.21
|-24.08
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Poddar Housing and Development has declined 45.17% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Poddar Housing and Development has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|44.75
|45.22
|10
|40.53
|43.38
|20
|42.51
|45.4
|50
|57.73
|54.57
|100
|66.19
|64.58
|200
|81.22
|77.91
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Poddar Housing and Development remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:45 PM IST IST
|Poddar Hsg. & Dev. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 05082026
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|Poddar Hsg. & Dev. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
|Jul 16, 2026, 05:57 AM IST IST
|Poddar Hsg. & Dev. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Apr 20, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Poddar Hsg. & Dev. - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
|Apr 20, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|Poddar Hsg. & Dev. - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Source: Dion Global
Poddar Housing and Development Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH1982PLC143066 and registration number is 143066. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poddar Housing and Development is ₹49.21 as on Jun 30, 2025.
The Poddar Housing and Development is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Poddar Housing and Development is ₹35.76 Cr as on Jun 30, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Poddar Housing and Development are ₹49.21 and ₹49.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Poddar Housing and Development stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Poddar Housing and Development is ₹98.60 and 52-week low of Poddar Housing and Development is ₹33.35 as on Jun 30, 2025.
The Poddar Housing and Development has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 15.73% for the past month, 23.3% over 3 months, -45.17% over 1 year, -34.21% across 3 years, and -24.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Poddar Housing and Development are -0.81 and 0.40 on Jun 30, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global