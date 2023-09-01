What is the Market Cap of Poddar Housing and Development Ltd.? The market cap of Poddar Housing and Development Ltd. is ₹55.80 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Poddar Housing and Development Ltd.? P/E ratio of Poddar Housing and Development Ltd. is -1.74 and PB ratio of Poddar Housing and Development Ltd. is 0.3 as on .

What is the share price of Poddar Housing and Development Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poddar Housing and Development Ltd. is ₹88.35 as on .