What is the share price of Poddar Housing and Development? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poddar Housing and Development is ₹49.21 as on .

What kind of stock is Poddar Housing and Development? The Poddar Housing and Development is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Poddar Housing and Development? The market cap of Poddar Housing and Development is ₹35.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Poddar Housing and Development? Today’s highest and lowest price of Poddar Housing and Development are ₹49.21 and ₹49.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Poddar Housing and Development? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Poddar Housing and Development stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Poddar Housing and Development is ₹98.60 and 52-week low of Poddar Housing and Development is ₹33.35 as on .

How has the Poddar Housing and Development performed historically in terms of returns? The Poddar Housing and Development has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 15.73% for the past month, 23.3% over 3 months, -45.17% over 1 year, -34.21% across 3 years, and -24.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Poddar Housing and Development? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Poddar Housing and Development are -0.81 and 0.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global