Poddar Housing and Development Ltd. Share Price

PODDAR HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹88.35 Closed
0.40.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Poddar Housing and Development Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹88.25₹91.10
₹88.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.90₹274.00
₹88.35
Open Price
₹90.00
Prev. Close
₹88.00
Volume
855

Poddar Housing and Development Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R191.48
  • R291.87
  • R392.63
  • Pivot
    90.72
  • S190.33
  • S289.57
  • S389.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5227.8188.94
  • 10224.6289.42
  • 20227.1289.99
  • 50207.1693.94
  • 100196.42104.48
  • 200207.31127.55

Poddar Housing and Development Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.172.08-17.24-8.78-50.60-46.03-87.56
5.890.715.4641.5026.35212.77136.88
5.916.8524.1232.1233.21183.73202.50
11.6210.5516.76136.41319.73553.90625.98
17.8115.0737.1064.2842.06161.52183.48
12.5920.164.476.1129.47153.0260.97
1.291.444.4525.0315.47249.79308.65
12.4710.2538.9887.45136.94407.2764.93
7.4316.0622.1155.8354.2497.57-27.64
6.7013.3229.0653.569.70585.19277.99
4.10-6.016.4321.9316.7392.14103.72
3.0411.899.896.286.44119.44130.98
4.188.3445.41105.11155.11632.34341.16
3.560.5218.9434.378.868.868.86
-5.1275.9284.80140.05115.732,076.09431.50
1.07-1.13-0.8626.4454.65357.11283.58
3.701.029.319.16-12.57136.8336.01
10.3115.7965.6793.0457.22802.37387.74
-1.47-0.4822.1851.6362.44175.23126.94
13.4218.4720.8535.48-8.1031.52-45.59

Poddar Housing and Development Ltd. Share Holdings

Poddar Housing and Development Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund3,16,2550.042.64

Poddar Housing and Development Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Poddar Housing and Development Ltd.

Poddar Housing and Development Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH1982PLC143066 and registration number is 143066. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dipak Kumar Poddar
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Rohitashwa Poddar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dilip J Thakkar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shrikant Tembey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Nemichand Kala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Uma Shanker Sharda
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nishi Jain
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Poddar Housing and Development Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Poddar Housing and Development Ltd.?

The market cap of Poddar Housing and Development Ltd. is ₹55.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Poddar Housing and Development Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Poddar Housing and Development Ltd. is -1.74 and PB ratio of Poddar Housing and Development Ltd. is 0.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Poddar Housing and Development Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poddar Housing and Development Ltd. is ₹88.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Poddar Housing and Development Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Poddar Housing and Development Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Poddar Housing and Development Ltd. is ₹274.00 and 52-week low of Poddar Housing and Development Ltd. is ₹80.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

