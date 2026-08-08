Here's the live share price of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery
|-4.91
|-23.82
|-32.63
|-38.50
|-25.10
|41.34
|58.57
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery has declined 25.10% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|624.15
|611.88
|10
|638.01
|627.53
|20
|677.49
|662.31
|50
|765.94
|733.58
|100
|808.83
|793.19
|200
|902.99
|849.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.30%, FII holding rose to 0.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|PNGS Gargi Fashion - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|PNGS Gargi Fashion - Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|PNGS Gargi Fashion - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|PNGS Gargi Fashion - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome_31.07.2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 05:30 AM IST IST
|PNGS Gargi Fashion - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On July 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36100PN2009PLC133691 and registration number is 133691. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 149.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery is ₹600.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery is ₹628.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery are ₹605.70 and ₹597.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery is ₹1,197.00 and 52-week low of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery is ₹588.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery has shown returns of -0.33% over the past day, -23.82% for the past month, -32.63% over 3 months, -25.1% over 1 year, 41.34% across 3 years, and 58.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery are 20.22 and 4.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global