Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36100PN2009PLC133691 and registration number is 133691. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd. is ₹215.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd. is 43.0 and PB ratio of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd. is 10.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd. is ₹223.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd. is ₹240.80 and 52-week low of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd. is ₹57.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.