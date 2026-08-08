What is the share price of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery is ₹600.00 as on .

What kind of stock is PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery? The PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery? The market cap of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery is ₹628.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery? Today’s highest and lowest price of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery are ₹605.70 and ₹597.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery is ₹1,197.00 and 52-week low of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery is ₹588.00 as on .

How has the PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery performed historically in terms of returns? The PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery has shown returns of -0.33% over the past day, -23.82% for the past month, -32.63% over 3 months, -25.1% over 1 year, 41.34% across 3 years, and 58.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery are 20.22 and 4.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global