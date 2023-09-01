Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PNGS GARGI FASHION JEWELLERY LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹223.90 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹223.90₹223.90
₹223.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.00₹240.80
₹223.90
Open Price
₹223.90
Prev. Close
₹223.90
Volume
2,000

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1223.9
  • R2223.9
  • R3223.9
  • Pivot
    223.9
  • S1223.9
  • S2223.9
  • S3223.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.53214.67
  • 1012.27208.25
  • 206.13200.8
  • 502.45183.89
  • 1001.23165.45
  • 2000.610

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30
-2.88-8.64-28.43158.24155.34578.361,584.89

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd. Share Holdings

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd.

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36100PN2009PLC133691 and registration number is 133691. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Govind Vishwanath Gadgil
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Yeshwant Modak
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aditya Amit Modak
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Namdeo Gokhale
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ranjeet Sadashiv Natu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sweta Ashish Khandelwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd.?

The market cap of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd. is ₹215.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd.?

P/E ratio of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd. is 43.0 and PB ratio of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd. is 10.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd. is ₹223.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd. is ₹240.80 and 52-week low of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd. is ₹57.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data