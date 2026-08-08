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PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Share Price

NSE
BSE

PNGS GARGI FASHION JEWELLERY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹600.00 Closed
-0.33₹ -2.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹597.15₹605.70
₹600.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹588.00₹1,197.00
₹600.00
Open Price
₹605.70
Prev. Close
₹602.00
Volume
15,750

Source: Dion Global

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery		-4.91-23.82-32.63-38.50-25.1041.3458.57
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery has declined 25.10% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5624.15611.88
10638.01627.53
20677.49662.31
50765.94733.58
100808.83793.19
200902.99849.94

Source: Dion Global

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.30%, FII holding rose to 0.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTPNGS Gargi Fashion - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 31, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTPNGS Gargi Fashion - Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Jul 31, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTPNGS Gargi Fashion - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTPNGS Gargi Fashion - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome_31.07.2026
Jul 21, 2026, 05:30 AM IST ISTPNGS Gargi Fashion - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On July 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36100PN2009PLC133691 and registration number is 133691. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 149.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Govind Vishwanath Gadgil
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Yeshwant Modak
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aditya Amit Modak
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sweta Ashish Khandelwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Namdeo Gokhale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjeet Sadashiv Natu
    Independent Director

FAQs on PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Share Price

What is the share price of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery is ₹600.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery?

The PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery?

The market cap of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery is ₹628.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery?

Today’s highest and lowest price of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery are ₹605.70 and ₹597.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery is ₹1,197.00 and 52-week low of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery is ₹588.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery performed historically in terms of returns?

The PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery has shown returns of -0.33% over the past day, -23.82% for the past month, -32.63% over 3 months, -25.1% over 1 year, 41.34% across 3 years, and 58.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery are 20.22 and 4.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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