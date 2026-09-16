Here's the live share price of PNC Media and Entertainment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pritish Nandy Communications
|0.61
|-13.23
|-21.49
|-26.62
|-53.44
|-23.65
|-14.09
|Prime Focus
|5.28
|19.65
|34.92
|16.88
|70.10
|57.00
|28.43
|Affle 3I
|-5.00
|-8.10
|6.21
|11.51
|-25.88
|11.73
|9.37
|Sun TV Network
|-1.30
|-2.87
|-9.52
|-21.59
|-16.49
|-8.13
|-1.01
|Amagi Media Labs
|1.88
|-10.44
|34.71
|50.10
|64.22
|17.98
|10.43
|PVR INOX
|-0.58
|2.88
|29.38
|22.52
|8.85
|-11.63
|-2.64
|Saregama India
|-0.80
|-5.26
|7.28
|40.94
|-0.60
|7.23
|3.43
|Tips Music
|0.46
|-3.12
|1.94
|29.39
|9.48
|28.53
|38.85
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-15.26
|-20.57
|-31.10
|-5.59
|-33.39
|-34.22
|-16.16
|Latent View Analytics
|-4.74
|-12.36
|-15.57
|-13.78
|-38.99
|-15.44
|-12.25
|Network18 Media & Investments
|-8.74
|-9.63
|-17.86
|-21.32
|-52.24
|-26.70
|-12.55
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|-5.41
|-6.38
|-6.74
|-0.80
|-32.77
|-16.61
|-15.72
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|-3.93
|-10.63
|6.86
|37.41
|22.76
|-19.94
|17.84
|JOJO
|7.98
|34.55
|93.59
|98.95
|114.78
|143.78
|186.79
|Signpost India
|8.90
|-1.50
|1.99
|16.59
|-8.97
|-5.79
|-3.51
|Den Networks
|-5.11
|-1.74
|-2.64
|-1.37
|-25.59
|-13.69
|-11.73
|Panorama Studios International
|5.71
|6.87
|5.62
|18.42
|5.67
|56.79
|66.10
|Balaji Telefilms
|2.81
|5.88
|8.75
|-1.20
|-18.67
|15.91
|9.49
|Sunshine Pictures
|-24.59
|-9.65
|-9.65
|-9.65
|-9.65
|-3.33
|-2.01
|New Delhi Television
|-5.05
|-6.99
|-12.68
|-8.06
|-46.17
|-25.65
|4.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pritish Nandy Communications has declined 53.44% compared to peers like Prime Focus (70.10%), Affle 3I (-25.88%), Sun TV Network (-16.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Pritish Nandy Communications has underperformed peers relative to Prime Focus (28.43%) and Affle 3I (9.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.43
|16.43
|10
|16.72
|16.68
|20
|17.38
|17.27
|50
|18.99
|18.48
|100
|19.76
|19.8
|200
|22.4
|22.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, PNC Media and Entertainment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Sep 05, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|Pritish Nandy Comm. - Intimation About Dispatch Of Letter To Shareholders As Per Regulation 36(1)(B) Of SEBI Listing Regulati
|Sep 05, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Pritish Nandy Comm. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Sep 05, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Pritish Nandy Comm. - Notice Of 33Rd AGM Scheduled On September 28, 2026
|Aug 24, 2026, 02:45 PM IST IST
|Pritish Nandy Comm. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|Pritish Nandy Comm. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22120MH1993PLC074214 and registration number is 074214. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of television programmes or television commercials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PNC Media and Entertainment is ₹16.40 as on Sep 15, 2026.
The PNC Media and Entertainment is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of PNC Media and Entertainment is ₹23.73 Cr as on Sep 15, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of PNC Media and Entertainment are ₹16.50 and ₹16.37.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PNC Media and Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PNC Media and Entertainment is ₹38.00 and 52-week low of PNC Media and Entertainment is ₹15.80 as on Sep 15, 2026.
The PNC Media and Entertainment has shown returns of 0.18% over the past day, -13.23% for the past month, -21.49% over 3 months, -53.44% over 1 year, -23.65% across 3 years, and -14.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PNC Media and Entertainment are -1.70 and 0.39 on Sep 15, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global