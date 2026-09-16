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PNC Media and Entertainment Share Price

NSE
BSE

PNC MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of PNC Media and Entertainment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.40 Closed
0.18₹ 0.03
As on Sep 15, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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PNC Media and Entertainment Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.37₹16.50
₹16.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.80₹38.00
₹16.40
Open Price
₹16.50
Prev. Close
₹16.37
Volume
618

Source: Dion Global

PNC Media and Entertainment Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pritish Nandy Communications		0.61-13.23-21.49-26.62-53.44-23.65-14.09
Prime Focus		5.2819.6534.9216.8870.1057.0028.43
Affle 3I		-5.00-8.106.2111.51-25.8811.739.37
Sun TV Network		-1.30-2.87-9.52-21.59-16.49-8.13-1.01
Amagi Media Labs		1.88-10.4434.7150.1064.2217.9810.43
PVR INOX		-0.582.8829.3822.528.85-11.63-2.64
Saregama India		-0.80-5.267.2840.94-0.607.233.43
Tips Music		0.46-3.121.9429.399.4828.5338.85
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-15.26-20.57-31.10-5.59-33.39-34.22-16.16
Latent View Analytics		-4.74-12.36-15.57-13.78-38.99-15.44-12.25
Network18 Media & Investments		-8.74-9.63-17.86-21.32-52.24-26.70-12.55
Hathway Cable & Datacom		-5.41-6.38-6.74-0.80-32.77-16.61-15.72
Media Matrix Worldwide		-3.93-10.636.8637.4122.76-19.9417.84
JOJO		7.9834.5593.5998.95114.78143.78186.79
Signpost India		8.90-1.501.9916.59-8.97-5.79-3.51
Den Networks		-5.11-1.74-2.64-1.37-25.59-13.69-11.73
Panorama Studios International		5.716.875.6218.425.6756.7966.10
Balaji Telefilms		2.815.888.75-1.20-18.6715.919.49
Sunshine Pictures		-24.59-9.65-9.65-9.65-9.65-3.33-2.01
New Delhi Television		-5.05-6.99-12.68-8.06-46.17-25.654.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pritish Nandy Communications has declined 53.44% compared to peers like Prime Focus (70.10%), Affle 3I (-25.88%), Sun TV Network (-16.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Pritish Nandy Communications has underperformed peers relative to Prime Focus (28.43%) and Affle 3I (9.37%).

PNC Media and Entertainment Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

PNC Media and Entertainment Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.4316.43
1016.7216.68
2017.3817.27
5018.9918.48
10019.7619.8
20022.422.7

Source: Dion Global

PNC Media and Entertainment Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, PNC Media and Entertainment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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PNC Media and Entertainment Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Sep 05, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTPritish Nandy Comm. - Intimation About Dispatch Of Letter To Shareholders As Per Regulation 36(1)(B) Of SEBI Listing Regulati
Sep 05, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTPritish Nandy Comm. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Sep 05, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTPritish Nandy Comm. - Notice Of 33Rd AGM Scheduled On September 28, 2026
Aug 24, 2026, 02:45 PM IST ISTPritish Nandy Comm. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Aug 06, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTPritish Nandy Comm. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About PNC Media and Entertainment

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22120MH1993PLC074214 and registration number is 074214. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of television programmes or television commercials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pallab Bhattacharya
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Karan Ahluwalia
    Director
  • Mr. Neerja Shah
    Director
  • Ms. Rangita Pritish Nandy
    President & Creative Director
  • Ms. Rina Pritish Nandy
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Alagh
    Director
  • Mr. Raghu Palat
    Director

FAQs on PNC Media and Entertainment Share Price

What is the share price of PNC Media and Entertainment?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PNC Media and Entertainment is ₹16.40 as on Sep 15, 2026.

What kind of stock is PNC Media and Entertainment?

The PNC Media and Entertainment is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PNC Media and Entertainment?

The market cap of PNC Media and Entertainment is ₹23.73 Cr as on Sep 15, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of PNC Media and Entertainment?

Today’s highest and lowest price of PNC Media and Entertainment are ₹16.50 and ₹16.37.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PNC Media and Entertainment?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PNC Media and Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PNC Media and Entertainment is ₹38.00 and 52-week low of PNC Media and Entertainment is ₹15.80 as on Sep 15, 2026.

How has the PNC Media and Entertainment performed historically in terms of returns?

The PNC Media and Entertainment has shown returns of 0.18% over the past day, -13.23% for the past month, -21.49% over 3 months, -53.44% over 1 year, -23.65% across 3 years, and -14.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PNC Media and Entertainment?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PNC Media and Entertainment are -1.70 and 0.39 on Sep 15, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

PNC Media and Entertainment News

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