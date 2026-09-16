What is the share price of PNC Media and Entertainment? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PNC Media and Entertainment is ₹16.40 as on .

What kind of stock is PNC Media and Entertainment? The PNC Media and Entertainment is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PNC Media and Entertainment? The market cap of PNC Media and Entertainment is ₹23.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of PNC Media and Entertainment? Today’s highest and lowest price of PNC Media and Entertainment are ₹16.50 and ₹16.37.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PNC Media and Entertainment? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PNC Media and Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PNC Media and Entertainment is ₹38.00 and 52-week low of PNC Media and Entertainment is ₹15.80 as on .

How has the PNC Media and Entertainment performed historically in terms of returns? The PNC Media and Entertainment has shown returns of 0.18% over the past day, -13.23% for the past month, -21.49% over 3 months, -53.44% over 1 year, -23.65% across 3 years, and -14.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PNC Media and Entertainment? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PNC Media and Entertainment are -1.70 and 0.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global