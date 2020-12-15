  • MORE MARKET STATS

PNB sets floor price for QIP at Rs 37.35 per share

By: |
December 15, 2020 9:47 PM

The Capital Raising Committee of the bank at a meeting held on Tuesday authorised the opening of the QIP issue and approved the floor price at Rs 37.35 per equity share, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

PNB stock closed 1.70 per cent down at Rs 40.55 on BSE.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has set the floor price for its proposed QIP of Rs 7,000 crore at Rs 37.35 per share.

The Capital Raising Committee of the bank at a meeting held on Tuesday authorised the opening of the QIP issue and approved the floor price at Rs 37.35 per equity share, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

Related News

The bank may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price, it added.

PNB said the committee will meet on Friday to consider and determine the issue price for the equity shares, including a discount, if any, to be allotted to Qualified Institutional Buyers, pursuant to the QIP (qualified institutional placement).

With this fund mobilisation, capital-to-risk-weighted assets ratio of the bank, which was at 12.8 per cent at the end of September quarter, would increase to 13.5-14 per cent.

PNB stock closed 1.70 per cent down at Rs 40.55 on BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. PNB sets floor price for QIP at Rs 37.35 per share
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1SEBI steps up to ease listing norms for startups; recommends these key changes to evince interest
2Bajaj Finance’s market capitalisation crosses Rs 3 lakh crore mark
3Valuations warrant share market correction, but current rally may have longer legs | INTERVIEW