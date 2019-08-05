PNB rating | Reduce — Q1 better than expected but trouble persist

Punjab National Bank (PNB) reported PAT of `10.2 bn – versus our and Street’s expectations of a loss – on the back of better-than-expected asset quality while business momentum remains soft. Key highlights:

(i) Slippages were restricted at sub-`55 bn (4.7%). This along with a steady recovery led to a dip in GNPLs.

(ii) That said, continued softness in business momentum coupled with sustained NIM pressure restricted core operating profitability. Management continues to focus on recoveries, sale of non-core assets and conservation of capital.

We, however, believe a weak earnings profile, structural operational issues and a diluted franchise (CET1 of 6.35%, net NPLs at 7.2%) render PNB a structurally challenging investment proposition. Merger-related uncertainty remains an overhang too. Maintain Reduce with a TP of `65.

Continued weakness in business momentum: This was evident from 8% q-o-q contraction in loan growth, mainly stemming from a 7.7% q-o-q drop in domestic advances. More importantly, deposit growth seems to be under pressure (flat q-o-q). We believe operational issues that the bank is facing will continue to pose a challenge.

Asset quality: Sequential improvement, sustainability key—Q1FY20 comes across as some respite on asset quality with slippages curtailed at `54 bn (4.7% versus 10% run-rate for last five quarters), albeit still elevated.

Outlook: Challenges outweigh valuation comfort—We believe challenges and uncertainties far outweigh the combination of PNB’s undemanding valuation, subsidiary value and liability franchise. Limited visibility on structural drivers makes it an unpredictable investment story.