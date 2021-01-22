PNB raises Rs 495 cr via AT-1 bonds

The bank has issued and allotted Rs 495 crore Additional Tier – 1 (Basel III Compliant) Capital Bonds at a coupon of 8.6 per cent per annum on private placement basis, PNB said in a regulatory filing.
The fund was raised through unsecured, subordinated, non-convertible, fully paid-up, perpetual, taxable bonds, which will qualify as Basel III-compliant Additional Tier I Capital of Rs 10 lakh each, it added.
