  • MORE MARKET STATS

PNB raises Rs 495 cr via AT-1 bonds

By: |
January 22, 2021 10:25 PM

The bank has issued and allotted Rs 495 crore Additional Tier - 1 (Basel III Compliant) Capital Bonds at a coupon of 8.6 per cent per annum on private placement basis, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

pnb bondsThe fund was raised through unsecured, subordinated, non-convertible, fully paid-up, perpetual, taxable bonds.

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday said it has raised Rs 495 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.

The bank has issued and allotted Rs 495 crore Additional Tier – 1 (Basel III Compliant) Capital Bonds at a coupon of 8.6 per cent per annum on private placement basis, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

Related News

The fund was raised through unsecured, subordinated, non-convertible, fully paid-up, perpetual, taxable bonds, which will qualify as Basel III-compliant Additional Tier I Capital of Rs 10 lakh each, it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. PNB raises Rs 495 cr via AT-1 bonds
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PFC raises USD 500 million via notes
2Sensex, Nifty end this week flat, pare all gains; here’s what analysts make of today’s trade
3Indigo Paints IPO subscribed 116 times, grey market premium strong despite weakness in Sensex, Nifty