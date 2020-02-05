PNB Q3 loss Rs 492 crore as provisions jump 73%

The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 246.51 crore in the comparable quarter last year.

A steep 73% year-on-year jump in provisions for loan losses pushed Punjab National Bank (PNB) into the red as the lender reported a loss of Rs 492.28 crore for the December 2019 quarter. The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 246.51 crore in the comparable quarter last year. The quarterly loss was significantly below Bloomberg consensus estimates which had pegged the bank’s net profit at Rs 779.2 crore during the quarter.

The provisions of Rs 4,445.36 crore, compared with Rs 2,565.77 crore a year ago, were high partly on account of a divergence in asset classification of Rs 2,200 crore, CH SS Mallikarjuna Rao, MD, explained. Fresh slippages for the December quarter stood at Rs 6,783 crore. The management expects fresh slippages of around Rs 3,000 crore over the next couple of quarters from the agriculture segment.

Loan growth contracted during the quarter – down 1% y-o-y to – with advances to the MSME sector falling 10.6% and retail loans growing 13.6% y-o-y. The net interest income rose marginally by 1.5% y-o-y to Rs 4,355.05 crore while the domestic net interest margin (NIM) fell 28 basis points (bps) sequentially to 2.36%.

Total deposits for the December quarter grew 8.9% y-o-y to Rs 7.08 lakh crore, of which domestic deposits stood at Rs 6.89 lakh crore. Current-account-savings-account (CASA) deposits, which accounts for 43.74% of domestic deposits, grew 10.2% y-o-y to Rs 3.01 lakh crore. Savings accounts grew 9.3% annually to Rs 2.52 lakh crore, while current accounts grew 15.1% y-o-y to Rs 49,175 crore.

PNB’s asset quality improved during the third quarter. PNB’s gross NPA ratio improved 46 basis points (bps) sequentially to 16.3%, and net NPA ratio improved 47 bps to 7.18%. Capital adequacy ratio (CAR) for the quarter improved 352 bps y-o-y to 14.04%. Common equity tier ratio improved 443 bps to 10.64%.