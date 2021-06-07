PNB, MRF, Mrs Bectors Food, HDFC, Emami, InterGlobe Aviation, Union Bank of India stocks in focus

Investors will continue to focus on trajectory of daily COVID-19 cases and vaccination drive in the country.

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap-up start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 with a rise of 46 points on Monday. The Nifty futures were trading at 15,745.80 on the Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex ended 132 points down at 52,100, while the Nifty 50 index ended 20 points down at 15,670. Investors will continue to focus on the trajectory of daily COVID-19 cases and vaccination drive in the country. Besides, the trend in Brent crude oil, movement in rupee against US dollar and foreign institutional investors inflows would also continue to guide markets. After witnessing late intra-day recovery from losses in the previous session, Nifty looks to maintain its momentum in upward direction. “Higher levels to look out shall be 15,800 and 16,000. Key support levels for the near term remain at 15,500 and 15,300,” said Mohit Nigam, Head, PMS – Hem Securities.

Stocks in focus

MRF, Mrs Bectors Food: BSE-listed companies such as Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Dynamatic Technologies, MRF, New India Assurance Company, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers, SMC Global Securities, SMS Lifesciences India, Tower Infrastructure Trust, Victoria Mills, and Yuken India, among others are scheduled to announce their January-March quarter earnings on June 7.

Punjab National Bank: PNB expects to triple its net profit during the current financial year to Rs 6,000 crore, compared to Rs 2,022 crore during FY21, MD and CEO SS Mallikarjuna Rao said on Saturday. The lender also expects to grow its loan book by 8% during FY22, despite Covid-related impacts.

HDFC: As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, Housing Development Finance Corporation has committed an initial amount of Rs 40 crore this year for COVID-19 support and pledged to increase this commitment over the next two quarters based on need. The COVID-19 initiatives are being undertaken through its philanthropic arm the HT Parekh Foundation, HDFC Ltd said in a statement.

Emami: Emami Ltd has raised product prices on an average by four per cent in the current fiscal to offset the present input cost pressure that will help the company to retain a gross margin of 66-67 per cent, a senior company official said on Sunday. The company’s long-awaited project Khoj that aims deeper rural reach to retain profitability momentum, has been launched in Uttar Pradesh with the relaxation of lockdown.

InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,147.2 crore in the three months ended March, primarily due to a sharp decline in revenues amid the coronavirus pandemic.