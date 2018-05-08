PNB Housing Finance plunges over 7% as Carlyle offloads share at discount

Shares of PNB Housing Finance Ltd were the second-biggest losers among the ‘A’ group shares on BSE after PC Jeweller on Tuesday. (Image: Company Website)

Shares of New Delhi-headquartered PNB Housing Finance Ltd plunged more than 7% in the late morning deals on Tuesday after the PE firm Carlyle sold about 8 million equity shares nearly at a discount of 7%. According to a Reuters report, the Washington D.C.-based Carlyle Group LP’s unit sold 8 million equity shares of PNB Housing Finance at a floor price of Rs 1,280 per equity share. The private equity firm Carlyle Group LP’s unit sold 8 million equity shares at a discount of 6.9% to the Monday’s closing price of Rs 1,374.3 on NSE, Reuters reported. Before the share sale, Carlyle owned about 37.16% stake in PNB Housing Finance.

Following the deal, shares of PNB Housing Finance Ltd faced a heavy jolt in the morning counters. Shares of PNB Housing Finance Ltd were the second-biggest losers among the ‘A’ group shares on BSE after PC Jeweller on Tuesday. The stock of PNB Housing Finance Ltd dropped 7.51% to a day’s bottom of Rs 1,270.95 on BSE while the stock tanked 7.33% to a day’s low of Rs 1,273.6 on Tuesday. This was the biggest daily percentage loss in the shares of PNB Housing Finance Ltd in over two months.

High trading volumes were seen in the shares of PNB Housing Finance Ltd on Tuesday, as at 10:15 am, more than 64.3 lakh equity shares exchanged hands on both NSE and BSE with about 63.6 equity shares on NSE alone. On the scrip of PNB Housing Finance Ltd, a 20% price band was applicable on Tuesday with an upper limit of Rs 1,648.9 and a lower limit of Rs 1,099.3 on BSE.

With such a steep decrease in the share prices, PNB Housing Finance Ltd shed about Rs 1,717 crore in the market capitalisation. As per day’s low share price of Rs 1,270.1, PNB Housing Finance Ltd held a market capitalisation of Rs 21,162 crore as compared to a market capitalisation of Rs 22,879 crore as per Monday’s closing price of Rs 1,374.1 on BSE.