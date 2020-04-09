PNB Housing Finance: Maintain ‘neutral’ with a TP of Rs 190

On an incremental basis, PNBHF is able to raise 1-3 year retail deposits at 7.5-7.6% (down 30-40bp over the past six months).

By Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities

PNB Housing Finance (PNBHF) disclosed some key details of the quarter gone by in an exchange release. The company ended the fiscal year with AUM of ~Rs 840 bn (-3% q-o-q/-1% y-o-y). According to our calculations, disbursements during the quarter would have been Rs 35-40 bn (down 50-60% y-o-y). In our view, disbursements are likely to be muted due to lower incremental demand post Covid-19, scale-back in corporate lending and high leverage. The company raised deposits of Rs 92 bn in FY20 (~Rs 15 bn in Q4FY20), note that the share of deposits stood at 19% of total borrowings in M9FY20 (+200bp q-o-q). On an incremental basis, PNBHF is able to raise 1-3 year retail deposits at 7.5-7.6% (down 30-40bp over the past six months). Note that as of FY19, 82% of deposits were retail, thus adding to the granularity of the deposit portfolio. The company ended the year with Rs 76 bn of liquidity on the balance sheet (ex-SLR investments). In addition, it has Rs 40 bn of undrawn lines from banks outstanding. Note that this was after net borrowing repayment of Rs 25 bn during the quarter. Loan spread is expected to be within the guided range of 2.1-2.15% for the year.

PNBHF entered into an agreement for a $75-mn ECB from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) with $25 mn co-financing from Citibank. The loan is for a five-year tenure and for providing affordable housing finance to low-income households.

The past 4-6 quarters have been tough for PNBHF on both liability and asset sides. The company has not been able to raise adequate money from capital markets and relied largely on bank loans and securitization for incremental debt capital. High securitisation volumes have also boosted earnings in FY20 due to upfront income recognition under Ind-AS. On the asset side, the company has witnessed slowing growth and an increase in the GNPL ratio (up 100bp to 1.45%). Recovery of stressed corporate accounts would now be delayed due to the impact of Covid-19 on the real estate sector. While on-balance sheet leverage has declined over the past four quarters, it is still high at 9x. The ability to raise equity capital will determine the near-to-medium term trajectory of the company. We cut our FY21-22 EPS estimates by 8-11% to factor in lower growth and higher credit costs. Note that our estimates do not factor in any capital raise. PNBHF is likely to deliver high-single-digit AUM CAGR with RoE of 12-14%. Maintain ‘neutral’ with a TP of Rs 190 (0.3x FY22E BVPS).