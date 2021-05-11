PNB, Godrej Consumer, Siemens, Kesoram Industries, Solara Active Pharma, Coforge stocks in focus

According to analyst while decline in daily caseload yesterday offers comfort, elevated positivity rate and rising COVID-19 cases in hinterlands of the country are expected to weigh on investors’ sentiments and will prevent market to take any decisive up-moveImage: Reuters

Nifty futures were trading 210 points or 1.40 per cent down at 14,782.20 on Singaporean Exchange, indicating a heavy sell-off in BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Tuesday. World Health Organisation on Monday has classified COVID-19 variant from India as a global concern. according to the health ministry, India reported 3.66 lakh new infections and 3,754 deaths in last 24 hours. Analysts said that domestic equities do not look to be good as of now on weak global cues. “While decline in daily caseload yesterday offers comfort, elevated positivity rate and rising COVID-19 cases in hinterlands of the country are expected to weigh on investors’ sentiments and will prevent market to take any decisive up-move,” said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Stocks in focus today

Godrej Consumer Products, Siemens: Aarti Industries, Linde India, BASF India, Godrej Consumer Products, Siemens, KEC Internation, Firstsource Solutions, Granules India, Neuland Labs, Alembic, Dishman Carbogen, and Matrimony dot com are some of the companies that will report their quarterly results today.

Punjab National Bank: PNB on Monday said its board has approved raising equity capital from qualified institutional investors to enhance its capital base. For the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) purposes, the bank has fixed the floor price at Rs 35.51 per equity share.

Kesoram Industries: Kesoram Industries is planning to raise Rs 500-600 crore by way of equity as a precursor to the roadmap of eliminating its entire Rs 1,900 crore high-cost debt over the next 24 months. The owner of the Birla Cement brand had taken the high-cost debt, via Non-convertible debentures and Optionally convertible debentures at an interest cost of 19.5 per cent from a clutch of private investors, to settle bank debts.

Solara Active Pharma Science: Aditya Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund bought 5.84 lakh shares of Solara Active Pharma Science at Rs 1,552 per share through a bulk deal on the BSE. While TPS Growth Fund sold 13.3 lakh shares of Solara Active Pharma Science at Rs 1,557.3 apiece through a bulk deal.

Coforge: Axis Mutual Fund bought 6.17 lakh shares of Coforge through a bulk deal on the BSE at Rs 3,240 per share. While HULST B V sold 19 lakh shares of Coforge at Rs 3,242.26 per share.