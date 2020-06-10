PMS schemes outperform Nifty 50 in May, 80 out of 136 strategies gave better returns than benchmark

Among the 80 PSM schemes that better the performance of Nifty but failed to break into the green, big names such as Motilal Oswal Focused Midcap, Prabhudas Lilladher Fortune, Aditya Birla Capital Core Equity and others surfaced.

In the month of May, despite jumping gaining 6% in the last week, the 50-stock Nifty ended in the negative, losing 2.8%. Even the Nifty 500 was down 2.38% while Nifty Midcap 100 fell 1.7% and Nifty Small cap 100 slipped 1.8%. However, despite registering a weaker performance than the preceding month, a large number of portfolio management services outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50. Of the total 133 PMS strategies analysed by research-based financial services firm PMS AIF World, as many as 80 performed better than the 2.8% fall that Nifty 50 witnessed.

Although 82% of the PMS strategies analysed, yielded negative returns in the month of May it is to be noted that only 53 performed worse than Nifty. Among the best performing PMS in the large cap strategies, Asit C Mehta Ace 15 led the tally with on-month gains of 6.50%. With less than Rs 50 crore in asset under management (AUM) the PMS that was started in 2017 has given returns of negative 7.70% in the month of May. Following closely behind was Asit C Mehta Ace 50 with 5.5% returns. ICICI Prudential large cap PMS was also among the gainers with 3.6% returns in May. Among the multi-cap PMSes, ICICI Pru Contra Portfolio was one of the shining stars with 3.24% returns in May.

Kotak Pharma PMS was the only one to yield positive returns in the month of May among the sectoral strategies. Basant Maheshwari equity fund, a multi-cap PMS with an AUM between Rs 100-200 crore was the worst performer in the month of may, down 13.92%, followed by Trivantage Capital Resurgent, a large-cap PMS which saw negative returns of 8.60%, according to PMS AIF World data. Interestingly, almost all PMS strategies analysed, except fourt, have seen negative returns in the one-year time frame.