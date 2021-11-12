Modi LIVE: PM to launch RBI’s retail direct, integrated ombudsman schemes; to open up access to govt bond mkt

Prime Minister Modi, in a statement said that the RBI Retail Direct Scheme is aimed at enhancing access to the government securities market for retail investors.

Modi LIVE at RBI schemes launch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch customer-centric initiatives of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) — the retail direct scheme and the integrated ombudsman scheme — via video-conferencing on Friday. Prime Minister Modi, in a statement, said that the RBI Retail Direct Scheme is aimed at enhancing access to the government securities market for retail investors. Retail investors can open and maintain the Retail Direct Gilt Account (RDG Account) with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) free of cost, a circular said. This account can be opened through an online portal provided for the purpose of the scheme. In July this year, RBI said investors will have access to bidding in primary auctions as well as the central bank’s trading platform for government securities called Negotiated Dealing System-Order Matching Segment, or NDS-OM. The Integrated Ombudsman Scheme aims to further improve the grievance redress mechanism for resolving customer complaints against entities regulated by the central bank.