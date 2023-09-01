Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|04 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|21 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|12 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH2008PLC185240 and registration number is 185240. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd. is ₹34.58 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd. is 2.47 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd. is ₹218.55 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd. is ₹320.50 and 52-week low of PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd. is ₹166.80 as on Aug 30, 2023.