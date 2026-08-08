Here's the live share price of PlatinumOne Business Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|PlatinumOne Business Services
|0
|-2.86
|27.34
|17.24
|40.38
|-7.59
|10.14
|L&T Technology Services
|0.98
|11.35
|-4.70
|-7.92
|-14.60
|-5.39
|-0.56
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-6.04
|-8.11
|2.43
|2.22
|7.10
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Netweb Technologies India
|9.19
|16.69
|14.77
|55.69
|130.08
|77.26
|40.25
|Sagility
|0.39
|5.21
|1.51
|-10.58
|-6.07
|14.09
|8.23
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.33
|14.76
|19.00
|-4.60
|-24.31
|23.83
|7.45
|eClerx Services
|-4.30
|17.87
|11.22
|-15.04
|-13.96
|26.23
|20.03
|eMudhra
|16.86
|23.87
|1.53
|7.11
|-29.04
|6.99
|16.04
|Route Mobile
|-2.02
|-4.71
|-8.06
|-9.81
|-39.62
|-29.03
|-22.96
|RPSG Ventures
|-0.93
|4.03
|-6.17
|18.67
|4.26
|20.13
|6.91
|BLS E-Services
|2.16
|15.28
|52.85
|83.23
|62.18
|-6.10
|-3.70
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|1.03
|0.37
|-19.37
|-27.74
|-46.41
|9.21
|5.43
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-8.05
|-3.92
|-5.72
|-14.74
|-26.65
|-13.73
|-8.48
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|1.00
|4.74
|1.80
|0.83
|-20.61
|-25.58
|-22.55
|Aurum Proptech
|2.46
|0.85
|26.44
|26.44
|22.88
|16.76
|22.15
|Creative Newtech
|12.82
|42.38
|75.93
|59.22
|51.12
|14.75
|8.61
|One Point One Solutions
|4.04
|8.11
|0.55
|11.54
|11.54
|3.71
|2.21
|Alldigi Tech
|-0.32
|-0.49
|-2.29
|-9.41
|-24.20
|10.93
|13.08
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|0
|-8.41
|-12.82
|-12.65
|-45.39
|-5.41
|4.62
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|3.89
|0.33
|5.31
|1.18
|-27.59
|37.88
|15.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, PlatinumOne Business Services has gained 40.38% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, PlatinumOne Business Services has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|153.44
|161.81
|10
|139.03
|152.75
|20
|143.13
|147.46
|50
|139.87
|145.44
|100
|152.53
|151.23
|200
|166.44
|162.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, PlatinumOne Business Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|PlatinumOne Business - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:38 AM IST IST
|PlatinumOne Business - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 20, 2026, 06:32 PM IST IST
|PlatinumOne Business - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 20, 2026, 05:42 AM IST IST
|PlatinumOne Business - Newspaper Advertisements - Notice Of The Annual General Meeting (AGM) To Be Held On 07Th August, 2026
|Jul 18, 2026, 01:09 AM IST IST
|PlatinumOne Business - Intimation Of Book Closure For The 18Th Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH2008PLC185240 and registration number is 185240. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PlatinumOne Business Services is ₹170.00 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The PlatinumOne Business Services is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of PlatinumOne Business Services is ₹26.90 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of PlatinumOne Business Services are ₹170.00 and ₹170.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PlatinumOne Business Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PlatinumOne Business Services is ₹175.00 and 52-week low of PlatinumOne Business Services is ₹109.00 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The PlatinumOne Business Services has shown returns of -2.86% over the past day, -2.86% for the past month, 27.34% over 3 months, 40.38% over 1 year, -7.59% across 3 years, and 10.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PlatinumOne Business Services are 7.50 and 1.38 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global