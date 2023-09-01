Follow Us

PLATINUMONE BUSINESS SERVICES LTD.

Sector : IT Enabled Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹218.55 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹218.55₹218.55
₹218.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹166.80₹320.50
₹218.55
Open Price
₹218.55
Prev. Close
₹218.55
Volume
0

PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1218.55
  • R2218.55
  • R3218.55
  • Pivot
    218.55
  • S1218.55
  • S2218.55
  • S3218.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5215.79221.28
  • 10219.99225.45
  • 20219.71229.04
  • 50168.5230.85
  • 100183.11224.49
  • 200113.960

PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.132.922.13-11.16-14.96108.34108.34
1.40-0.700.837.80-10.39149.06149.06
-0.1514.1425.2147.9559.17173.82121.88
1.501.906.5616.015.96138.50138.50
5.6318.4435.9931.3216.49-6.82-6.82
0.66-5.760.5514.5514.44252.12129.93
-0.94-5.40-11.26-23.43-32.24194.69133.52
5.2318.5960.3489.11302.23794.58475.28
0.6318.2742.5449.9118.74166.8022.48
-2.68-2.4724.4020.6812.49120.92147.22
-0.566.4012.9012.09-4.28-61.58-47.98
0.459.5337.1545.1845.1845.1845.18
6.1011.2239.1538.1031.88305.96122.45
-2.33-1.42-8.643.94-22.6848.06-38.68
-2.1717.8019.0513.92-26.11-95.73-95.73
-5.76-32.8670.5271.5263.8759.0859.08
5.003.8712.2623.21-15.4120.88-77.15
2.4813.869.46-2.7625.48375.06-31.03
0-9.8410.0023.3225.0083.3341.03
010.0612.743.0910.50659.8828.53

PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd. Share Holdings

PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
04 Jul, 2022Board MeetingA.G.M.
21 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
12 Feb, 2022Board MeetingInterim Dividend

About PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd.

PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH2008PLC185240 and registration number is 185240. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amey Narendra Saxena
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ratul Lahiri
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Yogendra Kumar
    Director & CFO
  • Ms. Anupama Vaidya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Peshwa Acharya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd.?

The market cap of PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd. is ₹34.58 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd. is 2.47 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd. is ₹218.55 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd. is ₹320.50 and 52-week low of PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd. is ₹166.80 as on Aug 30, 2023.

