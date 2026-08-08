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PlatinumOne Business Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

PLATINUMONE BUSINESS SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of PlatinumOne Business Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹170.00 Closed
-2.86₹ -5.00
As on Aug 04, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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PlatinumOne Business Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹170.00₹170.00
₹170.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹109.00₹175.00
₹170.00
Open Price
₹170.00
Prev. Close
₹175.00
Volume
600

Source: Dion Global

PlatinumOne Business Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
PlatinumOne Business Services		0-2.8627.3417.2440.38-7.5910.14
L&T Technology Services		0.9811.35-4.70-7.92-14.60-5.39-0.56
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-6.04-8.112.432.227.10-3.95-2.39
Netweb Technologies India		9.1916.6914.7755.69130.0877.2640.25
Sagility		0.395.211.51-10.58-6.0714.098.23
Firstsource Solutions		-7.3314.7619.00-4.60-24.3123.837.45
eClerx Services		-4.3017.8711.22-15.04-13.9626.2320.03
eMudhra		16.8623.871.537.11-29.046.9916.04
Route Mobile		-2.02-4.71-8.06-9.81-39.62-29.03-22.96
RPSG Ventures		-0.934.03-6.1718.674.2620.136.91
BLS E-Services		2.1615.2852.8583.2362.18-6.10-3.70
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		1.030.37-19.37-27.74-46.419.215.43
Protean eGov Technologies		-8.05-3.92-5.72-14.74-26.65-13.73-8.48
Hinduja Global Solutions		1.004.741.800.83-20.61-25.58-22.55
Aurum Proptech		2.460.8526.4426.4422.8816.7622.15
Creative Newtech		12.8242.3875.9359.2251.1214.758.61
One Point One Solutions		4.048.110.5511.5411.543.712.21
Alldigi Tech		-0.32-0.49-2.29-9.41-24.2010.9313.08
Kellton Tech Solutions		0-8.41-12.82-12.65-45.39-5.414.62
IRIS RegTech Solutions		3.890.335.311.18-27.5937.8815.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, PlatinumOne Business Services has gained 40.38% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, PlatinumOne Business Services has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).

PlatinumOne Business Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

PlatinumOne Business Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5153.44161.81
10139.03152.75
20143.13147.46
50139.87145.44
100152.53151.23
200166.44162.7

Source: Dion Global

PlatinumOne Business Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, PlatinumOne Business Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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PlatinumOne Business Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTPlatinumOne Business - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 08, 2026, 12:38 AM IST ISTPlatinumOne Business - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 20, 2026, 06:32 PM IST ISTPlatinumOne Business - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 20, 2026, 05:42 AM IST ISTPlatinumOne Business - Newspaper Advertisements - Notice Of The Annual General Meeting (AGM) To Be Held On 07Th August, 2026
Jul 18, 2026, 01:09 AM IST ISTPlatinumOne Business - Intimation Of Book Closure For The 18Th Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About PlatinumOne Business Services

PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH2008PLC185240 and registration number is 185240. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amey Narendra Saxena
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ratul Lahiri
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Yogendra Kumar
    Director & CFO
  • Dr.(Ms.) Anupama Vaidya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Peshwa Acharya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jayalakshmi Jairam
    Independent Director

FAQs on PlatinumOne Business Services Share Price

What is the share price of PlatinumOne Business Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PlatinumOne Business Services is ₹170.00 as on Aug 04, 2026.

What kind of stock is PlatinumOne Business Services?

The PlatinumOne Business Services is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PlatinumOne Business Services?

The market cap of PlatinumOne Business Services is ₹26.90 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of PlatinumOne Business Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of PlatinumOne Business Services are ₹170.00 and ₹170.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PlatinumOne Business Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PlatinumOne Business Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PlatinumOne Business Services is ₹175.00 and 52-week low of PlatinumOne Business Services is ₹109.00 as on Aug 04, 2026.

How has the PlatinumOne Business Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The PlatinumOne Business Services has shown returns of -2.86% over the past day, -2.86% for the past month, 27.34% over 3 months, 40.38% over 1 year, -7.59% across 3 years, and 10.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PlatinumOne Business Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PlatinumOne Business Services are 7.50 and 1.38 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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