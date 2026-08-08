What is the share price of PlatinumOne Business Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PlatinumOne Business Services is ₹170.00 as on .

What kind of stock is PlatinumOne Business Services? The PlatinumOne Business Services is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PlatinumOne Business Services? The market cap of PlatinumOne Business Services is ₹26.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of PlatinumOne Business Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of PlatinumOne Business Services are ₹170.00 and ₹170.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PlatinumOne Business Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PlatinumOne Business Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PlatinumOne Business Services is ₹175.00 and 52-week low of PlatinumOne Business Services is ₹109.00 as on .

How has the PlatinumOne Business Services performed historically in terms of returns? The PlatinumOne Business Services has shown returns of -2.86% over the past day, -2.86% for the past month, 27.34% over 3 months, 40.38% over 1 year, -7.59% across 3 years, and 10.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PlatinumOne Business Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PlatinumOne Business Services are 7.50 and 1.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global