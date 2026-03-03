Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Plada Infotech Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

PLADA INFOTECH SERVICES

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Plada Infotech Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.60 Closed
-4.92₹ -0.60
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Plada Infotech Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.60₹11.60
₹11.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.60₹27.75
₹11.60
Open Price
₹11.60
Prev. Close
₹12.20
Volume
3,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Plada Infotech Services has declined 27.02% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -47.27%.

Plada Infotech Services’s current P/E of 5.10x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Plada Infotech Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Plada Infotech Services		9.43-13.43-27.73-41.27-47.27-40.85-27.02
L&T Technology Services		9.36-9.57-23.71-17.93-24.52-2.854.89
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-7.53-17.80-19.25-14.33-24.63-11.78-7.24
Netweb Technologies India		3.9815.5115.3846.62161.1159.6632.41
Sagility		-8.40-21.98-22.23-12.64-7.489.835.78
eClerx Services		-7.83-37.67-37.21-30.0417.5829.1836.16
Firstsource Solutions		-7.67-32.07-39.55-42.98-40.2424.1315.66
eMudhra		-2.85-23.74-30.51-40.63-46.7418.4210.81
Route Mobile		-1.09-17.33-30.53-42.46-49.45-28.16-22.53
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		-0.59-26.06-39.01-44.31-35.8012.067.07
Protean eGov Technologies		-4.17-7.48-30.40-37.52-55.50-27.11-17.28
RPSG Ventures		-1.99-9.32-17.50-27.40-12.4615.8415.73
Hinduja Global Solutions		-4.02-11.28-21.67-30.15-29.90-35.42-8.58
Aurum Proptech		-7.72-7.550.90-5.784.6913.5915.96
BLS E-Services		-11.10-14.62-34.57-20.59-6.77-27.33-17.43
Alldigi Tech		-2.29-17.70-2.81-16.51-11.3217.1719.11
One Point One Solutions		-3.96-9.14-15.122.04-5.6240.9392.25
Creative Newtech		2.83-1.79-6.826.44-3.4113.6242.76
Kellton Tech Solutions		-9.5811.51-5.90-29.66-16.1220.224.16
IRIS RegTech Solutions		-0.17-15.08-20.01-27.32-32.2947.359.64

Over the last one year, Plada Infotech Services has declined 47.27% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-24.52%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-24.63%), Netweb Technologies India (161.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Plada Infotech Services has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (4.89%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-7.24%).

Plada Infotech Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Plada Infotech Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.2311.71
1011.9812.03
2013.1412.91
5015.5814.95
10017.4317.28
20021.7621.39

Plada Infotech Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Plada Infotech Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Plada Infotech Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Plada Infotech Services fact sheet for more information

About Plada Infotech Services

Plada Infotech Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900MH2010PLC209364 and registration number is 209364. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Shailesh Kumar Damani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Mahendra Kotak
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prasanna Lohar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sumitra Vinit Goenka
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Laxmi Bhan Rajan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Plada Infotech Services Share Price

What is the share price of Plada Infotech Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Plada Infotech Services is ₹11.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Plada Infotech Services?

The Plada Infotech Services is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Plada Infotech Services?

The market cap of Plada Infotech Services is ₹9.95 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Plada Infotech Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Plada Infotech Services are ₹11.60 and ₹11.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Plada Infotech Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Plada Infotech Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Plada Infotech Services is ₹27.75 and 52-week low of Plada Infotech Services is ₹10.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Plada Infotech Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Plada Infotech Services has shown returns of -4.92% over the past day, -20.0% for the past month, -25.4% over 3 months, -47.27% over 1 year, -40.85% across 3 years, and -27.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Plada Infotech Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Plada Infotech Services are 5.10 and 0.42 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Plada Infotech Services News

More Plada Infotech Services News
icon
Market Pulse