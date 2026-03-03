Here's the live share price of Plada Infotech Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Plada Infotech Services has declined 27.02% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -47.27%.
Plada Infotech Services’s current P/E of 5.10x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Plada Infotech Services
|9.43
|-13.43
|-27.73
|-41.27
|-47.27
|-40.85
|-27.02
|L&T Technology Services
|9.36
|-9.57
|-23.71
|-17.93
|-24.52
|-2.85
|4.89
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-7.53
|-17.80
|-19.25
|-14.33
|-24.63
|-11.78
|-7.24
|Netweb Technologies India
|3.98
|15.51
|15.38
|46.62
|161.11
|59.66
|32.41
|Sagility
|-8.40
|-21.98
|-22.23
|-12.64
|-7.48
|9.83
|5.78
|eClerx Services
|-7.83
|-37.67
|-37.21
|-30.04
|17.58
|29.18
|36.16
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.67
|-32.07
|-39.55
|-42.98
|-40.24
|24.13
|15.66
|eMudhra
|-2.85
|-23.74
|-30.51
|-40.63
|-46.74
|18.42
|10.81
|Route Mobile
|-1.09
|-17.33
|-30.53
|-42.46
|-49.45
|-28.16
|-22.53
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|-0.59
|-26.06
|-39.01
|-44.31
|-35.80
|12.06
|7.07
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-4.17
|-7.48
|-30.40
|-37.52
|-55.50
|-27.11
|-17.28
|RPSG Ventures
|-1.99
|-9.32
|-17.50
|-27.40
|-12.46
|15.84
|15.73
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|-4.02
|-11.28
|-21.67
|-30.15
|-29.90
|-35.42
|-8.58
|Aurum Proptech
|-7.72
|-7.55
|0.90
|-5.78
|4.69
|13.59
|15.96
|BLS E-Services
|-11.10
|-14.62
|-34.57
|-20.59
|-6.77
|-27.33
|-17.43
|Alldigi Tech
|-2.29
|-17.70
|-2.81
|-16.51
|-11.32
|17.17
|19.11
|One Point One Solutions
|-3.96
|-9.14
|-15.12
|2.04
|-5.62
|40.93
|92.25
|Creative Newtech
|2.83
|-1.79
|-6.82
|6.44
|-3.41
|13.62
|42.76
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|-9.58
|11.51
|-5.90
|-29.66
|-16.12
|20.22
|4.16
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|-0.17
|-15.08
|-20.01
|-27.32
|-32.29
|47.35
|9.64
Over the last one year, Plada Infotech Services has declined 47.27% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-24.52%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-24.63%), Netweb Technologies India (161.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Plada Infotech Services has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (4.89%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-7.24%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.23
|11.71
|10
|11.98
|12.03
|20
|13.14
|12.91
|50
|15.58
|14.95
|100
|17.43
|17.28
|200
|21.76
|21.39
In the latest quarter, Plada Infotech Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Plada Infotech Services fact sheet for more information
Plada Infotech Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900MH2010PLC209364 and registration number is 209364. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Plada Infotech Services is ₹11.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Plada Infotech Services is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Plada Infotech Services is ₹9.95 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Plada Infotech Services are ₹11.60 and ₹11.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Plada Infotech Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Plada Infotech Services is ₹27.75 and 52-week low of Plada Infotech Services is ₹10.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Plada Infotech Services has shown returns of -4.92% over the past day, -20.0% for the past month, -25.4% over 3 months, -47.27% over 1 year, -40.85% across 3 years, and -27.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Plada Infotech Services are 5.10 and 0.42 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.