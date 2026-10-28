Indian contract research, development and manufacturing organisations (CRDMOs) are entering a period in which the capacity built over the past few years could begin translating into stronger revenue growth. Kotak Institutional Equities expects the sector to benefit from customer-backed investments, improving utilisation and rising demand for specialised manufacturing, particularly in peptides and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

In its October 26, 2026 report, Kotak said the expansion cycle had temporarily weighed on asset turnover and returns, as new facilities remained under construction, underwent validation or operated below optimal utilisation. The brokerage expects the benefits to become more visible over FY27-30 as additional molecules reach commercial production.

Kotak named Piramal Pharma and Sai Life Sciences as its preferred stocks in the sector. It maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Piramal Pharma and an ‘Add’ rating on Sai Life Sciences, while retaining a ‘Buy’ rating on Syngene International. It maintained ‘Sell’ ratings on Divi’s Laboratories and Laurus Labs, citing elevated valuations despite improving business prospects.

CRDMO stocks: Kotak’s ratings, target prices and upside potential

Company Rating Fair value (Rs) Market price (Rs) Upside or downside Piramal Pharma ‘Buy’ 270 195 38% Sai Life Sciences ‘Add’ 1,570 1,445 9% Syngene International ‘Buy’ 570 360 58% Divi’s Laboratories ‘Sell’ 7,560 9,050 -16% Laurus Labs ‘Sell’ 1,255 2,059 -39%

Source: Kotak Institutional Equities report dated October 26, 2026.

Kotak’s estimates point to an important distinction between business growth and stock valuations. The brokerage sees substantial revenue potential across the sector, but believes that elevated valuations limit the investment case for Divi’s and Laurus. Piramal Pharma offers a combination of integrated capabilities and valuation headroom, while Sai provides exposure to expanding manufacturing capacity and newer technologies.

Indian CRDMOs prepare for a revenue ramp-up as new capacity comes onstream

The sector’s investment cycle has gathered pace as companies expand conventional manufacturing and build capabilities in peptides, ADCs, oligonucleotides, highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs) and biologics.

Kotak estimated that aggregate capital expenditure among the Indian CRDMOs covered in its analysis would rise to Rs 7,940 crore in FY27, from Rs 6,460 crore in FY26. It projected spending of Rs 5,650 crore in FY28 and Rs 5,400 crore in FY29.

The brokerage believes the scale of investment is supported by customer requirements, dedicated projects, capacity reservations and long-term manufacturing arrangements. These commitments could reduce the risk that newly built facilities remain underutilised for extended periods.

Kotak’s report stated, “We believe this visible outsourcing pipeline sets up FY27-30E for stronger utilization, revenue conversion and operating leverage as new capacity comes onstream.”

Divi’s Laboratories, Laurus Labs, Sai Life Sciences and Piramal Pharma are among the companies making sizeable investments in manufacturing infrastructure and specialised capabilities. Blue Jet Healthcare is also expanding capacity, while Syngene International is investing in biologics, peptides and ADC-related infrastructure.

The payoff will depend on how quickly customer programmes progress from development and validation to commercial manufacturing. A larger asset base does not automatically produce higher revenue, but customer-backed projects could make the utilisation ramp-up more predictable.

Biotech funding remains a risk, but customer-backed projects offer protection

The recent improvement in biotech funding has supported investment in outsourced drug development and manufacturing. Kotak noted that private equity and venture capital funding for biotechnology had started to recover from the second half of calendar year 2025 and remained robust in 2026.

However, funding conditions are not uniformly strong across the industry. The brokerage cautioned that investment was becoming more concentrated, leaving early-stage discovery activity more exposed to any deterioration in funding.

A sustained slowdown could eventually affect demand for outsourced research and manufacturing, particularly where capacity has been built without firm customer commitments. The impact may be less severe for facilities dedicated to specific customer programmes or supported by long-term arrangements.

Kotak wrote, “A sustained slowdown in biotech funding can affect CDMO capex, but usually with a lag and much more strongly for speculative capacity than for committed/customer-backed projects.”

The brokerage therefore expects the sector’s near-term growth visibility to remain broadly intact, even if biotech funding moderates. Its assessment rests on the proportion of current investments backed by customer demand rather than on funding conditions alone.

This distinction is particularly relevant for companies expanding facilities for identified commercial programmes. It is less reassuring for businesses where new capacity still needs to attract meaningful contracts and generate sales.

Peptides and ADCs emerge as key growth opportunities

A defining feature of the current investment cycle is the growing emphasis on specialised manufacturing platforms. Kotak identified peptides, ADCs, oligonucleotides, HPAPIs and biologics as important opportunities as drug developers increasingly pursue complex therapies.

These products often require specialised infrastructure, more stringent containment standards and greater process-development expertise than conventional small-molecule manufacturing. Such requirements can raise entry barriers and deepen relationships between drug developers and manufacturing partners.

Peptides are a particular focus because of the expansion of GLP-1 therapies and broader peptide-based drug pipelines. Divi’s, Laurus, Sai, Syngene and Piramal Pharma are building or expanding capabilities in this area.

Kotak stated. “Among these modalities, peptides and ADCs (despite slower clinical translation than initial expectations) stand out as the most attractive opportunities.”

ADCs represent another potential source of growth because their production involves several technically demanding stages, including payload and linker manufacturing, conjugation and sterile fill-finish. Piramal Pharma has an integrated platform spanning these capabilities, while Syngene and Sai are developing their own ADC-related offerings.

Oligonucleotides, HPAPIs and biologics offer further opportunities, although their contribution to revenue will depend on the maturity of customer programmes and the pace at which development projects advance into commercial production.

Kotak expects these newer modalities to become more significant contributors over the coming years. The brokerage also cautioned, through its discussion of utilisation and project timelines, that substantial investment may precede the revenue benefits.

Piramal Pharma: ‘Buy’ with a Rs 270 fair value

Piramal Pharma is one of Kotak’s preferred CRDMO stocks because of its specialised manufacturing capabilities and integrated ADC offering. The company’s platform combines antibody capabilities with payload and linker manufacturing, conjugation and sterile fill-finish.

Its ADC investments across Grangemouth, Riverview, Aurora and Lexington, along with its increased ownership of Yapan Bio, have expanded its capabilities across the value chain. Kotak noted that Piramal Pharma’s ownership of Yapan Bio had risen to 74%, from 33% earlier, strengthening its biologics capabilities and adding the upstream component to its ADC offering.

The company is also investing in sterile injectables and overseas CDMO facilities. Kotak’s capex estimates put Piramal Pharma’s spending at Rs 1,190 crore in FY27, followed by Rs 1,000 crore annually in FY28 and FY29.

The brokerage expects Piramal Pharma’s revenue to rise from Rs 10,040 crore in FY27 to Rs 12,720 crore in FY29. Its EBITDA estimate increases from Rs 1,360 crore to Rs 2,290 crore over the same period, with the EBITDA margin projected to expand from 13.6% to 18%.

Kotak stated, “PPL currently has the most integrated offering in our coverage, combining antibody capabilities, linker and payload manufacturing, conjugation and sterile fill-finish through its ADCelerate platform.”

Kotak raised its fair value for Piramal Pharma to Rs 270 from Rs 265 and retained its ‘Buy’ rating. Against the report’s cited market price of Rs 195, the revised fair value indicated upside of about 38%.

The investment case depends on improving utilisation and a growing contribution from higher-margin specialised manufacturing. Kotak also acknowledged that some overseas facilities remained underutilised, making the pace of commercial ramp-up an important factor to watch.

Sai Life Sciences: ‘Add’ with a Rs 1,570 fair value

Sai Life Sciences is expanding across peptides, ADC-related technologies and oligonucleotides as it builds capacity to support future customer programmes.

Its investment plans include an expansion at Bidar, additional peptide capabilities and a proposed greenfield facility at Choutuppal. Kotak estimated capex of Rs 1,200 crore in FY27, followed by Rs 800 crore in each of FY28 and FY29.

The company is also developing capabilities in high-potency manufacturing. Its plans include a centre for payloads, linkers and conjugation, OEB-6 laboratories and commercial peptide manufacturing capacity targeted for FY28.

Kotak expects Sai Life Sciences’ revenue to increase from Rs 2,770 crore in FY27 to Rs 4,040 crore in FY29. EBITDA is projected to rise from Rs 850 crore to Rs 1,390 crore, while its EBITDA margin is expected to improve from 30.8% to 34.4%.

The brokerage expects heavy investment to weigh on near-term asset turnover, but believes the added capacity could support revenue growth as customer programmes scale up.

Kotak wrote, “Heavy near-term capex keeps reported turns depressed, but highest incremental asset productivity points to a strong revenue ramp as new capacity scales.”

Kotak raised its fair value for Sai Life Sciences to Rs 1,570 from Rs 1,450 and retained its ‘Add’ rating. At the cited market price of Rs 1,445, the target indicated upside of about 9%.

The relatively modest implied upside reflects the share price’s position against Kotak’s valuation, even as the brokerage sees scope for revenue growth from capacity expansion.

Syngene International: ‘Buy’ as new facilities await utilisation

Syngene International is expanding its biologics, peptide and ADC capabilities. Its investments include the Bayview facility in Baltimore, Bengaluru Unit 3, a GMP peptide facility at Mangaluru and ADC discovery and bioconjugation infrastructure.

The additions expand the company’s manufacturing capabilities, but utilisation remains a key concern. Kotak noted that biologics utilisation was low following Librela destocking and in the absence of meaningful contracts. It also identified Syngene as the only company in its coverage where limited near-term commercial sales visibility continued to affect estimates.

Kotak projected revenue of Rs 3,590 crore in FY27, rising to Rs 4,700 crore in FY29. Its EBITDA estimates stood at Rs 810 crore and Rs 1,270 crore, respectively, over the same period. The brokerage reduced its EBITDA estimates for FY27-29, reflecting the slower development of the commercial pipeline.

Kotak stated, “Syngene is the only name under our coverage which remains affected due to low commercial sales visibility over the near term.”

Despite the near-term challenges, Kotak retained a ‘Buy’ rating and lowered its fair value to Rs 570 from Rs 640. At the report’s cited market price of Rs 360, the revised fair value indicated upside of about 58%.

The potential return is substantial relative to the other stocks in the table, but the business outlook depends on new contracts and better utilisation at the expanded facilities. The timing of those developments remains a key uncertainty.

Divi’s Laboratories: ‘Sell’ despite improving growth estimates

Divi’s Laboratories is expanding its custom-synthesis operations and peptide manufacturing capacity. Kotak expects dedicated custom-synthesis projects and the Kakinada expansion to support revenue growth and improve asset utilisation as customer programmes enter commercial production.

The company’s investments include three dedicated custom-synthesis projects, for which Kotak estimated combined capex of around Rs 1,900-2,100 crore, as well as the Kakinada Phase 2 project and peptide and GLP-1 capacity. The brokerage noted that a meaningful portion of the custom-synthesis spending was customer-backed.

Kotak raised its FY27-29 EBITDA estimates for Divi’s by approximately 8-9%. It projected revenue of Rs 12,860 crore in FY27, rising to Rs 17,880 crore in FY29, while EBITDA was expected to increase from Rs 5,090 crore to Rs 7,330 crore.

The brokerage also raised its fair value to Rs 7,560 from Rs 6,925, reflecting stronger earnings expectations. However, it maintained a ‘Sell’ rating because of the valuation.

Kotak’s report stated, “We remain constructive on the sector’s long-term outlook.”

The cited market price of Rs 9,050 was about 16% above the revised fair value. The rating therefore reflected the gap between the share price and the brokerage’s valuation rather than a deterioration in its operating outlook.

Laurus Labs: ‘Sell’ as capex rises sharply

Laurus Labs is investing heavily in manufacturing capacity across peptides, biologics, ADCs and dedicated customer programmes. Kotak estimated capex of Rs 2,000 crore in FY27, followed by Rs 1,500 crore in FY28 and Rs 1,200 crore in FY29.

The FY27 spending plan includes Unit 7, peptide capacity, Laurus Bio Unit 4, the KRKA joint venture and ADC and gene-therapy capabilities. Kotak noted that the company had increased its FY27 capex guidance to around Rs 2,000 crore from an earlier estimate of Rs 1,500 crore.

The brokerage expects Laurus’ revenue to rise from Rs 8,570 crore in FY27 to Rs 11,160 crore in FY29. EBITDA is projected to increase from Rs 2,820 crore to Rs 3,990 crore, with the margin improving from 32.9% to 35.8%.

Kotak raised its EBITDA estimates by 7-10% for FY27-29 and increased its fair value to Rs 1,255 from Rs 1,125. Nevertheless, it retained a ‘Sell’ rating because the share price remained well above its valuation.

At the cited market price of Rs 2,059, the revised fair value indicated downside of about 39%.

Kotak’s assessment of Laurus illustrates the difference between a strong operating outlook and an attractive share price. Its estimates point to substantial revenue and EBITDA growth, but the brokerage believes that the valuation already leaves limited room for further gains.

CRDMO stocks: Growth visibility improves, but valuations remain decisive

Kotak’s outlook for Indian CRDMOs rests on the expectation that capacity investments made over recent years will begin contributing more meaningfully to revenue over FY27-30. Customer-backed projects, growing outsourcing demand and investment in complex manufacturing technologies provide support for that view.

The brokerage’s projections indicate that Divi’s and Laurus could deliver strong operating growth, while Piramal Pharma and Sai Life Sciences are positioned to benefit from specialised manufacturing and capacity expansion. Syngene also offers potential upside, although its near-term performance depends on the pace of contract wins and utilisation.

Valuation remains the key dividing line in Kotak’s recommendations. The brokerage prefers Piramal Pharma and Sai Life Sciences within the sector, retains a ‘Buy’ on Syngene despite its commercial pipeline challenges, and continues to rate Divi’s and Laurus ‘Sell’ because of their share prices relative to fair value.

The next phase for CRDMOs will depend on converting investment into commercial production. Companies that secure customer programmes and raise utilisation at new facilities will be better placed to translate their expanded capacity into revenue growth and improved returns.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.