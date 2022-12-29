Piramal Pharma, Gland Pharma among 31 BSE stocks fall to 52-week lows, 64 BSE stocks hit 52-week highs

Domestic indices Nifty and Sensex are down in trade today as the indices extend losses for the second consecutive session. Nifty lost 107 points to trade at 18,015 while Sensex gave up the 60,600 level, shedding 341 points. Dr Reddy, Tata Steel, Infosys, Adani Enterprises and Reliance Industries are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, there are only four gainers. ONGC, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma and Bharti Airtel are the top winners, with ONGC up 0.76%. The biggest laggards are Tata Consumer Products, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors, Grasim and Hindustan Unilever, with Tata Consumer Products down 1.87%.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 64 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. Vinny Overseas, Veritas (India), Orient Paper & Industries, NACL Industries, RBL Bank, Ponni Sugars (Erode), Tiger Logistics (India), Titagarh Wagons, Kalyan Jewellers India, Indian Link Chain Manufactures, Max Heights Infrastructure, Hira Automobiles, Gautam Gems, Aries Argo, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations, Apar Industries and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 31 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Kavveri Telecom Products, Oriental Rail Infrastructure, C.E. Info Systems, Piramal Pharma, Deep Polymers, Abans Holdings, Amrutanjan Health Care, Infobeans Technologies, Gland Pharma, HCP Plastene Bulkpack and others were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 21 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Fourth Dimension Solutions, Apar Industries, Aries Agro, Arvind SmartSpaces, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds, Kalyan Jewellers India, Mahalaxmi Rubtech, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Mahalaxmi Rubtech, Orient Paper & Industries, Paramount Communications, Ponni Sugars (Erode), Vinny Overseas and RBL Bank are among others.

Alternatively, 18 stocks including AGS Transact Technologies, Abans Holdings, Gland Pharma, C.E. Info Systems, Matrimony.Com are the stocks at 52 week lows.

BSE Volume Toppers and NSE Volume Gainers

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries, Mask Investments, Keynote Financial Services, HEC Infra Projects, Lambodhara Textiles, NACL Industries are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, SBI and Infosys are among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.