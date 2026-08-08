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Pioneer Investcorp Share Price

NSE
BSE

PIONEER INVESTCORP

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Pioneer Investcorp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹88.40 Closed
2.79₹ 2.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pioneer Investcorp Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹83.50₹88.40
₹88.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹59.41₹135.95
₹88.40
Open Price
₹83.80
Prev. Close
₹86.00
Volume
170

Source: Dion Global

Pioneer Investcorp Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pioneer Investcorp		2.304.00-18.71-24.3528.0043.3518.40
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pioneer Investcorp has gained 28.00% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Pioneer Investcorp has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Pioneer Investcorp Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pioneer Investcorp Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
588.3887.17
1092.1488.71
2089.6590.04
5096.6793.82
10098.0196.46
20097.5493.89

Source: Dion Global

Pioneer Investcorp Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pioneer Investcorp saw a rise in promoter holding to 65.91%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.22%, FII holding unchanged at 2.99%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pioneer Investcorp Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTPioneer Investco - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Un-Audited Standalone Financial Result For The First Quarter
Jul 09, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTPioneer Investco - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTPioneer Investco - Financial Results As On 31St March 2026
May 30, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTPioneer Investco - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results And Statement As On 31St
May 30, 2026, 04:13 AM IST ISTPioneer Investco - Board Meeting Intimation About Adjournment Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Pioneer Investcorp

Pioneer Investcorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1984PLC031909 and registration number is 031909. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gaurang Gandhi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tushya Jatia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. A T Krishnakumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Dalal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Raj Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Saraswathy Sadasivan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Pioneer Investcorp Share Price

What is the share price of Pioneer Investcorp?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pioneer Investcorp is ₹88.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pioneer Investcorp?

The Pioneer Investcorp is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pioneer Investcorp?

The market cap of Pioneer Investcorp is ₹108.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pioneer Investcorp?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pioneer Investcorp are ₹88.40 and ₹83.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pioneer Investcorp?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pioneer Investcorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pioneer Investcorp is ₹135.95 and 52-week low of Pioneer Investcorp is ₹59.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pioneer Investcorp performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pioneer Investcorp has shown returns of 2.79% over the past day, 4.0% for the past month, -18.71% over 3 months, 28.0% over 1 year, 43.35% across 3 years, and 18.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pioneer Investcorp?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pioneer Investcorp are 6.83 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Pioneer Investcorp News

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