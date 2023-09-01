Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Pioneer Investcorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1984PLC031909 and registration number is 031909. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pioneer Investcorp Ltd. is ₹36.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pioneer Investcorp Ltd. is 30.19 and PB ratio of Pioneer Investcorp Ltd. is 0.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pioneer Investcorp Ltd. is ₹29.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pioneer Investcorp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pioneer Investcorp Ltd. is ₹44.70 and 52-week low of Pioneer Investcorp Ltd. is ₹27.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.