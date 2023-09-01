Follow Us

PIONEER INVESTCORP LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹29.71 Closed
-1.13-0.34
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pioneer Investcorp Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.31₹30.50
₹29.71
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.89₹44.70
₹29.71
Open Price
₹30.10
Prev. Close
₹30.05
Volume
3,769

Pioneer Investcorp Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130.34
  • R231.02
  • R331.53
  • Pivot
    29.83
  • S129.15
  • S228.64
  • S327.96

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 540.6829.88
  • 1040.2629.84
  • 2038.529.86
  • 5035.7430.28
  • 10033.8431.09
  • 20036.5732.41

Pioneer Investcorp Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.30-2.59-3.44-10.32-9.834.80-4.62
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Pioneer Investcorp Ltd. Share Holdings

Pioneer Investcorp Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Pioneer Investcorp Ltd.

Pioneer Investcorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1984PLC031909 and registration number is 031909. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. G M Gandhi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. A T Krishnakumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. A B Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. K C Maniar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. S P Dalal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. T D Jatia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Pioneer Investcorp Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pioneer Investcorp Ltd.?

The market cap of Pioneer Investcorp Ltd. is ₹36.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pioneer Investcorp Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pioneer Investcorp Ltd. is 30.19 and PB ratio of Pioneer Investcorp Ltd. is 0.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pioneer Investcorp Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pioneer Investcorp Ltd. is ₹29.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pioneer Investcorp Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pioneer Investcorp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pioneer Investcorp Ltd. is ₹44.70 and 52-week low of Pioneer Investcorp Ltd. is ₹27.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

