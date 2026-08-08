Here's the live share price of Pioneer Investcorp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pioneer Investcorp
|2.30
|4.00
|-18.71
|-24.35
|28.00
|43.35
|18.40
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pioneer Investcorp has gained 28.00% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Pioneer Investcorp has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|88.38
|87.17
|10
|92.14
|88.71
|20
|89.65
|90.04
|50
|96.67
|93.82
|100
|98.01
|96.46
|200
|97.54
|93.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pioneer Investcorp saw a rise in promoter holding to 65.91%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.22%, FII holding unchanged at 2.99%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|Pioneer Investco - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Un-Audited Standalone Financial Result For The First Quarter
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Pioneer Investco - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|Pioneer Investco - Financial Results As On 31St March 2026
|May 30, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Pioneer Investco - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results And Statement As On 31St
|May 30, 2026, 04:13 AM IST IST
|Pioneer Investco - Board Meeting Intimation About Adjournment Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Pioneer Investcorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1984PLC031909 and registration number is 031909. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pioneer Investcorp is ₹88.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pioneer Investcorp is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pioneer Investcorp is ₹108.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pioneer Investcorp are ₹88.40 and ₹83.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pioneer Investcorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pioneer Investcorp is ₹135.95 and 52-week low of Pioneer Investcorp is ₹59.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pioneer Investcorp has shown returns of 2.79% over the past day, 4.0% for the past month, -18.71% over 3 months, 28.0% over 1 year, 43.35% across 3 years, and 18.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pioneer Investcorp are 6.83 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global