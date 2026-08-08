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Pioneer Agro Extracts Share Price

NSE
BSE

PIONEER AGRO EXTRACTS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Pioneer Agro Extracts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.00 Closed
1.89₹ 0.50
As on Jul 17, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pioneer Agro Extracts Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.00₹27.00
₹27.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.66₹27.64
₹27.00
Open Price
₹27.00
Prev. Close
₹26.50
Volume
50

Source: Dion Global

Pioneer Agro Extracts Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pioneer Agro Extracts		01.89-2.327.6630.6954.8626.27
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pioneer Agro Extracts has gained 30.69% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Pioneer Agro Extracts has outperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Pioneer Agro Extracts Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pioneer Agro Extracts Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
527.1826.71
1025.6725.64
2022.0822.92
5014.7217.57
10011.5715
20013.2116.54

Source: Dion Global

Pioneer Agro Extracts Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pioneer Agro Extracts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pioneer Agro Extracts Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTPioneer Agro Ext - Board Meeting Intimation for Dated 14.08.2026
Jul 10, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTPioneer Agro Ext - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 25, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTPioneer Agro Ext - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
May 25, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTPioneer Agro Ext - Financial Results - March 31, 2026
May 25, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTPioneer Agro Ext - Board Meeting Outcome for For Dated 25-05-2026

Source: Dion Global

About Pioneer Agro Extracts

Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15319PB1993PLC012975 and registration number is 012975. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jagat Mohan Aggarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Kohli
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Neeraj P Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narinder Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pioneer Agro Extracts Share Price

What is the share price of Pioneer Agro Extracts?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pioneer Agro Extracts is ₹27.00 as on Jul 17, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pioneer Agro Extracts?

The Pioneer Agro Extracts is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pioneer Agro Extracts?

The market cap of Pioneer Agro Extracts is ₹11.70 Cr as on Jul 17, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pioneer Agro Extracts?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pioneer Agro Extracts are ₹27.00 and ₹27.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pioneer Agro Extracts?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pioneer Agro Extracts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pioneer Agro Extracts is ₹27.64 and 52-week low of Pioneer Agro Extracts is ₹20.66 as on Jul 17, 2026.

How has the Pioneer Agro Extracts performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pioneer Agro Extracts has shown returns of 1.89% over the past day, 1.89% for the past month, -2.32% over 3 months, 30.69% over 1 year, 54.86% across 3 years, and 26.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pioneer Agro Extracts?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pioneer Agro Extracts are -9.32 and 2.95 on Jul 17, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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