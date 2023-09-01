Follow Us

PIONEER AGRO EXTRACTS LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.93 Closed
00
As on Jun 26, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.93₹6.93
₹6.93
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.60₹8.02
₹6.93
Open Price
₹6.93
Prev. Close
₹6.93
Volume
0

Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.93
  • R26.93
  • R36.93
  • Pivot
    6.93
  • S16.93
  • S26.93
  • S36.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.647.03
  • 107.747.3
  • 208.097.63
  • 508.378.36
  • 1009.6110.8
  • 20021.3316.03

Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
05.005.000.73-13.59-16.71-8.94
-5.67-14.70-20.26-7.12-48.4332.9032.90
-1.52-7.5419.5831.412.95104.2812,959.94
2.65-1.562.8112.17-4.31174.46142.47
6.2715.9430.58108.4660.17179.50929.74
-0.77-6.693.05-5.026.3615.8923.99
1.51-5.3211.66-2.1024.70663.13728.13
6.814.096.8018.0838.00920.70339.59
-1.104.2525.6625.6625.6625.6625.66
-7.8321.2912.0216.66-15.171,534.62622.79
1.27-0.0178.1182.7465.35117.41127.33
1.95-0.552.56-4.61-0.7790.19144.52
-0.763.843.2513.809.28298.31176.63
2.591.234.1930.98-33.98190.00200.00
50.9449.2536.522.5919.80375.06375.06
0.04-2.92-0.92-12.18-51.96256.29265.99
2.892.1345.772,388.182,506.6716,000.0022,900.00
1.57-0.115.240.7810.12-7.57250.00
-8.513.112.074.31-20.299,737.4010,154.24
-1.5810.9723.308.73-14.1964.9717.54

Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd. Share Holdings

Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd.

Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15319PB1993PLC012975 and registration number is 012975. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jagat Mohan Aggarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Kohli
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajinder Kumar Uppal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neeraj Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd.?

The market cap of Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd. is ₹3.00 Cr as on Jun 26, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd. is 32.08 and PB ratio of Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd. is 0.57 as on Jun 26, 2023.

What is the share price of Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd. is ₹6.93 as on Jun 26, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd. is ₹8.02 and 52-week low of Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd. is ₹6.60 as on Jun 26, 2023.

