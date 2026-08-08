Here's the live share price of Pioneer Agro Extracts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pioneer Agro Extracts
|0
|1.89
|-2.32
|7.66
|30.69
|54.86
|26.27
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pioneer Agro Extracts has gained 30.69% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Pioneer Agro Extracts has outperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|27.18
|26.71
|10
|25.67
|25.64
|20
|22.08
|22.92
|50
|14.72
|17.57
|100
|11.57
|15
|200
|13.21
|16.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pioneer Agro Extracts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Pioneer Agro Ext - Board Meeting Intimation for Dated 14.08.2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Pioneer Agro Ext - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 25, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Pioneer Agro Ext - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|May 25, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|Pioneer Agro Ext - Financial Results - March 31, 2026
|May 25, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|Pioneer Agro Ext - Board Meeting Outcome for For Dated 25-05-2026
Source: Dion Global
Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15319PB1993PLC012975 and registration number is 012975. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pioneer Agro Extracts is ₹27.00 as on Jul 17, 2026.
The Pioneer Agro Extracts is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pioneer Agro Extracts is ₹11.70 Cr as on Jul 17, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pioneer Agro Extracts are ₹27.00 and ₹27.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pioneer Agro Extracts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pioneer Agro Extracts is ₹27.64 and 52-week low of Pioneer Agro Extracts is ₹20.66 as on Jul 17, 2026.
The Pioneer Agro Extracts has shown returns of 1.89% over the past day, 1.89% for the past month, -2.32% over 3 months, 30.69% over 1 year, 54.86% across 3 years, and 26.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pioneer Agro Extracts are -9.32 and 2.95 on Jul 17, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global