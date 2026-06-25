Actis Pine Labs Investment Holdings sold 2.39 crore shares of Pine Labs for Rs 371 crore on the BSE at a price of Rs 155.17 a share. A chunk of it was purchased by Axis Mutual Fund for Rs 154 a share. The fund bought 96.15 lakh shares, totalling the deal to Rs 148 crore.

Apart from these two, HRTI net purchased 12.62 lakh shares.

This is the second bulk deal Actis initiated in the last of June 2026. Earlier, on June 19, Actis Pine Labs Investment Holdings sold 98.28 lakh shares, which make up 0.86% of the total market capitalisation. The company sold at an average price of Rs 154.25 a share, amounting to a total investment of Rs 151.6 crore.

Actis Pine Labs Investment Holdings is a special-purpose investment entity owned by Actis, a global private equity firm, used to hold and manage its shares in the Indian fintech Pine Labs. Actis first invested in Pine Labs in 2018. After Pine Labs listed, Actis has systematically trimmed its stake through major block deals.

Pine Labs share price performance

Pine Labs shares have risen 6% in the last five trading sessions. The stock has given a return of 10% in the past one month. However, the stock has dipped more than 32% in the last six months. Pine Labs’ stock performance has dropped 36% over the previous 12 months.

Pine Labs Q4FY26

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 59 crore in Q4FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 29 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY26 was up 17% to Rs 701 crore compared to Rs 599 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

For the whole of FY26, the revenue came in at Rs 2,711 crore compared to Rs 2,274, rising 19%. Its net profit surged to Rs 113 crore in FY26 as against a loss of Rs 145 crore in FY25.

About Pine Labs

Pine Labs is an Indian multinational fintech company that provides merchant commerce solutions, including point-of-sale (POS) systems, payment processing, and lending services. Primarily used by retailers and large brands, their technology enables businesses to accept digital payments, offer instant EMIs, and manage customer loyalty programs.

The company is widely known for its Android-based swipe machines (POS terminals) that allow merchants to accept cards, UPI, mobile wallets, and contactless payments.