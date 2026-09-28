Pind Hospitality has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 28, 2026 and will close on Sep 30, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹93.00-99.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.81
|0.8
|2.79
|23
|2.4
|21.16
|31.68
|ITC Hotels
|1.95
|-2.86
|-7.33
|14.2
|-27.95
|-1.97
|-1.19
|Jubilant Foodworks
|-3.09
|-2.99
|16
|6.65
|-20.16
|-3.62
|-9.88
|Chalet Hotels
|1.81
|-3.41
|8.34
|21.57
|-7.85
|17.27
|29.78
|EIH
|-7.3
|-2.9
|-8.16
|3.66
|-21.44
|8.99
|15.89
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|1.04
|-1.2
|13.91
|34.45
|30.21
|7.83
|4.63
|Devyani International
|-3.98
|-9.6
|21.63
|35.62
|-20.53
|-13.38
|2.58
|Travel Food Services
|-3.41
|-5.79
|-7.66
|2.82
|-9.16
|4.12
|2.45
|Ventive Hospitality
|1.38
|-4.97
|-10.14
|-3.57
|-23.29
|-7.08
|-4.31
|Westlife Foodworld
|2.43
|2.1
|22.56
|30.67
|-15.46
|-16.12
|-0.31
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|-0.3
|-2.39
|-8.66
|1.17
|-36
|-1.98
|19.34
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|-8.63
|-3.92
|57.48
|57.48
|57.48
|16.34
|9.51
|Sapphire Foods India
|-2.82
|-10.44
|23.95
|40.43
|-25.74
|-8.6
|-1.59
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|-2.74
|-9.62
|15.94
|59.14
|16.81
|-8.69
|-10.68
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|3.25
|-0.64
|15.5
|75.52
|16.52
|21.85
|9.74
|Valor Estate
|4.6
|-5.89
|-10.22
|9.06
|-39.43
|-15.33
|29.01
|Juniper Hotels
|-3.58
|2
|11.94
|7.82
|-25.83
|-18.63
|-11.64
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|0.36
|-8.34
|-16.94
|-16.18
|-41.54
|-20.51
|-4.13
|Samhi Hotels
|-1.72
|0.06
|-9.78
|18.58
|-21.21
|1.82
|2.11
Source: Dion Global
Pind Hospitality Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U55202PN2021PLC201771 and registration number is 201771. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global