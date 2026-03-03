Facebook Pixel Code
Picturepost Studios Share Price

NSE
BSE

PICTUREPOST STUDIOS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Picturepost Studios along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.95 Closed
4.61₹ 0.35
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:43 PM IST
Picturepost Studios Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.60₹7.95
₹7.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.25₹34.00
₹7.95
Open Price
₹7.60
Prev. Close
₹7.60
Volume
21,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Picturepost Studios has declined 24.07% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -74.35%.

Picturepost Studios’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Picturepost Studios Peer Comparision

Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Picturepost Studios		3.92-16.32-23.19-40.67-73.72-36.80-24.07
Sun TV Network		6.2714.7313.4111.4511.2412.494.32
Prime Focus		2.736.9556.2993.89185.1352.8531.89
Affle 3I		-2.91-17.51-16.77-28.70-3.0510.253.49
PVR INOX		-1.523.11-10.03-9.4013.54-13.19-6.44
Amagi Media Labs		-0.84-0.249.109.109.102.951.76
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-4.372.00-15.59-27.60-6.63-25.05-17.63
Tips Music		-4.70-0.38-4.37-6.45-7.8452.8763.13
Latent View Analytics		-5.34-30.63-28.67-23.10-9.90-2.91-7.74
Saregama India		0.240.40-11.29-33.52-26.67-0.2422.66
Network18 Media & Investments		-3.89-11.14-25.16-39.00-18.28-17.47-4.35
Aqylon Nexus		-18.44-33.75-12.316.61157.03775.57282.15
Hathway Cable & Datacom		-3.64-6.53-20.39-30.10-20.63-12.14-19.66
Signpost India		2.4222.1221.06-8.5413.48-8.71-5.32
Den Networks		-3.44-5.32-14.31-24.77-11.64-3.53-14.26
Balaji Telefilms		-0.9413.54-11.66-5.2196.0731.8710.69
New Delhi Television		-1.98-4.97-5.69-28.64-13.19-23.1812.99
TV Today Network		-2.171.12-10.19-19.80-19.66-16.44-14.92
GTPL Hathway		-15.69-26.12-40.85-50.54-44.15-19.71-14.27
OnMobile Global		-5.16-2.99-22.14-9.161.10-11.38-14.15

Over the last one year, Picturepost Studios has declined 73.72% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.24%), Prime Focus (185.13%), Affle 3I (-3.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Picturepost Studios has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.32%) and Prime Focus (31.89%).

Picturepost Studios Financials

Picturepost Studios Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.897.73
108.328.08
208.828.54
509.539.48
10010.9311.41
20016.2715.84

Picturepost Studios Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Picturepost Studios saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.40%, while DII stake increased to 0.23%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Picturepost Studios Corporate Actions

About Picturepost Studios

Picturepost Studios Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U62099MH2023PLC404020 and registration number is 404020. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Parish Tekriwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Ishwardas Chandgotia
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Deepa Shailendra Chandgothia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Suraj Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Chaudhary
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anirudh Brijkishore Ruia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Picturepost Studios Share Price

What is the share price of Picturepost Studios?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Picturepost Studios is ₹7.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Picturepost Studios?

The Picturepost Studios is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Picturepost Studios?

The market cap of Picturepost Studios is ₹23.29 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Picturepost Studios?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Picturepost Studios are ₹7.95 and ₹7.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Picturepost Studios?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Picturepost Studios stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Picturepost Studios is ₹34.00 and 52-week low of Picturepost Studios is ₹7.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Picturepost Studios performed historically in terms of returns?

The Picturepost Studios has shown returns of 4.61% over the past day, -15.87% for the past month, -20.5% over 3 months, -74.35% over 1 year, -36.8% across 3 years, and -24.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Picturepost Studios?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Picturepost Studios are 0.00 and 0.81 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Picturepost Studios News

