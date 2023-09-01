What is the Market Cap of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd. is ₹54.83 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd. is -19.78 and PB ratio of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd. is 3.89 as on .

What is the share price of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd. is ₹23.58 as on .