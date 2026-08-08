What is the share price of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries is ₹34.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries? The Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries? The market cap of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries is ₹79.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries are ₹34.50 and ₹34.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries is ₹56.79 and 52-week low of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries is ₹30.15 as on .

How has the Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries has shown returns of -2.33% over the past day, 0.21% for the past month, -15.25% over 3 months, -28.86% over 1 year, 17.63% across 3 years, and 19.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries are 24.76 and 4.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global