Here's the live share price of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries
|0.35
|0
|-12.3
|-2.69
|-30.89
|17.63
|19
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|13.27
|21.43
|40.22
|16.47
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-48.55
|-42.56
|-39.3
|-31.43
|-8.59
|5.7
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-1.95
|-19.71
|-12.55
|-22.22
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.5
|-1.95
|-5.02
|-3.56
|-7.73
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|1.51
|-11.42
|2.28
|-22.95
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.2
|12.92
|4.16
|32.06
|13.8
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.5
|18.15
|17.95
|72.78
|37
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|5.82
|-1.59
|23.65
|9.96
|-19.2
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|8.96
|0.38
|13.82
|4.36
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-0.87
|-5.99
|-5.56
|-15.68
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-4.36
|-13.13
|13.13
|1.21
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|2.56
|-3.71
|14.36
|41.8
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|3.89
|0.51
|15.19
|-1.96
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|12.34
|3.86
|19.92
|10.55
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.55
|1.77
|42.73
|30.82
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|2.44
|-8.04
|5.95
|-74.56
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|37.94
|11.71
|33.24
|-4.2
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-13.53
|109.8
|100.96
|64.47
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|1.94
|0.63
|20.75
|13.01
|-7.97
|3.97
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries has declined 30.89% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (16.47%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-31.43%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-22.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|34.26
|34.08
|10
|34.02
|34.14
|20
|34.25
|34.31
|50
|35.47
|35.11
|100
|35.98
|36.2
|200
|38.56
|39.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 04:51 PM IST IST
|Piccadily Sugar - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026.
|Jul 06, 2026, 04:55 PM IST IST
|Piccadily Sugar - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 17, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|Piccadily Sugar - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jun 17, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Piccadily Sugar - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|May 18, 2026, 07:17 PM IST IST
|Piccadily Sugar - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15424PB1993PLC013137 and registration number is 013137. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of distilled, potable, alcoholic beverages such as whisky, brandy, gin, mixed drinks etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries is ₹34.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries is ₹79.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries are ₹34.50 and ₹34.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries is ₹56.79 and 52-week low of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries is ₹30.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries has shown returns of -2.33% over the past day, 0.21% for the past month, -15.25% over 3 months, -28.86% over 1 year, 17.63% across 3 years, and 19.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries are 24.76 and 4.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global