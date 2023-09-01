Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|13.04
|31.09
|43.38
|39.04
|43.12
|425.84
|356.14
|3.27
|2.19
|12.49
|4.69
|-1.05
|358.62
|297.13
|0.22
|-3.20
|-2.00
|-6.62
|-11.71
|62.23
|120.68
|3.52
|-2.60
|1.61
|9.60
|10.96
|155.90
|420.87
|3.32
|6.08
|15.13
|15.97
|33.13
|330.61
|732.28
|-0.99
|-3.57
|-2.99
|-2.13
|-1.82
|106.95
|82.79
|6.96
|55.11
|70.32
|92.00
|149.90
|321.24
|266.67
|3.07
|-0.63
|5.24
|18.26
|7.01
|186.72
|507.77
|0.80
|-5.93
|2.34
|19.72
|10.72
|72.49
|192.67
|0.95
|-1.28
|1.55
|8.71
|-9.40
|190.81
|379.52
|4.87
|4.42
|45.48
|57.58
|37.72
|329.63
|332.84
|0.56
|-19.44
|-5.38
|17.34
|89.33
|634.77
|722.61
|17.05
|81.77
|142.07
|186.69
|224.32
|1,256.30
|1,165.06
|13.12
|4.10
|88.32
|107.04
|46.34
|312.89
|281.35
|10.02
|-0.92
|20.06
|34.35
|8.71
|195.56
|225.92
|7.55
|-2.24
|6.31
|13.43
|-2.24
|-2.24
|-2.24
|0.78
|42.67
|76.62
|60.89
|242.28
|703.52
|703.52
|10.13
|12.99
|46.12
|68.90
|77.79
|333.01
|826.86
|-0.17
|-6.54
|2.28
|24.36
|-18.86
|170.62
|14.78
|6.24
|12.73
|15.63
|26.36
|6.67
|295.83
|685.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Preferential issue
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15424PB1993PLC013137 and registration number is 013137. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of distilled, potable, alcoholic beverages such as whisky, brandy, gin, “mixed drinks” etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd. is ₹54.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd. is -19.78 and PB ratio of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd. is 3.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd. is ₹23.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd. is ₹26.75 and 52-week low of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd. is ₹13.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.