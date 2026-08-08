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Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

PICCADILY SUGAR AND ALLIED INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Sugar

Here's the live share price of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹34.00 Closed
-2.33₹ -0.81
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.00₹34.50
₹34.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.15₹56.79
₹34.00
Open Price
₹34.00
Prev. Close
₹34.81
Volume
1,596

Source: Dion Global

Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries		0.350-12.3-2.69-30.8917.6319
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2613.2721.4340.2216.4716.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-48.55-42.56-39.3-31.43-8.595.7
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-1.95-19.71-12.55-22.22-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.5-1.95-5.02-3.56-7.738.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.531.51-11.422.28-22.952.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.212.924.1632.0613.83.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.518.1517.9572.78371.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.295.82-1.5923.659.96-19.2-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.388.960.3813.824.36-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-0.87-5.99-5.56-15.6817.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-4.36-13.1313.131.21-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.822.56-3.7114.3641.8-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.033.890.5115.19-1.962.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4112.343.8619.9210.55-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.551.7742.7330.823.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.192.44-8.045.95-74.56-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4637.9411.7133.24-4.2-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-13.53109.8100.9664.4721.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.731.940.6320.7513.01-7.973.97

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries has declined 30.89% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (16.47%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-31.43%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-22.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
534.2634.08
1034.0234.14
2034.2534.31
5035.4735.11
10035.9836.2
20038.5639.19

Source: Dion Global

Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 04:51 PM IST ISTPiccadily Sugar - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026.
Jul 06, 2026, 04:55 PM IST ISTPiccadily Sugar - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 17, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTPiccadily Sugar - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jun 17, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTPiccadily Sugar - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
May 18, 2026, 07:17 PM IST ISTPiccadily Sugar - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries

Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15424PB1993PLC013137 and registration number is 013137. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of distilled, potable, alcoholic beverages such as whisky, brandy, gin, mixed drinks etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Naveen Pawar
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Akhil Dada
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ramneek Kaur
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Avneet Kaur
    Director

FAQs on Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries is ₹34.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries?

The Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries?

The market cap of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries is ₹79.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries are ₹34.50 and ₹34.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries is ₹56.79 and 52-week low of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries is ₹30.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries has shown returns of -2.33% over the past day, 0.21% for the past month, -15.25% over 3 months, -28.86% over 1 year, 17.63% across 3 years, and 19.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries are 24.76 and 4.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries News

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