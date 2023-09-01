Follow Us

Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PICCADILY SUGAR AND ALLIED INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | BSE
₹23.58 Closed
2.70.62
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.56₹23.98
₹23.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.45₹26.75
₹23.58
Open Price
₹23.98
Prev. Close
₹22.96
Volume
68,473

Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.07
  • R224.73
  • R325.49
  • Pivot
    23.31
  • S122.65
  • S221.89
  • S321.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.1522
  • 1017.1321.4
  • 2016.9320.63
  • 5016.8719.45
  • 10017.2918.68
  • 20017.9518.13

Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.0431.0943.3839.0443.12425.84356.14
3.272.1912.494.69-1.05358.62297.13
0.22-3.20-2.00-6.62-11.7162.23120.68
3.52-2.601.619.6010.96155.90420.87
3.326.0815.1315.9733.13330.61732.28
-0.99-3.57-2.99-2.13-1.82106.9582.79
6.9655.1170.3292.00149.90321.24266.67
3.07-0.635.2418.267.01186.72507.77
0.80-5.932.3419.7210.7272.49192.67
0.95-1.281.558.71-9.40190.81379.52
4.874.4245.4857.5837.72329.63332.84
0.56-19.44-5.3817.3489.33634.77722.61
17.0581.77142.07186.69224.321,256.301,165.06
13.124.1088.32107.0446.34312.89281.35
10.02-0.9220.0634.358.71195.56225.92
7.55-2.246.3113.43-2.24-2.24-2.24
0.7842.6776.6260.89242.28703.52703.52
10.1312.9946.1268.9077.79333.01826.86
-0.17-6.542.2824.36-18.86170.6214.78
6.2412.7315.6326.366.67295.83685.80

Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd.

Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15424PB1993PLC013137 and registration number is 013137. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of distilled, potable, alcoholic beverages such as whisky, brandy, gin, “mixed drinks” etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Naveen Pawar
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Jai Parkash Kaushik
    Director
  • Mr. Harvinder Singh Chopra
    Director
  • Ms. Madhu Sharma
    Director

FAQs on Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd. is ₹54.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd. is -19.78 and PB ratio of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd. is 3.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd. is ₹23.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd. is ₹26.75 and 52-week low of Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd. is ₹13.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

