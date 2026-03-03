Phytochem Remedies (India) has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Dec 18, 2025 and will close on Dec 22, 2025. The price band has been set at ₹98.00.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.2
|2.96
|-3
|11.01
|10.56
|21.92
|22.93
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.37
|3.13
|-0.8
|3.89
|15.58
|30.97
|12.43
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.65
|8
|17.42
|21.14
|47.65
|43.03
|28.47
|Cipla
|1.88
|2.18
|-10.37
|-14.37
|-3.97
|15.44
|10.71
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.45
|4.78
|1.07
|2.55
|15.61
|13.4
|7.53
|Lupin
|2.71
|5.73
|11.11
|18.45
|18.34
|51.64
|16.85
|Mankind Pharma
|9.29
|3.83
|1.81
|-12.25
|-3.57
|16.44
|9.56
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.34
|0.44
|-3
|-10.05
|4.19
|24.24
|15.27
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.95
|-1.28
|0.12
|16.96
|13.92
|38.06
|6.57
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.28
|-2.39
|-1.44
|5.18
|20.99
|20.78
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.72
|4.2
|-5.38
|7.3
|27.18
|19.81
|-0.74
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|3.14
|8.65
|8.01
|5.93
|61.69
|72.11
|34.7
|Laurus Labs
|3.55
|9.16
|4.77
|21.76
|101.4
|50.58
|23.9
|Abbott India
|1.67
|-0.28
|-7.22
|-17.71
|-14.04
|9.96
|12.9
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-3.27
|4
|0.54
|-8.8
|0.5
|24.11
|10.69
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.45
|13.17
|3.57
|-16.54
|-5.88
|-2
|-1.2
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.15
|5.41
|4.79
|11.91
|11.65
|23.61
|9.05
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.64
|3.05
|13.85
|16.04
|21.43
|36.19
|20.58
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.34
|9.58
|17.8
|20.16
|29.94
|28.67
|28.12
Phytochem Remedies (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24233RJ2002PTC017943 and registration number is 017943. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.