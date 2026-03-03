Phytochem Remedies (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24233RJ2002PTC017943 and registration number is 017943. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.