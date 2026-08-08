What is the share price of Phyto Chem (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Phyto Chem (India) is ₹19.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Phyto Chem (India)? The Phyto Chem (India) is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Phyto Chem (India)? The market cap of Phyto Chem (India) is ₹8.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Phyto Chem (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Phyto Chem (India) are ₹20.50 and ₹18.83.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Phyto Chem (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Phyto Chem (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Phyto Chem (India) is ₹34.99 and 52-week low of Phyto Chem (India) is ₹18.53 as on .

How has the Phyto Chem (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Phyto Chem (India) has shown returns of -4.28% over the past day, -22.1% for the past month, -21.49% over 3 months, -36.24% over 1 year, -22.35% across 3 years, and -3.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Phyto Chem (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Phyto Chem (India) are -4.53 and 1.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global