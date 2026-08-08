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Phyto Chem (India) Share Price

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BSE

PHYTO CHEM (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Phyto Chem (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.00 Closed
-4.28₹ -0.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Phyto Chem (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.83₹20.50
₹19.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.53₹34.99
₹19.00
Open Price
₹20.50
Prev. Close
₹19.85
Volume
4,232

Source: Dion Global

Phyto Chem (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Phyto Chem (India)		-5-18.84-21.49-29.24-31.95-22.35-3.71
UPL		-5.38-1.63-11.49-23.11-16.94-0.59-5.17
PI Industries		0.467.46-11.11-14.14-29.44-9.93-2.53
Sumitomo Chemical India		5.0514.5610.1326.85-7.198.854.83
Atul		0.627.46-4.43.852.22-1.32-5.72
Bayer Cropscience		-1.460.21-9.49-9.98-24.88-3.15-6.84
Sharda Cropchem		-0.62-7.84-27.34-32.26-17.7323.6520.6
Epigral		1.3711.9-16.765.8-39.816.7822.19
Dhanuka Agritech		0.05-1.26-6.87-10.27-35.9110.342.16
NACL Industries		-5.72-200.2829.08-35.0133.1921.36
Rallis India		-1.7-4.26-20.35-23.44-40.31-0.23-7.35
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.07-0.2213.0224.70.9633.836.61
GSP Crop Science		2.5257.4542.367.9367.9318.8610.92
Bharat Rasayan		63.87-5.89-27.65-47.99-16.42-16.21
Insecticides (India)		0.86-1.54-10.612.17-33.7711.783.66
Titan Biotech		-1.963.17-11.44100.82363.4372.3540.34
India Pesticides		-5.71-6.13-18.14-16.92-36.08-11.68-14.77
Astec Lifesciences		-6.01-7.84-13.35-2.88-23.32-21.55-14.05
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-3.043.23-1.77-4.18-14.534.17-3.94
Meghmani Organics		-2.0314.42-9.89-5.32-38.55-14.09-11.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Phyto Chem (India) has declined 31.95% compared to peers like UPL (-16.94%), PI Industries (-29.44%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-7.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Phyto Chem (India) has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).

Phyto Chem (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Phyto Chem (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
520.0520.19
1021.6220.84
2022.7821.78
5023.5422.9
10023.7823.9
20025.9225.42

Source: Dion Global

Phyto Chem (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Phyto Chem (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.19%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Phyto Chem (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTPhyto Chem (Indi - Board Meeting Intimation for : Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider Unaudited Financial Results For The
Jul 15, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTPhyto Chem (Indi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTPhyto Chem (Indi - Results-Financial Results For May 29Th, 2026(Submission Of Audited Financial Results Of The Company For Th
May 29, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTPhyto Chem (Indi - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Outcome Of Board Meeting- In Compliance Of Regulation 30(6) Of The
May 22, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTPhyto Chem (Indi - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider Audited Financial Results For The Fou

Source: Dion Global

About Phyto Chem (India)

Phyto Chem (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1989PLC009500 and registration number is 009500. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. P Sreemannarayana
    Chairman
  • Mr. Y Nayudamma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Y Janaki Ramaiah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. S Y Sampath Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. M Sreerama Murthy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. G Vijitha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Nagendra Naidu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Sudhaka
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mr. Y Sreemannarayana
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mr. K Srinivasa Rao
    Additional Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Phyto Chem (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Phyto Chem (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Phyto Chem (India) is ₹19.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Phyto Chem (India)?

The Phyto Chem (India) is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Phyto Chem (India)?

The market cap of Phyto Chem (India) is ₹8.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Phyto Chem (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Phyto Chem (India) are ₹20.50 and ₹18.83.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Phyto Chem (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Phyto Chem (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Phyto Chem (India) is ₹34.99 and 52-week low of Phyto Chem (India) is ₹18.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Phyto Chem (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Phyto Chem (India) has shown returns of -4.28% over the past day, -22.1% for the past month, -21.49% over 3 months, -36.24% over 1 year, -22.35% across 3 years, and -3.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Phyto Chem (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Phyto Chem (India) are -4.53 and 1.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Phyto Chem (India) News

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