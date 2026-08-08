Here's the live share price of Phyto Chem (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Phyto Chem (India)
|-5
|-18.84
|-21.49
|-29.24
|-31.95
|-22.35
|-3.71
|UPL
|-5.38
|-1.63
|-11.49
|-23.11
|-16.94
|-0.59
|-5.17
|PI Industries
|0.46
|7.46
|-11.11
|-14.14
|-29.44
|-9.93
|-2.53
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|5.05
|14.56
|10.13
|26.85
|-7.19
|8.85
|4.83
|Atul
|0.62
|7.46
|-4.4
|3.85
|2.22
|-1.32
|-5.72
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.46
|0.21
|-9.49
|-9.98
|-24.88
|-3.15
|-6.84
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.62
|-7.84
|-27.34
|-32.26
|-17.73
|23.65
|20.6
|Epigral
|1.37
|11.9
|-16.76
|5.8
|-39.81
|6.78
|22.19
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.05
|-1.26
|-6.87
|-10.27
|-35.91
|10.34
|2.16
|NACL Industries
|-5.72
|-20
|0.28
|29.08
|-35.01
|33.19
|21.36
|Rallis India
|-1.7
|-4.26
|-20.35
|-23.44
|-40.31
|-0.23
|-7.35
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.07
|-0.22
|13.02
|24.7
|0.96
|33.8
|36.61
|GSP Crop Science
|2.52
|57.45
|42.3
|67.93
|67.93
|18.86
|10.92
|Bharat Rasayan
|6
|3.87
|-5.89
|-27.65
|-47.99
|-16.42
|-16.21
|Insecticides (India)
|0.86
|-1.54
|-10.61
|2.17
|-33.77
|11.78
|3.66
|Titan Biotech
|-1.96
|3.17
|-11.44
|100.82
|363.43
|72.35
|40.34
|India Pesticides
|-5.71
|-6.13
|-18.14
|-16.92
|-36.08
|-11.68
|-14.77
|Astec Lifesciences
|-6.01
|-7.84
|-13.35
|-2.88
|-23.32
|-21.55
|-14.05
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-3.04
|3.23
|-1.77
|-4.18
|-14.53
|4.17
|-3.94
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.03
|14.42
|-9.89
|-5.32
|-38.55
|-14.09
|-11.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Phyto Chem (India) has declined 31.95% compared to peers like UPL (-16.94%), PI Industries (-29.44%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-7.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Phyto Chem (India) has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.05
|20.19
|10
|21.62
|20.84
|20
|22.78
|21.78
|50
|23.54
|22.9
|100
|23.78
|23.9
|200
|25.92
|25.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Phyto Chem (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.19%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|Phyto Chem (Indi - Board Meeting Intimation for : Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider Unaudited Financial Results For The
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Phyto Chem (Indi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Phyto Chem (Indi - Results-Financial Results For May 29Th, 2026(Submission Of Audited Financial Results Of The Company For Th
|May 29, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Phyto Chem (Indi - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Outcome Of Board Meeting- In Compliance Of Regulation 30(6) Of The
|May 22, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Phyto Chem (Indi - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider Audited Financial Results For The Fou
Source: Dion Global
Phyto Chem (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1989PLC009500 and registration number is 009500. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Phyto Chem (India) is ₹19.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Phyto Chem (India) is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Phyto Chem (India) is ₹8.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Phyto Chem (India) are ₹20.50 and ₹18.83.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Phyto Chem (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Phyto Chem (India) is ₹34.99 and 52-week low of Phyto Chem (India) is ₹18.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Phyto Chem (India) has shown returns of -4.28% over the past day, -22.1% for the past month, -21.49% over 3 months, -36.24% over 1 year, -22.35% across 3 years, and -3.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Phyto Chem (India) are -4.53 and 1.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global