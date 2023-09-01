Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|15 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Phyto Chem (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1989PLC009500 and registration number is 009500. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Phyto Chem (India) Ltd. is ₹18.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Phyto Chem (India) Ltd. is 531.33 and PB ratio of Phyto Chem (India) Ltd. is 1.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Phyto Chem (India) Ltd. is ₹44.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Phyto Chem (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Phyto Chem (India) Ltd. is ₹83.20 and 52-week low of Phyto Chem (India) Ltd. is ₹16.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.