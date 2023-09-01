Follow Us

PHYTO CHEM (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Agro Chemicals/Pesticides | Smallcap | BSE
₹44.10 Closed
-2-0.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Phyto Chem (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.10₹44.10
₹44.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.45₹83.20
₹44.10
Open Price
₹44.10
Prev. Close
₹45.00
Volume
347

Phyto Chem (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R144.1
  • R244.1
  • R344.1
  • Pivot
    44.1
  • S144.1
  • S244.1
  • S344.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523.3745.52
  • 1023.2644.45
  • 2022.1542.38
  • 5020.6739.6
  • 10021.5138.97
  • 20021.537.54

Phyto Chem (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.4624.5819.3517.04154.9195.57-8.22
-0.25-1.033.0315.545.9794.83372.65
3.27-3.79-11.20-15.57-20.4319.0625.64
8.177.319.48-1.75-10.9861.69114.04
1.356.2511.2611.90-11.41-16.605.84
3.537.4723.3618.313.85-21.2715.01
14.002.058.16-0.52-29.14148.96148.96
6.071.89-8.27-5.64-13.6659.6411.54
4.333.77-3.109.11-24.941.3121.07
0.853.8310.8717.817.142.5544.62
38.8036.3934.8934.461.85-14.15-14.15
-1.50-8.6129.005.44-8.2766.6016,980.58
8.1210.212.001.79-26.9830.65127.50
3.550.751.99-10.70-32.53-11.64-11.64
3.37-3.60-18.89-2.219.1393.09137.95
-2.5916.9914.5513.56-24.2352.6517.79
3.01-2.4510.9911.36-34.69-54.94-54.94
-1.8128.9147.5728.46-14.35109.0371.42
0.66-8.06-26.9714.62-7.79239.64156.63
4.033.4313.392.59-33.6512.69-43.57

Phyto Chem (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Phyto Chem (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
15 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Phyto Chem (India) Ltd.

Phyto Chem (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1989PLC009500 and registration number is 009500. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. P Sreemannarayana
    Chairman
  • Mr. Y Nayudamma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Y Janaki Ramaiah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. P Anjaneyulu
    Director
  • Dr. Y Venkateswarlu
    Director
  • Mr. S Y Sampath Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. G S R Anjaneyulu
    Independent Director
  • Dr. M Sreerama Murthy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. G Vijitha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Nagendra Naidu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Srinivasa Rao
    Alternate Director

FAQs on Phyto Chem (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Phyto Chem (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Phyto Chem (India) Ltd. is ₹18.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Phyto Chem (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Phyto Chem (India) Ltd. is 531.33 and PB ratio of Phyto Chem (India) Ltd. is 1.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Phyto Chem (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Phyto Chem (India) Ltd. is ₹44.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Phyto Chem (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Phyto Chem (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Phyto Chem (India) Ltd. is ₹83.20 and 52-week low of Phyto Chem (India) Ltd. is ₹16.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

