The Physicswallah share price jumped over 8% to a high of Rs 138.80 on Thursday, November 19, following the ed-tech major’s investor day where it outlined ambitions of an online-first education platform.

The company expects its revenue to increase to around Rs 9,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore by FY30, from Rs 3,900 crore in FY26. It expects revenue to rise at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% between FY27 and FY30.

Physicswallah: What’s driving aggressive FY30 targets

Physicswallah sees two-thirds of revenue from the online business by FY30. It expects Pre-Ind AS earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of 20% by FY30.

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Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said this ambition is underpinned by a “large underpenetrated” market, an established online distribution, and improving operating leverage. However, the execution of these plans will hinge on sustaining over 25% growth, diversifying beyond core test preparation, monetising newer initiatives, and improving its offline returns.

The brokerage expects Physicswallah to deliver consolidated pre-Ind AS earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 2,080 crore by FY30, implying an FY30 estimated EV/EBITDA multiple of 20 times. “In our view, this offers an attractive entry point, with a compelling risk-reward at current valuations,” Motilal said.

The brokerage reiterated its ‘Buy’ call on the stock with a target price of Rs 200, implying an upside of 46% from the current price of Rs 136.85 apiece.

Motilal Oswal on Physicswallah: Scaling existing online biz

The brokerage expects Physicswallah’s online business to contribute Rs 1,950 crore to the EBITDA by FY30 and Rs 150 crore from the offline business. The company’s mature categories are already delivering EBITDA margins of around 50%, while the asset-light business model offers significant operating leverage as the business scales.

“For the online business, we assign a multiple of 50x FY28E EV/EBITDA, reflecting its market leadership, structurally superior unit economics, and scalable technology platform. We value the offline business at 15x FY28E EV/EBITDA, reflecting its execution intensity, lower-margin profile, regional competition, and capital requirements,” Motilal said.

Physicswallah’s strategy now is centered on scaling the existing online engine, expanding into adjacent learner categories, improving offline profitability, and developing AI-led products. Other key areas of discussion on the investor day included growth opportunities in K-12, state boards, skilling and premium offerings.

FY27: A year of transition for Physicswallah

The brokerage expects FY27 to be a transition year for the company, due to the delayed NEET cycle and government-exam notifications, which have impacted enrollments across offline and government test-preparation operations.

“The NEET disruption is weighing on offline growth, with Xylem and VidyaPeeth’s high dependence on NEET preparation resulting in slower-than-expected enrolments. Separately, delayed government-exam notifications and application forms have led to a 24% decline in government-exam enrolments,” Motilal said.

The brokerage expects growth to normalise from FY28, supported by diversification across the student funnel, including K-12 and foundation courses at the entry-end, and skills-based and postgraduate test preparation at the premium end.

Physicswallah: The way ahead

The ed-tech major is poised for significant growth in the coming years, which is expected to be driven by its online business model and the diversification into newer products. The company is well positioned to benefit from the largely underpenetrated ed-tech market in India.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.