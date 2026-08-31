Phychem Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36109MH2013PLC244466 and registration number is 244466. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.