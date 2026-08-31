Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Phychem Technologies Share Price

Sector
Plastics

Phychem Technologies has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 31, 2026 and will close on Sep 2, 2026. The price band has been set at 51.00-54.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Phychem Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Phychem Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Supreme Industries		-0.144.532.48-8.02-18.66-6.5411.18
Shaily Engineering Plastics		-1.527.439.467.946.52114.451.95
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		2.317.758.6538.9542.4634.440.55
Nilkamal		0.8910.7761.9753.8232.89-4.08-5.51
Ddev Plastiks Industries		0.432.0712.575.6-9.692.391.43
Mold-Tek Packaging		-2.55.35-1.6222.79-11.88-11.267.15
All Time Plastics		0.38-11.07-7.96-10.01-31.38-10.4-6.38
Arrow Greentech		-2.97-3.1830.4374.6616.2630.6238.62
Dhunseri Ventures		3.6717.6315.3219.6-18.572.29-0.52
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.17-13.98-2.0114.21-1.64-3.45-2.08
TPL Plastech		-11.14-7.140.4714.06-4.322.2218.59
Plastiblends India		-1.031.0710.236.390.5-7.04-6.77
Cool Caps Industries		-1.98-5.7-16.6-27.95-76.31-30.0539.44
Brand Concepts		0.69-13.72-16.98-32.17-41.27-26.4642.3
Pil Italica Lifestyle		-2.22-7.79-2.1-0.75-42.12-11.273.58
Master Components		1.35-2.3931.9452.8827.0547.426.21
Bright Brothers		5.112.612.612.612.64.032.4
Avro India		8.277.76-14.21-29.47-37.78-6.0529.03
Mega Flex Plastics		0-5-25.17-29.6385.1925.5510.87

Source: Dion Global

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About Phychem Technologies

Phychem Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36109MH2013PLC244466 and registration number is 244466. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products
  • Address
    Gat No. 172, Khatwad, Dindori, Nashik, Mumbai Maharashtra 422004
  • Contact
    cs@phychem.com
    www.phychem.com

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Umakant Savadekar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ulka Umakant Savadekar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nivrutti Sonu Savdekar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijaya Nivrutti Savdekar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Hunajirao Talele
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Niranjan Ramakant Kolhe
    Independent Director

Phychem Technologies News

More Phychem Technologies News
Market Pulse