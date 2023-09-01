Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.37
|-0.23
|0.89
|18.78
|-5.29
|110.37
|-17.15
|-0.25
|-2.20
|2.38
|0.39
|-26.74
|100.60
|601.14
|3.60
|9.27
|2.26
|20.55
|30.64
|2,838.29
|938.88
|4.69
|4.28
|5.80
|20.83
|59.82
|209.36
|134.07
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|18 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Photoquip (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74940MH1992PLC067864 and registration number is 067864. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Photographic & Allied Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Photoquip (India) Ltd. is ₹10.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Photoquip (India) Ltd. is -2.6 and PB ratio of Photoquip (India) Ltd. is 1.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Photoquip (India) Ltd. is ₹21.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Photoquip (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Photoquip (India) Ltd. is ₹45.95 and 52-week low of Photoquip (India) Ltd. is ₹14.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.