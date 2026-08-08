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Photoquip (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

PHOTOQUIP (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Photographic & Allied Products

Here's the live share price of Photoquip (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.49 Closed
0.35₹ 0.05
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Photoquip (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.49₹14.49
₹14.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.05₹20.65
₹14.49
Open Price
₹14.49
Prev. Close
₹14.44
Volume
148

Source: Dion Global

Photoquip (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Photoquip (India)		-0.7515.186.54-12.08-12.13-10.823.03
Choksi Asia		1.8938.6574.55106.63147.0966.7850.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Photoquip (India) has declined 12.13% compared to peers like Choksi Asia (147.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Photoquip (India) has underperformed peers relative to Choksi Asia (50.63%).

Photoquip (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Photoquip (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.3114.23
1013.6613.88
2012.8113.5
5013.5413.64
10014.5414.13
20014.815.04

Source: Dion Global

Photoquip (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Photoquip (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 46.85%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 53.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Photoquip (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTPhotoquip (India - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For 30.06.2026
Aug 04, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTPhotoquip (India - Appointment Of Internal Auditor
Aug 04, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTPhotoquip (India - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Internal Auditor
Jul 21, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTPhotoquip (India - Mutual Termination Of Internal Auditor
Jul 21, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTPhotoquip (India - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Mutual Termination Of Internal Auditor

Source: Dion Global

About Photoquip (India)

Photoquip (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74940MH1992PLC067864 and registration number is 067864. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Photographic & Allied Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dhaval J Soni
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pulin D Soni
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Bharat K Thakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Chaitali Sunil Oza
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Photoquip (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Photoquip (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Photoquip (India) is ₹14.49 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Photoquip (India)?

The Photoquip (India) is operating in the Photographic & Allied Products. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Photoquip (India)?

The market cap of Photoquip (India) is ₹0.00 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Photoquip (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Photoquip (India) are ₹14.49 and ₹14.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Photoquip (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Photoquip (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Photoquip (India) is ₹20.65 and 52-week low of Photoquip (India) is ₹11.05 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Photoquip (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Photoquip (India) has shown returns of 0.35% over the past day, 20.75% for the past month, 6.39% over 3 months, -12.97% over 1 year, -10.82% across 3 years, and 3.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Photoquip (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Photoquip (India) are and on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Photoquip (India) News

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