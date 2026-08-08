Here's the live share price of Photoquip (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Photoquip (India)
|-0.75
|15.18
|6.54
|-12.08
|-12.13
|-10.82
|3.03
|Choksi Asia
|1.89
|38.65
|74.55
|106.63
|147.09
|66.78
|50.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Photoquip (India) has declined 12.13% compared to peers like Choksi Asia (147.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Photoquip (India) has underperformed peers relative to Choksi Asia (50.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.31
|14.23
|10
|13.66
|13.88
|20
|12.81
|13.5
|50
|13.54
|13.64
|100
|14.54
|14.13
|200
|14.8
|15.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Photoquip (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 46.85%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 53.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|Photoquip (India - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For 30.06.2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Photoquip (India - Appointment Of Internal Auditor
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Photoquip (India - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Internal Auditor
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Photoquip (India - Mutual Termination Of Internal Auditor
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Photoquip (India - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Mutual Termination Of Internal Auditor
Source: Dion Global
Photoquip (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74940MH1992PLC067864 and registration number is 067864. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Photographic & Allied Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Photoquip (India) is ₹14.49 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Photoquip (India) is operating in the Photographic & Allied Products. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Photoquip (India) is ₹0.00 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Photoquip (India) are ₹14.49 and ₹14.49.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Photoquip (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Photoquip (India) is ₹20.65 and 52-week low of Photoquip (India) is ₹11.05 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Photoquip (India) has shown returns of 0.35% over the past day, 20.75% for the past month, 6.39% over 3 months, -12.97% over 1 year, -10.82% across 3 years, and 3.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Photoquip (India) are and on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.
Source: Dion Global