What is the share price of Photoquip (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Photoquip (India) is ₹14.49 as on .

What kind of stock is Photoquip (India)? The Photoquip (India) is operating in the Photographic & Allied Products. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Photoquip (India)? The market cap of Photoquip (India) is ₹0.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Photoquip (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Photoquip (India) are ₹14.49 and ₹14.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Photoquip (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Photoquip (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Photoquip (India) is ₹20.65 and 52-week low of Photoquip (India) is ₹11.05 as on .

How has the Photoquip (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Photoquip (India) has shown returns of 0.35% over the past day, 20.75% for the past month, 6.39% over 3 months, -12.97% over 1 year, -10.82% across 3 years, and 3.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Photoquip (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Photoquip (India) are and on . While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global