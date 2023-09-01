What is the Market Cap of Photoquip (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Photoquip (India) Ltd. is ₹10.32 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Photoquip (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Photoquip (India) Ltd. is -2.6 and PB ratio of Photoquip (India) Ltd. is 1.38 as on .

What is the share price of Photoquip (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Photoquip (India) Ltd. is ₹21.50 as on .