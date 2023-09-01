Follow Us

PHOTOQUIP (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Photographic & Allied Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.50 Closed
-2.36-0.52
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Photoquip (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.50₹22.02
₹21.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.76₹45.95
₹21.50
Open Price
₹22.02
Prev. Close
₹22.02
Volume
2,523

Photoquip (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.85
  • R222.19
  • R322.37
  • Pivot
    21.67
  • S121.33
  • S221.15
  • S320.81

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.6122.44
  • 1033.9122.29
  • 2036.2922.14
  • 5028.3521.9
  • 10021.9521.54
  • 20018.6821.12

Photoquip (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.37-0.230.8918.78-5.29110.37-17.15
-0.25-2.202.380.39-26.74100.60601.14
3.609.272.2620.5530.642,838.29938.88
4.694.285.8020.8359.82209.36134.07

Photoquip (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Photoquip (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
18 Apr, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Photoquip (India) Ltd.

Photoquip (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74940MH1992PLC067864 and registration number is 067864. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Photographic & Allied Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dhaval J Soni
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pulin D Soni
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Bharat K Thakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Atul Maheshwari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Parvin J Dumasia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Photoquip (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Photoquip (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Photoquip (India) Ltd. is ₹10.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Photoquip (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Photoquip (India) Ltd. is -2.6 and PB ratio of Photoquip (India) Ltd. is 1.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Photoquip (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Photoquip (India) Ltd. is ₹21.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Photoquip (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Photoquip (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Photoquip (India) Ltd. is ₹45.95 and 52-week low of Photoquip (India) Ltd. is ₹14.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

